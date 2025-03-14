2025 Argentina Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Back on the calendar for 2025, the Moto3 class were back in action in Argentina for the second round of the season, the Argentina Grand Prix, with David Almansa ahead after Friday after smashing the old lap record.

Though not the first ride to go under the lap record, the Leopard rider was able to stretch the times in the class with only the top seven at the chequered flag able to get within a second of the new record.

The Honda rider beat his own best to set a new record of 1m 46.981s, over one and a half seconds of improvement on Andrea Migno’s old benchmark.

Rookie Alvaro Carpe came closest on his first visit to Termas, the first in a string of KTM bikes in second, 0.364s slower for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

2025 Moto3 Argentina - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 46.981s 2 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.364s 3 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.470s 4 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.704s 5 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.773s 6 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.793s 7 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.805s 8 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.034s 9 DennisFoggia ITA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +1.104s 10 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.163s 11 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.213s 12 Joel Esteban SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.242s 13 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.276s 14 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.315s 15 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.401s 16 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.404s 17 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.487s 18 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.488s 19 Marcos Uriarte SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.505s 20 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.665s 21 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.702s 22 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.819s 23 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.890s 24 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +2.042s 25 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +2.048s 26 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +2.598s

His teammate Jose Antonio Rueda, the early series leader thanks to his Thailand win, Jose Antonio was able to improve to third late on.

Rookie Valenin Perrone races under the Argentinian flag, the home rider picked up the pace to race up the timesheets, only to have his effort canceled, but determined his follow up lap saw him spring back up to claim fourth for Red Bull KTM Tech3.



Aware of his double long lap penalty to be served this race, Joel Kelso looked to place as highly as possible to move straight to Q2. Last in FP1,the Australian topped the start of the second practice session and held his own for fifth for LevelUp - MTA.

Ryusei Yamanaka got off to a slow start, just 20th in the morning. The MT Helmets rider was the first to break the old lap record on Moto3’s return to track, holding on to sixth at the end of practice.

Angel Piqueras was the last rider within a second of Almansa, 0.805s slower in seventh, just slower than his MT Helmets teammate.

Most of the Moto3 line-up have not been to the Termas track before, with Scott Ogden performing well on the last visit back in 2023, turning a top ten in qualifying into fifth in the race. Back in action the, British rider, now at CIP Green Power Ogden finished eighth on Friday .



Dennis Foggia recovered from early contact to also be able to use his experience in Argentina to improve to ninth for Aspar.

The only other Honda in the top ten was piloted by Adrian Fernandez, the second Leopard rider.

Stefano Nepa placed eleventh for SIC58 Squadra Corse, ahead of Joel Esteban, the best of the replacement riders in twelfth.

The remaining direct Q2 places went to Riccardo Rossi (Rivacold Snipers) in 13th and his teammate Nicola Carraro in 14th.

David Munoz will start from pit lane regardless of what he does over practice and qualifying, his punishment for his red mist performance last round, where he rode Lunetta off track. That didn’t deter the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider from making an impact - topping the first session of the day.



Practice began with a fall for Munoz after contact with Foggia, with the Spaniard finishing just outside the progression places in 15th.

There was a brief red flag shortly after as Bertelle suffered a strange fall, landing awkwardly in the middle of the track at turn ten. He returned to track but could not top the opening day as he had in Thailand, finishing 18th.

Replacements remain an issue at the second round for the lightweight class. Pre-season injury sees Jacob Roulstone remain out of action, replaced again by Joel Esteban (12th) at Red Bull KTM Tech3.

The same applies to Noah Dettwiler, who has Adrian Cruces (16th) return again to fill his seat at CIP Green Power.

Maximo Quiles has still not met the age requirement so sits out another round with Aspar before his birthday. Jakob Rosenthaler (24th) returns to cover for Argentina.

Despite the damp conditions, there were no falls in FP1 but Carpe had a technical issue with his bike, pulling onto the grass.That saw the rookie drop to 21st in the first session, before bouncing back in the timed second practice.