2026 British Moto2  - Practice Results

The first track action for Moto2 at the Silverstone was immediately fast - with a new lap record seeing Daniel Holgado top the riders heading directly to Q2 after Practice for the British Grand Prix.

The CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar rider had held first for much of a static session, before being displaced by Senna Agius, the first rider to set a new record as the faster flying laps started coming in.

Holgado responded - after dropping to fourth the number 96 bike took over at the top again, moving to Q2 with a new record best of 2m 01.815s.

The winner at Silverstone in 2025, Agius had been the first rider to set a sub 2m 02s lap of the track, with his time remaining strong enough for second, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider finishing the day just 0.095s slower.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was third behind his team-mate, one of the last riders on a live lap, the Spaniard did not improve on his final run.

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Behind the Kalex trio, a strong showing from Alex Escrig saw him the best of the riders using alternative machinery, taking his Klint Forward Racing bike to fourth - the last rider within half a second of the new benchmark lap.

Izan Guevara was the best of the Boscoscuro runners in fifth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, just quicker than Barry Baltus, who was sat in 15th and outside the Q2 slots for much of the session, before becoming one of the riders to show their hand first to climb to a safe sixth for REDS Fantic Racing.

Daniel Munoz made huge gains after sitting 20th in FP1, bouncing back for seventh for Italtrans in Practice.

Mario Aji was in the early static top three, holding on for eighth for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Celestino Vietti left it to the final three minutes to stake his claim for a progression place, moving from 16th to eighth before dropping a spot to end the session ninth for SpeedRS.

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Winner and polesitter at the last round in Germany, Ivan Ortola held on to a top 10 time despite a crash at Stowe from his QJMotor bike.

Alonso Lopez was also a crasher in the second session, he held 11th for Italjet Gresini after his late off at turn three, Village.

Team-mate Sergio Garcia had been shuffled out of the Q2 places, but staged a comeback to improve to 12th.

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The final places in Q2 went to Filip Salac in 13th for American Racing and Collin Veijer in 14th for Red Bull KTM Ajo, the first rider over a second away from the new record lap.

Tony Arbolino was the rider to just miss out in Moto2, 15th for REDS Fantic Racing after a top ten start to the day for the Italian in FP1 had hinted at improvements.

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Angel Piqueras was next quickest, the top rookie in 16th for QJMotor.

David Alonso struggled in the session, 22nd and 1.321s slower than his P1 Aspar team-mate after his fall earlier in the day.

Moto2 Practice times:

2026 British Moto2 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 01.815s 2 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.095s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.272s 4 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.462s 5 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.585s 6 Barry Baltus BEL REDs Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.365s 7 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.657s 8 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.775s 9 Celestino Vietti ITA GT Trevisan SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.875s 10 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - Biolec -MSI (Kalex) +0.882s 11 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.886s 12 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.930s 13 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.941s 14 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.030s 15 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.037s 16 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - Biolec -MSI (Kalex) +1.045s 17 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.179s 18 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.183s 19 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.199s 20 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.268s 21 Luca Lunetta ITA GT Trevisan SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +1.317s 22 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.321s 23 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.409s 24 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.434s 25 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.450s 26 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.754s 27 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.784s 28 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +2.655s

Official British Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Aron Canet (2024) 2m 03.904s

Old all time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 2m 02.111s

New all time lap record: Daniel Hongado (Q2, 2026) 2m 01.815s

Best Pole: Aron Canet (2025) 2m 02.482s

Free Practice 1

The first session saw Gonzalez in dominant form, already closing in on his own old lap record.

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Baltus made a late claim to second, the only rider within half a second of the best lap in FP1.

Salac, Holgado and title challenger Guevara completed the early top five.

Alberto Ferrandez was the best of the rookies, in 16th.

There were two falls in the session. An early crash for Taiyo Furusato saw the rookie last in FP1, while a late spill heading into the final two minutes left Alonso 17th.

FP1 times can be found below.

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Moto2 FP1 times: