2025 Thailand Moto3 - Race Results

The Moto3 class got race day off to a fiery start at an overcast Termas de Rio Hondo, with the Argentine Grand Prix won by won by Angel Piqueras in a close and controversial final run to the line.

The Frinsa MT Helmets - MSI rider had been a frontrunner throughout and made a lunge for the lead on the last lap, which he started tucked in behind Matteo Bertelle after chasing the Italian back down after he stretched the lead group.

A clear run onto the green as deemed not to be advantageous by Race Direction, and immediately after Piqueras hit the side of Jose Antonio Rueda as he slid past into the lead to take his second Moto3 win and his first since changing to KTM machinery.

Adrian Fernandez wasn’t even in the same frame of action at the start of the lap, despite having made moves quickly from twelfth on the grid for Leopard.

The Spanish rider began the last lap in fourth, but took advantage of the chaos ahead to pull into second at the line for Leopard - just 0.036s behind and the top Honda finisher.

Rueda recovered from being sideswiped to take a podium finish for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

2025 Moto3 Argentina - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 32m 31.036s 2 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.036s 3 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.125s 4 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.373s 5 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.473s 6 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.591s 7 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.997s 8 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +2.187s 9 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +4.780s 10 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +4.939s 11 Joel Esteban SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +5.059s 12 DennisFoggia ITA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +5.227s 13 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +5.268s 14 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +6.358s 15 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +6.976s 16 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +7.112s 17 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +15.928s 18 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +16.841s 19 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +17.302s 20 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +22.177s 21 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +22.513s 22 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) DNF 23 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) DNF 24 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) DNF 25 Marcos Uriarte SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) DNF 26 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) DNF

On pole for the second race in a row, LevelUp - MTA rider Matteo Bertelle came back after dropping into the pack initiall to lead a large portion of the race, and was still ahead at the start of the final lap. A first podium finish was not to be as he was raced out of it in the final corner, gaining a place for a demotion ahead to be classed fourth.

That demoted rider was Taiyo Furusato, who after being at the wrong end of the timesheets for much of the weekend, qualifying 15th, was again in ‘Sunday man’ mode and wasted no time in surging into the breakaway eight at the front.

Deemed to have exceeded track limits on the last lap, unlike Piqueras, he was pushed back to fifth for his infringement for Honda Team Asia.

David Almansa lead the early laps for Leopard on his way to sixth.

Luca Lunetta was up against it after a crash in the timed session saw him in Q1, where he saved several falls as he pushed to make up time and places in the wet, leaving the Italian 21st.

Quickly moving up through the pack, he worked with Scott Ogden to bridge the gap and join the leaders, finishing a hard earned seventh, just under two seconds off the lead for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Joel Kelso had a double long lap penalty for face in race, so from eighth on the grid the LevelUP - MTA rider took the first opportunity to begin his drop, rejoining 20th. The Australian had moved to 18th for his second trip around the penalty loop, rejoining 25th, with just Munoz behind after penalty.

Kelso was able to latch into the same group as Lunetta after making his own progress back into the points, climbing to a respectable ninth at the chequered flag.

Ryusei Yamanaka faded from the front row but did enough for a top ten finish on the second Frinsa MT Helmets bike.

Of the replacement riders Joel Esteban held the best grid position, converting tenth to eleventh in the race, as he sat in for Jacob Roulstone at Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Dennis Foggia spent much of the race in 16th but rallied to twelfth in the closing stages for CFMoto Gaviota Aspar.

The remaining points on offer went to CIP Green Power’s Scott Ogden, who was forced to sit up while in the top ten, along with Yamanaka by Valentin Perrone, finishing 13th, Adrian Cruces in 14th and top rookie Cormac Buchanan, just ahead of his BOE teammate Ruche Moodley in 15th.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Guido Pini was the first to crash out, with Marcos Uriarte also suffering an early exit.

There were no further fallers until the last lap, which saw Alvaro Carpe slip out of contention right at the start of the lap from the lead group chasing the podium. Home rider Perrone was the last out if the race falling right at the end from 13th position.

David Munoz began the race from pit lane after his actions in Thailand, which took Lunetta out of contention at the front under an already waving yellow flag. Making no gains and slow on track, he retired to the pits, but was back out on track briefly to collect data for the Liqui Moly team

Cruces (14th ) was once again filling in for the recovering Noah Dettwiler at CIP Green Power Jakob Rosenthaler (20th) enjoyed another race as cover for Maximo Quiles who is yet to meet the class age requirements.



Championship Standings

Another podium finish saw Rueda remain in charge after two rounds , moving onto a total of 41 points, adding to the 25 he gained for his Thailand win.

Adrian Fernandez is second overall after finishing second, on 36 points.

Piqueras picking up a win sees him move up nine palces to third, in 29 points, passing Bertelle who has a total of 24.

A good showing in the Thai GP sees Carpe remain top rookie in fifth, on the same points tally as before after his DNF, with 20.

