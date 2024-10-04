2024 Japanese Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday belonged to a much improved Filip Salac, who topped both of the Friday sessions to finish the opening day top as Moto2 started their second flyaway round, with the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi.

After leading the way in the mixed conditions of Free Practice, Salac was once again ready to compete in the drying P1 after another early shower in the session, moving from ninth to lead with a new lap record which the Elf Marc VDS rider then dropped further to finish with a best of 1m 49.716s.

Indonesian race winner and polesitter Aron Canet came closest to matching the Czech rider, finishing just 0.046s slower for Fantic Racing.

2024 Moto2 Japan - Practice 1 (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) 1m 49.716s 2 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.046s 3 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.095s 4 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.299s 5 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.356s 6 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.383s 7 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.398s 8 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.428s 9 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.441s 10 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.495s 11 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.524s 12 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.530s 13 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.553s 14 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.605s 15 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.696s 16 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.788s 17 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.791s 18 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.798s 19 DennisFoggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.826s 20 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.933s 21 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.158s 22 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +1.192s 23 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.218s 24 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.218s 25 Daniel Munoz SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +1.445s 26 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.496s 27 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.759s 28 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.034s 29 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +2.207s 30 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) DNS

The top three was completed by another rider hitting form late in the season, with Marcos Ramirez a close third for American Racing.

Championship leader Ai Ogura was the best of the Boscoscuro riders on home soil, in fourth for MT Helmets - MSI.

Izan Guevara improved in the afternoon to be fifth quickest for CFMoto Inde Aspar, their highest placed rider, with Jake Dixon eighth.

Between them on the timesheets, Deniz Oncu was the top performing rookie in sixth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Fermin Aldeguer struggling to find the vital thousandths needed to progress in seventh for Speed Up.

Joe Roberts took his cherry blossom themed special helmet to ninth after some late improvements with American Racing, while Tony Arbolino completed the top ten on the second Marc VDS bike as his teammate lead the way.

Diogo Moreira was eleventh on his return with Italtrans after missing the last round, and was the first rider just outside half a second of the new record best in a close session.

Celestino Vietti was an early pacesetter but slipped back to twelfth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

The remaining two provisional progression slots are held overnight by Alonso Lopez and Albert Arenas.

Zonta Van Den Goorbergh just missed out as one of several riders to fall in the tricky weather of P1, with Darryn Binder first to slip off, Ayumu Sasaki was in the gravel at the same time as the rider from the Netherlands. Arenas took a trip across the gravel and grass but rejoined.

Sergio Garcia, who lead the championship for much of the season looked to have a better weekend on the cards in ninth in free practice, but had slipped back to 17th in P1.



Free Practice was crash heavy at the start, as the riders got to grips with the damp track. Filip Salac finished the session on top, just ahead of Ogura, with Ramirez third.

Garcia’s was the first bike in the gravel,later having a mechanical just before the chequered flag. Despite this the Spaniard was still inside the top ten in FP. He was swiftly followed by Tony Arbolino into the gravel. The Italian had a heavier fall later on, leaving him to watch as his time slipped from first to 13th.

Dennis Foggia was stuck in the gravel soon after, with a final late fall for Fermin Aldeguer.

Moto2 has one absentee - Somkiat Chantra, who was due to start for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia at the home round for the team. After being declared fit on arrival following his contact with Aldeguer in Indonesia, he picked up an additional sickness bug between rounds. There are no replacements for injury or additional wildcard entries this round.

