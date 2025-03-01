2025 Thailand Moto3 - Qualifying Results

The first Moto3 qualifying session of 2025 saw Matteo Bertelle deliver on his Friday promise with a fast run in the hot temperatures at the Chang International Circuit to pick up his first lightweight class pole ahead of the Thai Grand Prix in Buriram.

The Level Up- MTA rider had been fastest on Friday in the similarly timed second session and again the Italian was able to pull out the best time on the KTM, this time a lap of 1m 40.400 to sit at the very front of the grid for the first time.

The top three all mirrored that session with a late charge from Stefano Nepa propelling him to second behind the team he exited, the best Honda rider for SIC58 Squadra Corse and just a slim 0.082s slower.

Jose Antonio Rueda lived up to he pre season form, where he topped the recent Jerez test, as he picked up the pace for a new lap record in FP2, showing his intent. That speed carried into Q2 where he briefly lead, spending much of his early track time solo on his way to third.

Scott Ogden was the best of the big group looking to improve heading to the line, moving from outside the top ten to fourth after the chequered flag for CIP Green Power, in his first qualifying session using KTM machinery.

Luca Lunetta showed he has the pace to run at the front in Thailand at the last race here, just a short while back in October, where he was a podium finisher. The Italian will be competitive at the front again after being fifth fastest in qualifying on the second SIC58 bike, completing a strong Saturday for the team.

2025 Moto3 Thailand - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 1m 40.400s 2 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.082s 3 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.096s 4 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.139s 5 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.247s 6 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.265s 7 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.334s 8 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.339s 9 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.358s 10 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.384s 11 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.465s 12 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.466s 13 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +0.474s 14 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.493s 15 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.564s 16 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.849s 17 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.126s 18 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.517s Q1 19 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) 1m 41.589s 20 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 41.643s 21 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 41.715s 22 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) 1m 41.757s 23 Joel Esteban SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 41.889s 24 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 1m 42.329s 25 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) 1m 42.367s 26 Marcos Uriarte SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 42.525s

Alvaro Carpe moved up from Q1 fastest and was top rookie in Q2, his last burst of pace saw him to sixth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

David Almansa was seventh quickest for Leopard, while Joel Kelso, who was on pole in the October visit to Thailand and picked up the pace in FP2 in the morning to move into qualifying on the right foot only to back out of his final lap which saw him drop from third to eighth for Level Up - MTA.

Honda Team Asia rider Taiyo Furusato and Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP’s David Munoz completed the top ten.

Ryusei Yamanaka lost a lot of time at the start of the second qualifying session when his knee slider flew off, causing an impromptu return to the pits for a replacement. The MT Helmets rider had lead the first session, but a lack of track time saw him 14th in qualifying.

Angel Piqueras was the highest finisher from the final round of Moto3 in 2024 not to move up to Moto2. A change of team and bike from Honda and Leopard to MT - Helmets KTM has seen the Spaniard off the pace. After a slow start in the morning where he placed 19th Piqueras finished qualifying in 15th.

Nicola Carraro moved up the inside of both Carpe and Almansa as he searched for a hot lap, but instead found the gravel, leaving him 16th and bringing out the yellow flags late on. Guido Pini was the only other rider to crash, in the previous Q1 session.

Q1 - Home hero Buasri marches on

The Chang International circuit fans were given plenty to cheer by Thai rider Tachakorn Buasri as he headed to the top of the timesheets.

Though the Honda Team Asia rider was deposed for the top time by Alvaro Carpe, he still rode well enough to progress with ease going on to finish 17th.

The duo were joined by Dennis Foggia (13th) who needed extra track time to find his Moto3 form on his return to the lightweight class with Aspar, along with Eddie O’Shea, who had suffered an engine issue on Friday. O' Shea then used the earlier session to ensure his gremlins had been worked out of the MLav bike, though limited time out on track in Q2 again saw him 18th.

After his huge fall on Friday, Ruche Moodley spent the morning re-acquainting himself with the track and only just missed out on a first Q2 visit, being pushed out of the progression slots late on by Foggia.

Adrian Cruces (20th) joins the grid, in for Noah Dettwiler in Thailand.

Maximo Quiles is yet to reach the age requirements for the lightweight class with CFMoto Aspar bringing in Austrian Jakob Rosenthaler (25th) to start the season instead.

Long term replacement for Jacob Roulstone at Red Bull KTM Tech3, who sustained a fractured vertebrae in Jerez in January, Joel Esteban placed 23rd.