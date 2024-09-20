2024 Emilia Romagna Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (round 14) at Misano, where Tony Arbolino was well ahead of the pack.
Tony Arbolino built on his risk-filled morning to run close to the pace of the last visit to Misano in Friday Practice, ahead of the the Moto2 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
The morning session had demonstrated how confident the Elf Marc VDS rider was at home, on their second successive visit to the track, as Arbolino was the first person to dare to go out on slick tyres in the drying conditions.
Back out for P1, the Italian was able to lap closest to the Misano benchmark, finishing his day with a best of 1m 35.386s.
Aron Canet came closest, but was still 0.391s slower, a fairly huge margin for Moto2, for the Fantic Racing team.
- Francesco Bagnaia: “Luca Salvadori with me always”
- Michelin postpones new MotoGP front tyre until 2026
|2024 Moto2 Emilia Romagna - Practice 1 (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|1m 35.386s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.391s
|3
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.409s
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0..414s
|5
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.423s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.439s
|7
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.494s
|8
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.561s
|9
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.584s
|10
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.610s
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.613s
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.630s
|13
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.632s
|14
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.730s
|15
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.777s
|16
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.778s
|17
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.783s
|18
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.028s
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.205s
|20
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.235s
|21
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.335s
|22
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.446s
|23
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.498s
|24
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.519s
|25
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.739s
|26
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+1.811s
|27
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.039s
|28
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.053s
|29
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+2.132s
|30
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.612s
|31
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+3.261s
Rookie Diogo Moreira impressed again. The Italtrans rider was sixth in the morning and built on that solid start, chipping away at his time and moving into third in the closing minutes.
Fermin Aldeguer was a much improved fourth for Speed Up, with Joe Roberts only just slower, also heading in the right direction at American Racing.
New Championship leader after his Misano win two weeks ago, Ai Ogura was topping the leaderboard when he comfortably enjoyed an extended spell sat in the pits. The Japanese rider returned to the track late on but was unable to hold onto the top slot with a flurry of late improvements coming in, leaving the MT Helmets - MSI rider sixth.
Manuel Gonzalez was seventh fastest for Gresini, while Marcos Ramirez was the first rider over half a second away from Friday’s leader in eighth.
Dennis Foggia completed a strong day for Italtrans in ninth. Jake Dixon made late improvements to ensue he was inside the top 14 for Aspar, moving from 17th to ninth late on, before being shuffled back to tenth.
Celestino Vietti claimed eleventh for Red Bull KTM Ajo, just ahead of Filip Salac, who at one point held third in the competitive session on the second Marc VDS bike.
Albert Arenas was 13th quickest for Gresini, while former long term leader in the title hunt, Sergio Garcia, just made the provisional overnight progression places in 14th for MT Helmets -MSI.
The first session of the day, free practice, got off to a slow start on the still saturated track.
Tony Arbolino had not been out until he decided to risk a run on slicks, instantly heading to the top of the standings, with a set of fastest lap runs.
He was bested by Alonso Lopez, as other riders saw the reward.
Fermin Aldeguer could not get in his groove, so was down in 18th, but was not alone in being off the pace in the tricky conditions, with Aron Canet 21st and Joe Roberts 26th.
Sergio Garcia, teammate Ai Ogura, Darryn Binder and Filip Salac all opted to stay in their garages, with no times set.
There were no fallers in free practice, but that sessions leader, Alonso Lopez, was straight off in P1, leaving him 17th for Speed Up.
Ayumu Sasaki and Jaume Masia also fell in the second session in quick succession.
There are a couple of personnel changes for the second visit to Misano, with Matteo Ferrari (26th) - back as a wildcard with Gresini. Bo Bendsneyder has parted ways with the Preicanos Racing Team. He is replaced by Daniel Munoz (25th).
|2024 Moto2 Emilia Romagna - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|1m 39.682s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.115s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.348s
|4
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.214s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.225s
|6
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.577s
|7
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.619s
|8
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.711s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+1.972s
|10
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+2.051s
|11
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+2.140s
|12
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+3.060s
|13
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+3.318s
|14
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+3.400s
|15
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+3.998s
|16
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+4.901s
|17
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+4.973s
|18
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+5.480s
|19
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+6.654s
|20
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+7.652s
|21
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+8.477s
|22
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+8.632s
|23
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+9.739s
|24
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+10.198s
|25
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+10.853s
|26
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+11.207s
|27
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+11.724s
|28
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|No Time
|29
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|No Time
|30
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|No Time
|31
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|No Time