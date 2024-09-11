2025 Moto2 Rider Line-Up: How is the intermediate class shaping up?

As the conclusion of the European phase of the 2024 Motorcycle Grand Prix World Championship nears its end, the grid for the 2025 Moto2 World Championship is steadily beginning to take shape with a number of top seats now spoken for.

The latest to confirm its full line-up for next season is the CFMoto Aspar Team, which has confirmed it will adopt an all-new rider pairing in 2025 after promoting Daniel Holgado alongside the already announced David Alonso.

It gives the Spanish team - which runs with prominent title backing from Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto - an eye-catching duo of the two riders currently holding 1-2 in the Moto3 World Championship.

To date, it is the only team to announce an entirely new pairing for 2025, while it is one of eight teams to have already pinned down next year’s riders well in advance of the season’s end.

Current series leaders MT Helmets-MSI are among the octet to have its plans for 2025 confirmed with Sergio Garcia staying on board, while Ivan Ortola gets the nod to step up from Moto3 to replace MotoGP-bound series leader Ai Ogura on its Boscoscuro.

SpeedUp Racing is also confirmed for 2025 with Celestino Vietti swapping over after one disappointing year at Red Bull KTM Ajo to join the retained Alonso Lopez. The Italian replaces another soon-to-be-MotoGP rider in Fermin Aldeguer.

Defending champions Red Bull KTM Ajo, meanwhile, holds onto Aragon podium winner Deniz Oncu and welcomes Moto3 race winner Collin Veijer in its line-up.

Elsewhere, Italtrans retains one of the season’s rookie standouts with Diogo Moreira, the Brazilian joined by Adrian Huertas, who follows the route forged by Manuel Gonzalez in switching from the WorldSSP Championship. Gonzalez, meanwhile, will be paired with Senna Agius at Husqvarna IntactGP for 2025.

There will be no change at American Racing - who holds onto Joe Roberts and Marcos Ramirez - while KLINT Forward Racing will enter into a second campaign with Alex Escrig and Xavi Artigas.

Of the teams to announce only a single rider so far, Jake Dixon will be heading to Marc VDS Racing, the Belgian team having also confirmed plans to swap from Kalex to Boscoscuro machinery over the winter.

Meanwhile, Aron Canet will stay with Fantic Racing, Albert Arenas sticks with QJMotor Gresini and Jaume Masia remains with SAG.

Check out how the 2025 Moto2 World Championship grid is shaping up as of 11 September 2025