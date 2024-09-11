Preicanos Moto2 parts ways with Bo Bendsneyder, critical of behaviour

The Preicanos Racing team has confirmed it has parted ways with Bo Bendsneyder following Round 13 of the 2024 Moto2 World Championship.

The Spanish outfit - formerly known as the SAG Racing Team - has held a long-serving relationship with the Dutch rider that has spanned the last four seasons having first begun racing together in 2021.

However, having already decided to not renew its contract with Bendsneyder at the end of the season, has now chosen to do so early. Preicanos Racing cited results that haven’t met expectations and a ‘leak of confidential information’ that raised tensions in the team.

“The Preicanos Racing Team announces changes in its Moto2 line-up following an internal evaluation of this year’s results.

“Although the initial plan was to end the relationship with Bo Bendsneyder at the end of the season, the rider decided to disconnect immediately before the race at Misano.

After a few years, the results have not met the team’s expectations, and their behaviour, along with the leak of confidential information, generated tensions within the squad.”

Having made his Moto2 debut with RW Racing in 2019, Bendsneyder joined Preicanos Racing (nee SAG) in 2021, scoring a best finish of third at the Grand Prix of the Americas Moto2 race last year.

Daniel Munoz - who has subbed for Bendsneyder already this year - is expected to see out the remainder of the season alongside Jaume Masia.