Moto3 race winner Tatsuki Suzuki reveals intriguing first post-retirement role

Tatsuki Suzuki has found his first role after announcing his retirement from racing.

The former Moto3 race winner has taken up a role with Italian suspension firm Andreani, which has worked closely with Ohlins on both consumer and racing suspension since 2005.

The company was originally formed in 1987 by Giusseppe Andreani as WP Italy (its name changed to Andreani in 2005), working with the Dutch suspension company that is now under the Pierer Mobility Group umbrella and is Ohlins’ only competitor in MotoGP, supplying the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Tech3 KTM teams.

Ohlins, on the other hand, supplies all of the Ducati, Aprilia, Honda, and Yamaha teams.

The Swedish company also has a strong presence in Moto3, where all of the Honda teams run Ohlins; and it was on this Honda-Ohlins combination that Suzuki found the most success in his career.

The Japanese rider took four podiums – including two wins – and four pole positions in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, a further three podiums in 2022, and a third-and-final Grand Prix win in 2023 all with Ohlins suspension mounted to his Honda.

He then retired, unable to find himself a competitive ride in the World Championship after one season on a Husqvarna in 2024 which yielded no podium finishes.

It’s unclear exactly what Suzuki’s role at Andreani will be, nor are its details, since it was announced by Suzuki in a social media post with a caption that only thanked Andreani for the opportunity; but his background in competition at World Championship level would seem to point the Japanese, who has made Italy his home for most of his Grand Prix career, in that direction.