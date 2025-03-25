Marc Marquez protege set for Moto3 debut in America

Marc Marquez protege Maximo Quiles will make his grand prix debut this weekend in the Moto3 class at the Americas GP with the Aspar squad.

Quiles is one of the hottest young properties in the MotoGP paddock coming into the 2025 season, having won the European Talent Cup in his rookie campaign in 2021 and repeating that feat in 2023.

He would go on to be a top three championship finisher in the Red Bull Rookies Cup as well as wins in the Junior GP World Championship to net a Moto3 contract with Aspar for 2025.

Quiles’ grand prix debut has been made possible by a late-season change to the age limit rules last year, which altered the wording of its exemptions.

At only 17, Quiles is a year under the regulated minimum age to race in grands prix.

Originally a top three rider in the standings in Rookies Cup from “the previous season” is allowed an exemption to step up to Moto3.

With Quiles fifth in the Rookies Cup last year, his Moto3 debut would have needed to be deferred to 2026.

However, a tweak to the rules altered the wording of the exemption to allow a rider who finished top three “in any season” - very much seen as the ‘Quiles rule’.

Despite receiving an age exemption, under the altered rules he was still too young to take part in the opening two rounds of 2025, with Quiles only turning 17 on 19 March.

“I'm really looking forward to getting on the bike in Austin,” Quiles said.

“I'm a little upset about not being in Thailand or Argentina, but my time in the world championship is finally starting.

“I see a high level in the Moto3 class, and I'll have to push myself to give my all.

“In the first races, the goal will be to learn and enjoy myself, but, of course, I also want to do well.”

Quiles’ talent has seen him taken under the wing of Vertical Management, the company run by the Marquez brothers, with the youngster spotted training with the duo at various points last year.

The 17-year-old isn’t without controversy, though, after he was hit with a race ban last year for an incident during a Rookies Cup race at Mugello.

Quiles has already tested for the Aspar team in pre-season. He was replaced by Jakob Rosenthaler in the first two rounds of 2025, with the Austrian scoring no points.