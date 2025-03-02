2025 Thailand Moto3 - Race Results

The opening round of the Moto3 championship, the Thai Grand Prix, saw Jose Antonio Rueda survive being under attack from David Munoz for his second career win by a huge margin.



The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider launched from third and was immediately in a battle for the lead initially with Matteo Bertelle, who had collected the first pole of the season.

The race became heated and frenetic when David Munoz worked his way to the front of the race.

Having already run into the side of Lunetta, who re-joined after being sent into the gravel, the Liqui Moly Intact GP rider turned his attentions to Rueda,

His fellow Spaniard gave as good as he got, which saw the red mist descend for Munoz and his moves become wilder as the laps ticked down. The message of a long lap penalty proved too much for Munoz, who lost concentration and crashed out, tapping his head walking back into his garage as he realised how he had lost his head in race trim.

That left Rueda solo out front, pulling out personal best laps to lead over the line by a dominant 7.276s. for the first win of the season, the second of his career.

The race for second behind was fierce and went all the way to the chequered flag. By the final lap there was a group of three riders in contention, Adrian Fernandez, Stefano Nepa and Alvaro Carpe.

The final corner saw the lead change as rookie Carpe moved up the inside of Fernandez, who had left the door open to try for a cut back to hod position. That gave the teenager the run to the line, son the podium for the first time in just his second race after a wildcard reward to end 2024, bringing home a team 1-2 for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

After qualifying eleventh, Fernandez saw a return to the kind of podium for he enjoyed towards the end of last year for Leopard as the top Honda over the line, with Nepa, who had secured a front row start, from second left hoping he could pick up the pieces as the duo in front fought, but just missed out on the podium for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

2025 Moto3 Thailand - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 32m 14.402s 2 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +7.276s 3 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +7.341s 4 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +7.590s 5 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +10.242s 6 DennisFoggia ITA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +11.644s 7 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +12.068s 8 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +13.138s 9 Joel Esteban SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +21.956s 10 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +22.031s 11 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +22.158s 12 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +29.158s 13 Marcos Uriarte SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +30.144s 14 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +30.144s 15 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +57.442s 16 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) DNF 17 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) DNF 18 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) DNF 19 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) DNF 20 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF 21 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) DNF 22 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) DNF 23 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF 24 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) DNF 25 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF 26 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) DNF

Bertelle had run wide in the Munoz chaos, dropping out of the top ten a he took evasive measures. He rallied and crashes ahead allowed the Level Up - MTA rider to bounce back for a fifth place finish.

Dennis Foggia survived contact in the early laps to be sixth on his return to Moto3 with Aspar, ahead of David Almansa in seventh on the second Leopard.

Riccardo Rossi was a second adrift in eighth for Rivacold Snipers, holding an eight second gap over ninth placed Joel Esteban. Luca Lunetta recovered to a top ten finish for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Rookie Ruche Moodley opened his account with eleventh for the BOE team, clear of Angel Piqueras in twelfth after he remounted following a crash, with Joel Kelso as the duo and Foggia all aimed for the same piece of track, with Kelso running into the back of Piqueras as Foggia avoided the contact.

There were only fifteen finishers in a crash filled race, so the remaining points went to Marcos Uriate (MLav Racing) in 13th, CIP Green Power’s Adrian Cruces in 14th and Cormac Buchanan in 15th for BOE after re-joining from his early fall.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

The first lap saw rookie Buchanan crash out, Eddie O’Shea had already run wide trying to avoid his bike, but to no avail, the MLav rider clapping his rival in the gravel for still managing to collect him.

Home rider Tachakorn Buasri was next to exit, along with Valentin Perrone, with Taiyo Furusato out one lap later, with twelve to go.

Guido Pini retired to the pits shortly after, just before Ryusei Yamanaka fell while in second at the front of the race.

Nicola Carraro was next to exit. Scott Ogden had the line in sight but was struggling heavily with the heat and fatigue, slipping back from what would have been a equal best fifth place finish. Instead the Brit found himself back in the pack, collected by Jakob Rosenthaler.



There were several changes to the grid before the opening round.

Cruces replaced the injured Noah Dettwiler in Thailand.

Maximo Quiles is yet to reach the Moto3 age requirement .CFMoto Aspar Rosenthaler for the opening races.

Esteban steps in as a long term replacement for Jacob Roulstone at Red Bull KTM Tech3, after the Australian sustained a fractured vertebrae in Jerez testing.

Ahead of the race David Almansa, Dennis Foggia, Adrian Cruces and Cormac Buchanan all received their first official warnings for conduct after riding slowly and causing disruption during either practice or qualifying.

Championship Standings

The first set of championship standings sees maximum points for the race win go to Rueda, Carpe is five behind after a first podium finish in his first full season, while Fernandez opens his account with 16 for third.

