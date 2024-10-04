2024 Japanese Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Japanese Grand Prix (round 16) at Motegi, which saw Filip Salac lead the way with record pace.

Filip Salac, 2024, Japan, Practice, Moto2
Filip Salac, 2024, Japan, Practice, Moto2
© Gold & Goose

Friday belonged to a much improved Filip Salac, who topped both of the Friday sessions to finish the opening day top as Moto2 started their second flyaway round, with the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi.

After leading the way in the mixed conditions of Free Practice, Salac was once again ready to compete in the drying P1 after another early shower in the session, moving  from ninth to lead with a new lap record which the Elf Marc VDS rider then dropped further to finish with a best of 1m 49.716s.

Indonesian race winner and polesitter Aron Canet came closest to matching the Czech rider, finishing just 0.046s slower for Fantic Racing.

2024 Moto2  Japan  - Practice 1 (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)1m 49.716s
2Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.046s
3Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.095s
4Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.299s
5Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.356s
6Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.383s
7Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.398s
8Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.428s
9Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.441s
10Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.495s
11Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.524s
12Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.530s
13Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.553s
14Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.605s
15Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.696s
16Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.788s
17Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.791s
18Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.798s
19DennisFoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.826s
20Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.933s
21Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.158s
22Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.192s
23Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.218s
24Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.218s
25Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.445s
26Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.496s
27Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.759s
28Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.034s
29Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+2.207s
30Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)DNS

The top three was completed by another rider hitting form late in the season, with Marcos Ramirez a close third for American Racing.

Championship leader Ai Ogura was the best of the Boscoscuro riders on home soil, in fourth for MT Helmets - MSI.

Izan Guevara improved in the afternoon to be fifth quickest for CFMoto Inde Aspar, their highest placed rider, with Jake Dixon eighth.

Between them on the timesheets, Deniz Oncu was the top performing rookie in sixth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Fermin Aldeguer struggling to find the vital thousandths needed to progress in seventh for Speed Up.

Joe Roberts took his cherry blossom themed special helmet to ninth after some late improvements with American Racing, while Tony Arbolino completed the top ten on the second Marc VDS bike as his teammate lead the way.

Diogo Moreira was eleventh on his return with Italtrans after missing the last round, and was the first rider just outside half a second of the new record best in a close session.

Celestino Vietti was an early pacesetter but slipped back to twelfth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

The remaining two provisional progression slots are held overnight by Alonso Lopez and Albert Arenas.

Zonta Van Den Goorbergh just missed out as one of several riders to fall in the tricky weather of P1, with Darryn Binder first to slip off, Ayumu Sasaki was in the gravel at the same time as the rider from the Netherlands. Arenas took a trip across the gravel and grass but rejoined.

Sergio Garcia, who lead the championship for much of the season looked to have a better weekend on the cards in ninth in free practice, but had slipped back to 17th in P1.


Free Practice was crash heavy at the start, as the riders got to grips with the damp track. Filip Salac finished the session on top, just ahead of Ogura, with Ramirez third.

Garcia’s was the first bike in the gravel,later having a mechanical just before the chequered flag. Despite this the Spaniard was still inside the top ten in FP. He was swiftly followed by Tony Arbolino into the gravel. The Italian had a heavier fall later on, leaving him to watch as his time slipped from first to 13th.

Dennis Foggia was stuck in the gravel soon after, with a final late fall for Fermin Aldeguer.

Moto2 has one absentee - Somkiat Chantra, who was due to start for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia at the home round for the team. After being declared fit on arrival following his contact with Aldeguer in Indonesia, he picked up an additional sickness bug between rounds. There are no replacements for injury or additional wildcard entries this round.
 

2024 Moto2  Japan - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)1m 50.287s
2Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.014s
3Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.019s
4Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.364s
5Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.333s
6Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.464s
7Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.514s
8Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.664s
9Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.674s
10Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.757s
11Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.774s
12Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.790s
13Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.815s
14Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.827s
15Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.838s
16Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.879s
17Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.950s
18Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.020s
19Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.184s
20Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.327s
21Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.539s
22DennisFoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.556s
23Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.607s
24Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.632s
25Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.652s
26Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.097s
27Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.541s
28Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+2.624s
29Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.850s
30Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)DNS

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
29m ago
Enea Bastianini explains cause of crash in Japanese MotoGP practice
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP
News
39m ago
Yamaha bemoan “something not working” as a “big problem” is identified
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
F1
News
46m ago
No more iconic Rolex crown shots as F1 announce deal which could be worth over $1 billion
Iconic Rolex shots
Iconic Rolex shots
MotoGP
Feature
50m ago
The complete 2025 MotoGP rider line-up
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
Feature
53m ago
Five career choices Daniel Ricciardo could make after F1 axe
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo

More News

F1
News
53m ago
2025 F1 driver line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Future teammates Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi react to new Aprilia tech boss
Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro credits new Honda tech boss with “remarkable” Aprilia evolution
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Brad Binder puts KTM on top at Motegi: "I'd rather ride it, not reinvent it"
Brad Binder, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Brad Binder, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
F1
News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc assesses Lewis Hamilton challenge: ‘I don’t know his weaknesses’
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc