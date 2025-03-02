Grand prix rider punished for causing “exceptionally high risk to marshals”

David Munoz has been hit with a new punishment after the Moto3 race in Thailand.

Munoz had already been given a long lap penalty during the Buriram race.

But, afterwards, he has been slapped with a fresh punishment to be served at the next round in Argentina on March 16.

Munoz and Luca Lunetta engaged in a spiky battle at the season-opener. Lunetta rejoined after falling into the gravel early on.

Munoz, who was trailing, became reckless and was given a long lap penalty. He crashed out, tapping his head as he trudged back to his garage to imply he had lost focus.

“You were found to be riding in an irresponsible manner causing a contact, involving rider #58,” the stewards ruled after the race about Munoz.

“The situation was exaggerated with the maneuver executed whilst the section of circuit was under yellow led/flag conditions.”

The stewards added: “After notification of [the long lap] penalty you crashed at Turn 3, without serving it.

“The FIM MotoGP Stewards panel further reviewed the incident after the race and considered the exceptionally high risk to marshals who were placed in danger following the contact, which caused #58 to run deep into the run off area.

“Given the exaggerated risk caused, the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel further impose a Pit Lane Start Penalty, to be served by the rider (#64) in the next Grand Prix race.”

Jose Antonio Rueda eventually won the first Moto3 race of 2025, after Munoz crashed out. Lunetta was 10th.