2025 Argentina Moto3 - Qualifying Results

The Moto3 qualifying session saw Matteo Bertelle claim the top spot on the grid for the second race in a row after securing his maiden pole in Thailand, this time doing things the hard way with a trip through Q1 ahead of the second race of the year in Argentina.

With a trip through Q1 needed after his red flagged fall on Friday, Matteo Bertelle showed his speed in the morning practice session, topping the timesheets as the lap record was lowered again (1m 46.303s).

The LevelUp - MTA rider then was quickest again in the wet Q1 session, with his top time having enough of a gap to see him confident enough to spend the closing minutes sat in his garage, helmet off.

The extra track time played to his advantage, and through the rain had vanished by Q2, Bertelle was well placed to deal with the changing track conditions. Already ahead, with another new record, the #18 secured pole on his KTM in style with a lap that saw an overtake as he crossed the line with yet another new record lap, now lowered to 1m 46.034s.

Angel Piqueras came closest to catching Bertelle for Frinsa MT Helmets - MSI just 0.232s slower.

His teammate Ryusei Yamanaka was at the back of the final group to take the chequered flag and one of few to find time on their final flying lap, the Japanese rider moved from fourth to complete an all KTM front row right at the end of the session.

2025 Moto3 Argentina - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 1m 46.034s 2 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.232s 3 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.296s 4 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.329s 5 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.611s 6 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.628s 7 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.697s 8 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.857s 9 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.862s 10 Joel Esteban SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.868s 11 DennisFoggia ITA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +0.939s 12 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.982s 13 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.112s 14 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.203s 15 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.524s 16 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.567s 17 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.789s 18 Marcos Uriarte SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.792s Q1 19 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) 1m 48.202s 20 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) 1m 48.233s 21 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 1m 48.473s 22 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 48.487s 23 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 1m 49.467s 24 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 49.536s 25 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) 1m 49.579s 26 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 50.936s

David Almansa arrived with the best time, but was quiet in FP2, finishing 22nd. Back in the thick of the action in Q2, the Leopard rider was the best of the Honda participants in fourth.

Alvaro Carpe again impressed as top rookie, with the majority of the Red Bull bikes working together in the session, making the most of his time in the slipstream the teenager set the fifth best time, just beating his more experienced title leading Ajo teammate Jose Antonio Rueda, who placed sixth.

Riccardo Rossi was a controversial seventh. The Rivacold Snipers rider was second and on his second run when he tried a race-like move on Scott Ogden, clearing out the British rider and leaving them at war in the gravel. Race direction decided no further action was necessary, leaving the Italian clear to take up the seventh place on the grid his time slipped to. Ogden has a tough job from 16th for CIP Green Power.

Forward progress was important for Joel Kelso, looking to negate the effect his pending double long lap penalty will have on his race as much as possible with a high grid position. Riding solo, the LevelUp - MTA rider will start eighth.

Home rider Valentin Perrone was ninth quickest for Red Bull KTM Tech3, with Joel Esteban rounding out the top ten for the same team.



Q1 - No progress for Munoz or Lunetta

Bertelle cruised through as the rain flags waved. He was joined in Q2 by Marcos Uriarte (18th) for the MLav team, Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato (14th) and Adrian Cruces (13th).

Furusato’s late push from seventh to third to progress, pushed out Ruche Moodley, leaving him fifth, so due to fill 19th on the grid for the BOE team, just ahead of his teammate, Cormac Buchanan.

David Munoz has a pit lane start to deal with, so although any position won’t count, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was keen to prove his pace, topping the first session, but crashing in the crucial timed session, the Spaniard signaled his intent to progress to Q2 with second in the FP2 session.

Q1 did not go his way either, feeling his best effort was thwarted by finding Cruces on track after needing to make a pass, he was having words with his fellow countryman, and down in seventh which was only 21st on the grid before the penalty is applied.



Luca Lunetta started his session with a loose seat pad, which needed a trip to the pits after it fell off on track. That put the Italian out of sync, on a different schedule to his rivals.

There was further dramas for the SIC58 Squadra Corse rider when he was out of his seat saving a huge slide as he tried to make up for lost time. Not done, the #58 looked as if he was trying to leapfrog his bike again in the closing stages, stalling his progress, leaving him 8th in Q1, for 22nd.

Esteban was the best of the replacement riders after moving straight to Q2, in for Jacob Roulstone at Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Cruces continued his turn, filling in for the injured Noah Dettwiler at CIP Green Power, while Jakob Rosenthaler (25th) had another run out in qualifying, covering for Maximo Quiles until he hits the class age requirements.

