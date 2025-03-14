2025 Argentina Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Argentina Grand Prix (Round 2) at Termas de Rio Hondo, where David Almansa lead the way after day one.

David Almansa, Agrentina, Moto3 Practice, 14th March 2025
Back on the calendar for 2025, the Moto3 class were back in action in Argentina for the second round of the season, the Argentina Grand Prix, with David Almansa ahead after Friday after smashing the old lap record.

Though  not the first ride to go under the lap record, the Leopard rider was able to stretch the times in the class with only the top seven at the chequered flag able to get within a second of the new record.

The Honda rider beat his own best to set a new record of 1m 46.981s, over one and a half seconds of improvement on Andrea Migno’s old benchmark.

Rookie Alvaro Carpe came closest on his first visit to Termas, the first in a string of KTM bikes in second, 0.364s slower for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

 

 

2025 Moto3 Argentina  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)1m 46.981s
2Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.364s
3Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.470s
4Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.704s
5Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.773s
6Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.793s
7Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.805s
8Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.034s
9DennisFoggiaITACFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)+1.104s
10Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.163s
11Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.213s
12Joel EstebanSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.242s
13Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.276s
14Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.315s
15David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.401s
16Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.404s
17Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.487s
18Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.488s
19Marcos UriarteSPAGRYD -  MLav Racing (Honda)+1.505s
20Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.665s
21Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.702s
22Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.819s
23Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.890s
24Jakob RosenthalerAUTCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)+2.042s
25Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+2.048s
26Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+2.598s

His teammate Jose Antonio Rueda, the early series leader thanks to his Thailand win, Jose Antonio was able to improve to third late on.

Rookie Valenin Perrone races under the Argentinian flag, the home rider picked up the pace to race up the timesheets, only to have his effort canceled, but determined his follow up lap saw him spring back up to claim fourth for Red Bull KTM Tech3.


Aware of his double long lap penalty to be served this race, Joel Kelso looked to place as highly as possible to move straight to Q2. Last in FP1,the Australian topped the start of the second practice session and held his own for fifth for LevelUp - MTA.

Ryusei Yamanaka got off to a slow start, just 20th in the morning. The MT Helmets rider was the first to break the old lap record on Moto3’s return to track, holding on to sixth at the end of practice.

Angel Piqueras was the last rider within a second of Almansa, 0.805s slower in seventh, just slower than his MT Helmets teammate.

Most of the Moto3 line-up have not been to the Termas track before, with Scott Ogden performing well on the last visit back in 2023, turning a top ten in qualifying into fifth in the race. Back in action the, British rider, now at CIP Green Power Ogden finished eighth on Friday .


Dennis Foggia recovered from early contact to also be able to use his experience in Argentina to improve to ninth for Aspar.

The only other Honda in the top ten was piloted by Adrian Fernandez, the second Leopard rider.

Stefano Nepa placed eleventh for SIC58 Squadra Corse, ahead of Joel Esteban, the best of the replacement riders in twelfth.

The remaining direct Q2 places went to Riccardo Rossi (Rivacold Snipers) in 13th and his teammate Nicola Carraro in 14th.

David Munoz will start from pit lane regardless of what he does over practice and qualifying, his punishment for his red mist performance last round, where he rode Lunetta off track. That didn’t deter the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider from making an impact - topping the first session of the day.


Practice began with a fall for Munoz after contact with Foggia, with the Spaniard finishing just outside the progression places in 15th.

There was a brief red flag shortly after as Bertelle suffered a strange fall, landing awkwardly in the middle of the track at turn ten. He returned to track but could not top the opening day as he had in Thailand, finishing 18th.

Replacements remain an issue at the second round for the lightweight class. Pre-season injury sees Jacob Roulstone remain out of action, replaced again by Joel Esteban (12th) at Red Bull KTM Tech3.

The same applies to Noah Dettwiler, who has Adrian Cruces (16th) return again to fill his seat at CIP Green Power.

Maximo Quiles has still not met the age requirement so sits out another round with Aspar before his birthday. Jakob Rosenthaler (24th) returns to cover for Argentina.

Despite the damp conditions, there were no falls in FP1 but Carpe had a technical issue with his bike, pulling onto the grass.That saw the rookie drop to 21st in the first session, before bouncing back in the timed second practice.

2025 Moto3 Argentina - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)1m 57.363s
2Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.261s
3David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.434s
4Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.606s
5Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.802s
6Joel EstebanSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.897s
7Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.226s
8Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.290s
9Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.690s
10Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.820s
11Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.866s
12Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.037s
13Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+2.080s
14Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.111s
15Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.295s
16Marcos UriarteSPAGRYD -  MLav Racing (Honda)+2.488s
17Jakob RosenthalerAUTCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)+2.518s
18Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.910s
19Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+3.089s
20Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+3.179s
21Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+3.502s
22DennisFoggiaITACFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)+4.069s
23Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+4.124s
24Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+4.483s
25Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+4.524s
26Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+5.729s

