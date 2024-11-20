Provisional 2025 Moto3 World Championship entry list
The provisional entry list for the 2025 Moto3 World Championship.
The GASGAS and Husqvarna brands disappear from the Moto3 grid in 2025, when reigning champion's CFMOTO Aspar will also be officially running ‘KTMs’.
The result is a 26-rider grid featuring 16 KTMs and 10 Hondas.
After winning a record 14 races this season with David Alonso - moving to Moto2 next year - Aspar will rely on the returning Dennis Foggia and rookie Maximo Quiles.
With this year’s top five of Alonso, Dani Holgado, Collin Veijer and David Munoz all heading to the intermediate class, Adrian Fernandez is the highest-ranked rider to remain for 2025.
Two grid places are still to-be-announced. Alongside Fernandez at Leopard and Eddie O’Shea at MLav. Former MLav rider Scott Ogden is moving to KTM machinery at CIP Green Power...
|2025 Provisional Moto3 World Championship entry list
|No.
|Name
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|5
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia
|Honda
|6
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|KTM
|8
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda - Mlav Racing
|Honda
|10
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|Honda
|12
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|14
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZ
|BOE Motorsports
|KTM
|18
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA
|KTM
|19
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power
|KTM
|21
|Ruché Moodley
|RSA
|BOE Motorsports
|KTM
|24
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP
|KTM
|28
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|KTM
|31
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|Honda
|36
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|KTM
|54
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|Honda
|55
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power
|KTM
|58
|Luca Lunetta
|SPA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|Honda
|64
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP
|KTM
|66
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA
|KTM
|71
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|KTM
|72
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|Honda
|73
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|82
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|Honda
|83
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|KTM
|99
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|KTM
|TBA
|TBA
|-
|Leopard Racing
|Honda
|TBA
|TBA
|-
|FleetSafe Honda - Mlav Racing
|Honda