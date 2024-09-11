Aspar completes spicy 2025 Moto2 line-up with Dani Holgado

The Aspar Moto2 squad has announced that Dani Holgado will make his debut in the class in 2025 with the team as he completes a spicy line-up alongside David Alonso.

The team announced last week that it would be promoting current runaway Moto3 championship leader Alonso to its Moto2 outfit for 2025.

It has now confirmed it has signed Holgado, who is Alonso’s closest challenger in Moto3 right now - albeit 70 points adrift of the Colombian superstar.

Holgado made his Moto3 debut in 2022 with the Ajo KTM squad before moving to Tech3 the following year, where he managed three wins on his way to fifth in the standings.

After 13 rounds in 2024, Holgado has tallied up one win and five other podiums - including a second in last weekend’s San Marino GP - to currently sit second in the championship.

Holgado and Alonso were previously team-mates at Aspar in the Junior Moto3 World Championship, which the former won in 2021.

“I am very happy to return to the CFMOTO Aspar Team,” Holgado said.

“With them I won the Junior World Championship in 2021 and now I am excited to be able to fight with the team again for new challenges that will be exciting.

“I am looking forward to the change of category with excitement.

“There will be many new things, but I feel that it is the perfect time to do it.

“I cannot stop thanking the whole team, Jorge Martinez “Aspar” and Nico Terol for the opportunity: thanks to them I am fulfilling a dream.

“We have seven races left in which we will be rivals, before starting a new stage in my career with them.”

Team boss Martinez added: “We have been following Dani closely for the past three years.

“We had to part ways in the Moto3 category, but when we saw the opportunity to have him back, we didn’t hesitate.

“Dani had a good season last year and he is doing a great job this year as well.

“We feel that in Moto2, with us, he can continue to grow, and that is why we are betting on him for the coming seasons.”

This move leaves 2022 Moto3 world champion Izan Guevara looking for a ride for 2025 having struggled with the step to Moto2 since last year.

His best result remains a sixth at last year’s Australian GP, while Guevara sits 21st in the standings having scored just 25 points in 2024.

It will be a completely refreshed line-up for Aspar in 2025, after Jake Dixon elected to join Marc VDS.