2026 British Moto2 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round twelve, the British Grand Prix where Daniel Holgado was fastest, with a new lap record.

Daniel Holgado topped Practice with a new lap record
Daniel Holgado topped Practice with a new lap record
© Gold and Goose

The first track action for Moto2 at the Silverstone was immediately fast - with a new lap record seeing Daniel Holgado top the riders heading directly to Q2 after Practice for the British Grand Prix.

The CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar rider had held first for much of a static session, before being displaced by Senna Agius, the first rider to set a new record as the faster flying laps started coming in.

Holgado responded - after dropping to fourth the number 96 bike took over at the top again, moving to Q2 with a new record best of 2m 01.815s.

The winner at Silverstone in 2025, Agius had been the first rider to set a sub 2m 02s lap of the track, with his time remaining strong enough for second, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider finishing the day just 0.095s slower.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was third behind his team-mate, one of the last riders on a live lap, the Spaniard did not improve on his final run.

Behind the Kalex trio, a strong showing from Alex Escrig saw him the best of the riders using alternative machinery, taking his Klint Forward Racing bike to fourth - the last rider within half a second of the new benchmark lap.

Izan Guevara was the best of the Boscoscuro runners in fifth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, just quicker than Barry Baltus, who was sat in 15th and outside the Q2 slots for much of the session, before becoming one of the riders to show their hand first to climb to a safe sixth for REDS Fantic Racing.

Daniel Munoz made huge gains after sitting 20th in FP1, bouncing back for seventh for Italtrans in Practice.

Mario Aji was in the early static top three, holding on for eighth for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Celestino Vietti left it to the final three minutes to stake his claim for a progression place, moving from 16th to eighth before dropping a spot to end the session ninth for SpeedRS.

Winner and polesitter at the last round in Germany, Ivan Ortola held on to a top 10 time despite a crash at Stowe from his QJMotor bike.

Alonso Lopez was also a crasher in the second session, he held 11th for Italjet Gresini after his late off at turn three, Village.

Team-mate Sergio Garcia had been shuffled out of the Q2 places, but staged a comeback to improve to 12th.

The final places in Q2 went to Filip Salac in 13th for American Racing and Collin Veijer in 14th for Red Bull KTM Ajo, the first rider over a second away from the new record lap.

Tony Arbolino was the rider to just miss out in Moto2, 15th for REDS Fantic Racing after a top ten start to the day for the Italian in FP1 had hinted at improvements.

Angel Piqueras was next quickest, the top rookie in 16th for QJMotor.

David Alonso struggled in the session, 22nd and 1.321s slower than his P1 Aspar team-mate after his fall earlier in the day.

Moto2 Practice times:

2026 British Moto2  - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex)2m 01.815s
2Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.095s
3Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.272s
4Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.462s
5Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.585s
6Barry BaltusBELREDs Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.365s
7Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.657s
8Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.775s
9Celestino ViettiITAGT Trevisan SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.875s
10Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Biolec -MSI  (Kalex)+0.882s
11Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.886s
12Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.930s
13Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.941s
14Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.030s
15Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+1.037s
16Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - Biolec -MSI  (Kalex)+1.045s
17Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.179s
18Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.183s
19Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.199s
20Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.268s
21Luca LunettaITAGT Trevisan SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.317s
22David Alonso COLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.321s
23Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.409s
24Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.434s
25Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.450s
26Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.754s
27Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.784s
28Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+2.655s

Official British Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Aron Canet (2024) 2m 03.904s
Old all time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 2m 02.111s
New all time lap record: Daniel Hongado (Q2, 2026) 2m 01.815s
Best Pole: Aron Canet (2025) 2m 02.482s

Free Practice 1

The first session saw Gonzalez in dominant form, already closing in on his own old lap record.

Baltus made a late claim to second, the only rider within half a second of the best lap in FP1.

Salac, Holgado and title challenger Guevara completed the early top five.

Alberto Ferrandez was the best of the rookies, in 16th.

There were two falls in the session. An early crash for Taiyo Furusato saw the rookie last in FP1, while a late spill heading into the final two minutes left Alonso 17th.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

2026 British Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)2m 02.333s
2Barry BaltusBELREDs Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.493s
3Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.774s
4Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.801s
5Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.813s
6Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.846s
7Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.846s
8Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.926s
9Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.022s
10Celestino ViettiITAGT Trevisan SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.090s
11Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.097s
12Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.301s
13Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Biolec -MSI  (Kalex)+1.382s
14Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.476s
15Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.527s
16Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.567s
17David Alonso COLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.607s
18Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.691s
19Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.737s
20Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.748s
21Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - Biolec -MSI  (Kalex)+1.842s
22Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+2.140s
23Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+2.224s
24Luca LunettaITAGT Trevisan SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+2.262s
25Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+2.396s
26Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+2.887s
27Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+3.211s
28Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+5.822s

Tags:

2026
Moto2
Silverstone Circuit
Great Britain

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