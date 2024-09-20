2024 Emilia Romagna Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Tony Arbolino built on his risk-filled morning to run close to the pace of the last visit to Misano in Friday Practice, ahead of the the Moto2 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The morning session had demonstrated how confident the Elf Marc VDS rider was at home, on their second successive visit to the track, as Arbolino was the first person to dare to go out on slick tyres in the drying conditions.

Back out for P1, the Italian was able to lap closest to the Misano benchmark, finishing his day with a best of 1m 35.386s.

Aron Canet came closest, but was still 0.391s slower, a fairly huge margin for Moto2, for the Fantic Racing team.

2024 Moto2 Emilia Romagna - Practice 1 (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) 1m 35.386s 2 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.391s 3 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.409s 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0..414s 5 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.423s 6 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.439s 7 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.494s 8 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.561s 9 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.584s 10 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.610s 11 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.613s 12 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.630s 13 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.632s 14 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.730s 15 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.777s 16 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.778s 17 Alonso Lopez SPA MB Conveyors Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.783s 18 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.028s 19 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.205s 20 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.235s 21 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.335s 22 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.446s 23 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.498s 24 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.519s 25 Daniel Munoz SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +1.739s 26 Matteo Ferrari ITA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +1.811s 27 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +2.039s 28 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.053s 29 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +2.132s 30 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.612s 31 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +3.261s

Rookie Diogo Moreira impressed again. The Italtrans rider was sixth in the morning and built on that solid start, chipping away at his time and moving into third in the closing minutes.

Fermin Aldeguer was a much improved fourth for Speed Up, with Joe Roberts only just slower, also heading in the right direction at American Racing.

New Championship leader after his Misano win two weeks ago, Ai Ogura was topping the leaderboard when he comfortably enjoyed an extended spell sat in the pits. The Japanese rider returned to the track late on but was unable to hold onto the top slot with a flurry of late improvements coming in, leaving the MT Helmets - MSI rider sixth.

Manuel Gonzalez was seventh fastest for Gresini, while Marcos Ramirez was the first rider over half a second away from Friday’s leader in eighth.

Dennis Foggia completed a strong day for Italtrans in ninth. Jake Dixon made late improvements to ensue he was inside the top 14 for Aspar, moving from 17th to ninth late on, before being shuffled back to tenth.

Celestino Vietti claimed eleventh for Red Bull KTM Ajo, just ahead of Filip Salac, who at one point held third in the competitive session on the second Marc VDS bike.

Albert Arenas was 13th quickest for Gresini, while former long term leader in the title hunt, Sergio Garcia, just made the provisional overnight progression places in 14th for MT Helmets -MSI.

The first session of the day, free practice, got off to a slow start on the still saturated track.

Tony Arbolino had not been out until he decided to risk a run on slicks, instantly heading to the top of the standings, with a set of fastest lap runs.

He was bested by Alonso Lopez, as other riders saw the reward.

Fermin Aldeguer could not get in his groove, so was down in 18th, but was not alone in being off the pace in the tricky conditions, with Aron Canet 21st and Joe Roberts 26th.

Sergio Garcia, teammate Ai Ogura, Darryn Binder and Filip Salac all opted to stay in their garages, with no times set.

There were no fallers in free practice, but that sessions leader, Alonso Lopez, was straight off in P1, leaving him 17th for Speed Up.

Ayumu Sasaki and Jaume Masia also fell in the second session in quick succession.

There are a couple of personnel changes for the second visit to Misano, with Matteo Ferrari (26th) - back as a wildcard with Gresini. Bo Bendsneyder has parted ways with the Preicanos Racing Team. He is replaced by Daniel Munoz (25th).