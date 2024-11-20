Provisional 2025 Moto3 World Championship entry list

The GASGAS and Husqvarna brands disappear from the Moto3 grid in 2025, when reigning champion's CFMOTO Aspar will also be officially running ‘KTMs’.

The result is a 26-rider grid featuring 16 KTMs and 10 Hondas.

After winning a record 14 races this season with David Alonso - moving to Moto2 next year - Aspar will rely on the returning Dennis Foggia and rookie Maximo Quiles.

With this year’s top five of Alonso, Dani Holgado, Collin Veijer and David Munoz all heading to the intermediate class, Adrian Fernandez is the highest-ranked rider to remain for 2025.

Two grid places are still to-be-announced. Alongside Fernandez at Leopard and Eddie O’Shea at MLav. Former MLav rider Scott Ogden is moving to KTM machinery at CIP Green Power...