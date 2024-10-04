2024 Japanese Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Japanese Grand Prix (round 16) at Motegi, which saw Filip Salac lead the way with record pace.
Friday belonged to a much improved Filip Salac, who topped both of the Friday sessions to finish the opening day top as Moto2 started their second flyaway round, with the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi.
After leading the way in the mixed conditions of Free Practice, Salac was once again ready to compete in the drying P1 after another early shower in the session, moving from ninth to lead with a new lap record which the Elf Marc VDS rider then dropped further to finish with a best of 1m 49.716s.
Indonesian race winner and polesitter Aron Canet came closest to matching the Czech rider, finishing just 0.046s slower for Fantic Racing.
- EXCLUSIVE: Is this Japan’s next MotoGP superstar?
- Takaaki Nakagami: Nothing changes for “sad” MotoGP home farewell
|2024 Moto2 Japan - Practice 1 (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|1m 49.716s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.046s
|3
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.095s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.299s
|5
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.356s
|6
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.383s
|7
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.398s
|8
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.428s
|9
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.441s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.495s
|11
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.524s
|12
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.530s
|13
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.553s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.605s
|15
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.696s
|16
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.788s
|17
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.791s
|18
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.798s
|19
|DennisFoggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.826s
|20
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.933s
|21
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.158s
|22
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.192s
|23
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.218s
|24
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.218s
|25
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.445s
|26
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.496s
|27
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.759s
|28
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.034s
|29
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+2.207s
|30
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|DNS
The top three was completed by another rider hitting form late in the season, with Marcos Ramirez a close third for American Racing.
Championship leader Ai Ogura was the best of the Boscoscuro riders on home soil, in fourth for MT Helmets - MSI.
Izan Guevara improved in the afternoon to be fifth quickest for CFMoto Inde Aspar, their highest placed rider, with Jake Dixon eighth.
Between them on the timesheets, Deniz Oncu was the top performing rookie in sixth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Fermin Aldeguer struggling to find the vital thousandths needed to progress in seventh for Speed Up.
Joe Roberts took his cherry blossom themed special helmet to ninth after some late improvements with American Racing, while Tony Arbolino completed the top ten on the second Marc VDS bike as his teammate lead the way.
Diogo Moreira was eleventh on his return with Italtrans after missing the last round, and was the first rider just outside half a second of the new record best in a close session.
Celestino Vietti was an early pacesetter but slipped back to twelfth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
The remaining two provisional progression slots are held overnight by Alonso Lopez and Albert Arenas.
Zonta Van Den Goorbergh just missed out as one of several riders to fall in the tricky weather of P1, with Darryn Binder first to slip off, Ayumu Sasaki was in the gravel at the same time as the rider from the Netherlands. Arenas took a trip across the gravel and grass but rejoined.
Sergio Garcia, who lead the championship for much of the season looked to have a better weekend on the cards in ninth in free practice, but had slipped back to 17th in P1.
Free Practice was crash heavy at the start, as the riders got to grips with the damp track. Filip Salac finished the session on top, just ahead of Ogura, with Ramirez third.
Garcia’s was the first bike in the gravel,later having a mechanical just before the chequered flag. Despite this the Spaniard was still inside the top ten in FP. He was swiftly followed by Tony Arbolino into the gravel. The Italian had a heavier fall later on, leaving him to watch as his time slipped from first to 13th.
Dennis Foggia was stuck in the gravel soon after, with a final late fall for Fermin Aldeguer.
Moto2 has one absentee - Somkiat Chantra, who was due to start for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia at the home round for the team. After being declared fit on arrival following his contact with Aldeguer in Indonesia, he picked up an additional sickness bug between rounds. There are no replacements for injury or additional wildcard entries this round.
|2024 Moto2 Japan - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|1m 50.287s
|2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.014s
|3
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.019s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.364s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.333s
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.464s
|7
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.514s
|8
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.664s
|9
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.674s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.757s
|11
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.774s
|12
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.790s
|13
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.815s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.827s
|15
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.838s
|16
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.879s
|17
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.950s
|18
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.020s
|19
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.184s
|20
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.327s
|21
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.539s
|22
|DennisFoggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.556s
|23
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.607s
|24
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.632s
|25
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.652s
|26
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.097s
|27
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.541s
|28
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+2.624s
|29
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.850s
|30
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|DNS