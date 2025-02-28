2025 Thailand Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Thailand Grand Prix (Round 1) at The Chang International Circuit, where Matteo Bertelle lead the day one action in Buriram.
Out of the regular slot towards the end of the season, the Chang International Circuit greeted the Moto3 class as the first riders out on track in 2025 ahead of the season opener, the Thai Grand Prix.
By the end of day one it was Matteo Bertelle who topped the timesheets, in the crucial second session of the day, where times count towards Q2 progression.
The Level Up - MTA rider was down in twelfth before a solo lap on his KTM propelled him to the top of the standings for the final five minutes. That lap of 1m 40.931s lead at the chequered flag after yellow flags as the session drew to a close.
|2025 Moto3 Thailand - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|1m 40.931s
|2
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.235s
|3
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.260s
|4
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.299s
|5
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.330s
|6
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.439s
|7
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.459s
|8
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.524s
|9
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.618s
|10
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.629s
|11
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.656s
|12
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.713s
|13
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.737s
|14
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.781s
|15
|DennisFoggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)
|+0.805s
|16
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.992s
|17
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.126s
|18
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.182s
|19
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.201s
|20
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+1.348s
|21
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.406s
|22
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.464s
|23
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.518s
|24
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.748s
|25
|Jakob Rosenthaler
|AUT
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)
|+2.025s
|26
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|No Time
Stefano Nepa, who moved from the Level Up machine to the SIC58 Squadra Corse outfit chased down his fellow Italian to finish Friday second as the top Honda rider, just 0.235s slower.
The top three was completed by Jose Antonio Rueda, who had impressed in the recent Jerez test, finishing with the best time over the three days after displaying pace quick enough to fly under the lap record in Spain.
The first session saw Ryusei Yamanaka ahead of Rueda, with Matteo Bertelle, Luca Lunetta and David Almansa completing a close top five.
By the afternoon Yamanaka was now fourth overall for FRINSA MT Helmets - MSI, with Angel Piqueras, who made the switch to the MT Helmets Team from Leopard Honda having no trouble adapting in a solid fifth.
Adrian Fernandez was a double faller in the second track visit on his way to sixth for Leopard, just ahead of teammate Almansa, also a crasher in the same session.
David Munoz set a personal best at the chequered flag to hold eighth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, with Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato and Rivacold Snipers rider Riccardo Rossi both inside the top ten.
The remaining Q2 progression slot are held overnight by Nicola Carraro on the second Snipers bike, Joel Kelso (Level UP - MTA) who picked up pole last time in Buriram, Scott Ogden, now at CIP Green Power and Luca Lunetta (SIC 58 Squadra Corse - who scored a podium in Thailand in 2024 back in October.
The returning Dennis Foggia just missed out for Aspar in 15th.
Of the rookies out on track it was Guido Pini who performed the best, placing 17th at the end of day one for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP. The former Junior GP rider, who was runner up to Alvaro Carpe, finished two places ahead of the Spaniard who is riding for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team. Carpe started the day with a fall but was 12th,ahead of Pini in FP1.
Taiyo Furusato also fell in the first session, while Pini, Rucha Moodley and his teammate at BOE Cormac Buchanan all registered crashes in the return to track.
Later, Lunetta shot straight across the track at turn ten. Home rider Tatchakorn Buasri was another late faller for Honda Team Asia, dropping him out of the top 15, with Almansa also in the gravel as the clock ticked down.
Eddie O’Shea suffered an engine issue, which saw many flying laps in the hope the problem was fixed, but lead to no time being set for the MLav rider.
Maximo Quiles is not yet available to the CFMoto Aspar Team, the Spaniard does not meet the Moto3 age requirements until March, so for the first two rounds Austrian Jakob Rosenthaler (25th) fills in
There is also a long term replacement for Jacob Roulstone , who sustained a fractured vertebrae out on track in Jerez in January. Joel Esteban (18th) returns to fill in at Red Bull KTM Tech3.
Newcomer Adrian Cruces (20th) is a further addition, in for Noah Dettwiler at CIP Green Power, another Jerez victim, with the Swiss rider needing an operation on his wrist, keeping him away from Thailand.
|2025 Moto3 Thailand - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|1m 40.851s
|2
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.050s
|3
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.166s
|4
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.247s
|5
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.303s
|6
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.385s
|7
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.438s
|8
|DennisFoggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)
|+0.439s
|9
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.523s
|10
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.553s
|11
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.668s
|12
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.769s
|13
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.802s
|14
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.836s
|15
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.904s
|16
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.943s
|17
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.978s
|18
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.118s
|19
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+1.386s
|20
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+1.439s
|21
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|+1.658s
|22
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.754s
|23
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.033s
|24
|Jakob Rosenthaler
|AUT
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)
|+2.424s
|25
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+2.688s
|26
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.833s