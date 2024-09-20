2024 Emilia Romagna Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (round 14) at Misano, where Tony Arbolino was well ahead of the pack.

© Gold & Goose

Tony Arbolino built on his risk-filled morning to run close to the pace of the last visit to Misano in Friday Practice, ahead of the the Moto2 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The morning session had demonstrated how confident the Elf Marc VDS rider was at home, on their second successive visit to the track, as Arbolino was the first person to dare to go out on slick tyres in the drying conditions.

Back out for P1, the Italian was able to lap closest to the Misano benchmark, finishing his day with a best of 1m 35.386s.

Aron Canet came closest, but was still 0.391s slower, a fairly huge margin for Moto2, for the Fantic Racing team.

2024 Moto2 Emilia Romagna  - Practice 1 (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)1m 35.386s
2Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.391s
3Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.409s
4Fermin AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0..414s
5Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.423s
6Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.439s
7Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.494s
8Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.561s
9Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.584s
10Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.610s
11Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.613s
12Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.630s
13Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.632s
14Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.730s
15Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.777s
16Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.778s
17Alonso LopezSPAMB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.783s
18Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.028s
19Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.205s
20Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.235s
21Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.335s
22Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.446s
23Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.498s
24Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.519s
25Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.739s
26Matteo FerrariITAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+1.811s
27Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+2.039s
28Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.053s
29Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+2.132s
30Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.612s
31Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+3.261s

Rookie Diogo Moreira impressed again. The Italtrans rider was sixth in the morning and built on that solid start, chipping away at his time and moving into third in the closing minutes.

Fermin Aldeguer was a much improved fourth for Speed Up, with Joe Roberts only just slower, also heading in the right direction at American Racing.

New Championship leader after his Misano win two weeks ago, Ai Ogura was topping the leaderboard when he comfortably enjoyed an extended spell sat in the pits. The Japanese rider returned to the track late on but was unable to hold onto the top slot with a flurry of late improvements coming in, leaving the MT Helmets - MSI rider sixth.

Manuel Gonzalez was seventh fastest for Gresini, while Marcos Ramirez was the first rider over half a second away from Friday’s leader in eighth.

Dennis Foggia completed a strong day for Italtrans in ninth. Jake Dixon made late improvements to ensue he was inside the top 14 for Aspar, moving from 17th to ninth late on, before being shuffled back to tenth.

Celestino Vietti claimed eleventh for Red Bull KTM Ajo, just ahead of Filip Salac, who at one point held third in the competitive session on the second Marc VDS bike.

Albert Arenas was 13th quickest for Gresini, while former long term leader in the title hunt, Sergio Garcia, just made the provisional overnight progression places in 14th for MT Helmets -MSI.

The first session of the day, free practice, got off to a slow start on the still saturated track.

Tony Arbolino had not been out until he decided to risk a run on slicks, instantly heading to the top of the standings, with a set of fastest lap runs.

He was bested by Alonso Lopez, as other riders saw the reward.

Fermin Aldeguer could not get in his groove, so was down in 18th, but was not alone in being off the pace in the tricky conditions, with Aron Canet 21st and Joe Roberts 26th.

Sergio Garcia, teammate Ai Ogura, Darryn Binder and Filip Salac all opted to stay in their garages, with no times set.

There were no fallers in free practice, but that sessions leader, Alonso Lopez, was straight off in P1, leaving him 17th for Speed Up.

Ayumu Sasaki and Jaume Masia also fell in the second session in quick succession.

There are a couple of personnel changes for the second visit to Misano, with Matteo Ferrari (26th) - back as a wildcard with Gresini. Bo Bendsneyder has parted ways with the Preicanos Racing Team. He is replaced by Daniel Munoz (25th).

2024 Moto2 Emilia Romagna - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alonso LopezSPAMB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)1m 39.682s
2Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.115s
3Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.348s
4Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.214s
5Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.225s
6Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.577s
7Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.619s
8Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.711s
9Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+1.972s
10Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+2.051s
11Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+2.140s
12Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+3.060s
13Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+3.318s
14Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+3.400s
15Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+3.998s
16Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+4.901s
17Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+4.973s
18Fermin AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+5.480s
19Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+6.654s
20Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+7.652s
21Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+8.477s
22Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+8.632s
23Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+9.739s
24Matteo FerrariITAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+10.198s
25Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+10.853s
26Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+11.207s
27Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+11.724s
28Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)No Time
29Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)No Time
30Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)No Time
31Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)No Time

