Provisional 2025 Moto3 World Championship entry list

The provisional entry list for the 2025 Moto3 World Championship.

The GASGAS and Husqvarna brands disappear from the Moto3 grid in 2025, when reigning champion's CFMOTO Aspar will also be officially running ‘KTMs’.

The result is a 26-rider grid featuring 16 KTMs and 10 Hondas.

After winning a record 14 races this season with David Alonso - moving to Moto2 next year - Aspar will rely on the returning Dennis Foggia and rookie Maximo Quiles.

With this year’s top five of Alonso, Dani Holgado, Collin Veijer and David Munoz all heading to the intermediate class, Adrian Fernandez is the highest-ranked rider to remain for  2025.

Two grid places are still to-be-announced. Alongside Fernandez at Leopard and Eddie O’Shea at MLav. Former MLav rider Scott Ogden is moving to KTM machinery at CIP Green Power...

2025 Provisional Moto3 World Championship entry list
No.NameNatTeamBike
5Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team AsiaHonda
6Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSIKTM
8Eddie O'SheaGBRFleetSafe Honda - Mlav RacingHonda
10Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers TeamHonda
12Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3KTM
14Cormac BuchananNZBOE MotorsportsKTM
18Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTAKTM
19Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green PowerKTM
21Ruché MoodleyRSABOE MotorsportsKTM
24Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GPKTM
28Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Aspar TeamKTM
31Adrian FernandezSPALeopard RacingHonda
36Angel PiquerasSPAMT Helmets - MSIKTM
54Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers TeamHonda
55Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green PowerKTM
58Luca LunettaSPASIC58 Squadra CorseHonda
64David MuñozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GPKTM
66Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTAKTM
71Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Aspar TeamKTM
72Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team AsiaHonda
73Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3KTM
82Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra CorseHonda
83Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM AjoKTM
99Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM AjoKTM
TBATBA-Leopard RacingHonda
TBATBA-FleetSafe Honda - Mlav RacingHonda
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

