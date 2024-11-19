Scott Ogden confirms new Moto3 team for 2025

Change of scenery for Scott Ogden next year

Scott Ogden
Scott Ogden

Scott Ogden has clarified his Moto3 future for next year.

He will join the CIP Green Power Team in 2025, he has confirmed.

Ogden is making a big change from MLav Racing, who gave him his chance in Moto3.

Alain Bronec, CIP team owner, said: "We're delighted to welcome Scott Ogden to our team next year.

“He's a determined rider who never stops improving, so we've decided to put our trust in him.

“We're convinced that rapid progress towards the top of the category is possible, and we'll be doing everything we can to take up this new challenge together.”

Ogden said: "First of all, I want to thank Alain for believing in me and giving me the chance to race with his team in 2025.

“It's a team that in the past have changed the career of many riders and given them the boost into the next category.

“We have big dreams and ambitions for next year but we have to work hard this winter to help my adaptation to a new bike and arrive at the first race ready to fight."

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

