2025 Argentina Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto3 Argentine Grand Prix (Round 2) with Matteo Bertelle taking back to back pole positions.

Matteo Bertelle, Qualifying, Argentina, Moto3, 15 March 2025
The Moto3 qualifying session saw Matteo Bertelle claim the top spot on the grid for the second race in a row after securing his maiden pole in Thailand, this time doing things the hard way with a trip through Q1 ahead of the second race of the year in Argentina. 

With a trip through Q1 needed after his red flagged fall on Friday, Matteo Bertelle showed his speed in the morning practice session, topping the timesheets as the lap record was lowered again (1m 46.303s).

The LevelUp - MTA rider then was quickest again in the wet Q1 session, with his top time having enough of a gap to see him confident enough to spend the closing minutes sat in his garage, helmet off.

The extra track time played to his advantage, and through the rain had vanished by Q2, Bertelle was well placed to deal with the changing track conditions. Already ahead, with another new record, the #18 secured pole on his KTM in style with a lap that saw an overtake as he crossed the line with yet another new record lap, now lowered to 1m 46.034s.

Angel Piqueras came closest to catching Bertelle for Frinsa MT Helmets - MSI just 0.232s slower.

His teammate Ryusei Yamanaka was at the back of the final group to take the chequered flag and one of few to find time on their final flying lap, the Japanese rider moved from fourth to complete an all KTM front row right at the end of the session.

 

2025 Moto3 Argentina  - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)1m 46.034s
2Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.232s
3Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.296s
4David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.329s
5Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.611s
6Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.628s
7Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.697s
8Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.857s
9Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.862s
10Joel EstebanSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.868s
11DennisFoggiaITACFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)+0.939s
12Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.982s
13Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.112s
14Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.203s
15Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.524s
16Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.567s
17Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.789s
18Marcos UriarteSPAGRYD -  MLav Racing (Honda)+1.792s
Q1
19Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)1m 48.202s
20Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)1m 48.233s
21David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)1m 48.473s
22Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)1m 48.487s
23Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)1m 49.467s
24Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)1m 49.536s
25Jakob RosenthalerAUTCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)1m 49.579s
26Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 50.936s

David Almansa arrived with the best time, but was quiet in FP2, finishing 22nd. Back in the thick of the action in Q2, the Leopard rider was the best of the Honda participants in fourth.

Alvaro Carpe again impressed as top rookie, with the majority of the Red Bull bikes working together in the session, making the most of his time in the slipstream the teenager set the fifth best time, just beating his more experienced title leading Ajo teammate Jose Antonio Rueda, who placed sixth.

Riccardo Rossi was a controversial seventh. The Rivacold Snipers rider was second and on his second run when he tried a race-like move on Scott Ogden, clearing out the British rider and leaving them at war in the gravel. Race direction decided no further action was necessary, leaving the Italian clear to take up the seventh place on the grid his time slipped to. Ogden has a tough job from 16th for CIP Green Power.

Forward progress was important for Joel Kelso, looking to negate the effect his pending double long lap penalty will have on his race as much as possible with a high grid position. Riding solo, the LevelUp - MTA rider will start eighth.

Home rider Valentin Perrone was ninth quickest for Red Bull KTM Tech3, with Joel Esteban rounding out the top ten for the same team.


Q1 - No progress for Munoz or Lunetta

Bertelle cruised through as the rain flags waved. He was joined in Q2 by Marcos Uriarte (18th) for the MLav team, Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato (14th) and Adrian Cruces (13th).

Furusato’s late push from seventh to third to progress, pushed out Ruche Moodley, leaving him fifth, so due to fill 19th on the grid for the BOE team, just ahead of his teammate, Cormac Buchanan.

David Munoz has a pit lane start to deal with, so although any position won’t count, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was keen to prove his pace, topping the first session, but crashing in the crucial timed session, the Spaniard signaled his intent to progress to Q2 with second in the FP2 session.

Q1 did not go his way either, feeling his best effort was thwarted by finding Cruces on track after needing to make a pass, he was having words with his fellow countryman, and down in seventh which was only 21st on the grid before the penalty is applied.


Luca Lunetta started his session with a loose seat pad, which needed a trip to the pits after it fell off on track. That put the Italian out of sync, on a different schedule to his rivals.

There was further dramas for the SIC58 Squadra Corse rider when he was out of his seat saving a huge slide as he tried to make up for lost time. Not done, the #58 looked as if he was trying to leapfrog his bike again in the closing stages, stalling his progress, leaving him 8th in Q1, for 22nd.

Esteban was the best of the replacement riders after moving straight to Q2, in for Jacob Roulstone at Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Cruces continued his turn, filling in for the injured Noah Dettwiler at CIP Green Power, while Jakob Rosenthaler (25th) had another run out in qualifying, covering for Maximo Quiles until he hits the class age requirements.
 

