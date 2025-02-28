2025 Thailand Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Thailand Grand Prix (Round 1) at The Chang International Circuit, where Matteo Bertelle lead the day one action in Buriram.

Matteo Bertelle, KTM, Practice, Thailand 28 Feb 2025
Matteo Bertelle, KTM, Practice, Thailand 28 Feb 2025
Out of the regular slot towards the end of the season, the Chang International Circuit greeted the Moto3 class as the first riders out on track in 2025 ahead of the season opener, the Thai Grand Prix.

By the end of day one it was Matteo Bertelle who topped the timesheets,  in the crucial second session of the day, where times count towards Q2 progression.

The Level Up - MTA rider was down in twelfth  before a solo lap on his KTM propelled him to the top of the standings for the final five minutes. That lap of 1m 40.931s lead at the chequered flag after yellow flags as the session drew to a close.

2025 Moto3 Thailand  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)1m 40.931s
2Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.235s
3Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.260s
4Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.299s
5Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.330s
6Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.439s
7David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.459s
8David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.524s
9Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.618s
10Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.629s
11Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.656s
12Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.713s
13Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.737s
14Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.781s
15DennisFoggiaITACFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)+0.805s
16Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.992s
17Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.126s
18Joel EstebanSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.182s
19Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.201s
20Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.348s
21Marcos UriarteSPAGRYD -  MLav Racing (Honda)+1.406s
22Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.464s
23Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.518s
24Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.748s
25Jakob RosenthalerAUTCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)+2.025s
26Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)No Time

Stefano Nepa, who moved from the Level Up machine to the SIC58 Squadra Corse outfit chased down his fellow Italian to finish Friday second as the top Honda rider, just 0.235s slower.

The top three was completed by Jose Antonio Rueda, who had impressed in the recent Jerez test, finishing with the best time over the three days after displaying pace quick enough to fly under the lap record in Spain.

The first session saw Ryusei Yamanaka ahead of Rueda, with Matteo Bertelle, Luca Lunetta and David Almansa completing a close top five.

By the afternoon Yamanaka was now fourth overall for FRINSA MT Helmets - MSI, with Angel Piqueras, who made the switch to the MT Helmets Team from Leopard Honda having no trouble adapting in a solid fifth.

Adrian Fernandez was a double faller in the second track visit on his way to sixth for Leopard, just ahead of teammate Almansa, also a crasher in the same session.

David Munoz set a personal best at the chequered flag to hold eighth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, with Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato and Rivacold Snipers rider Riccardo Rossi both inside the top ten.


The remaining Q2 progression slot are held overnight by Nicola Carraro on the second Snipers bike, Joel Kelso (Level UP - MTA) who picked up pole last time in Buriram, Scott Ogden, now at CIP Green Power and Luca Lunetta (SIC 58 Squadra Corse - who scored a podium in Thailand in 2024 back in October.


The returning Dennis Foggia just missed out for Aspar in 15th.

Of the rookies out on track it was Guido Pini who performed the best, placing 17th at the end of day one for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP. The former Junior GP rider, who was runner up to Alvaro Carpe, finished two places ahead of the Spaniard who is riding for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team. Carpe started the day with a fall but was 12th,ahead of Pini in FP1.

Taiyo Furusato also fell in the first session, while Pini, Rucha Moodley and his teammate at BOE Cormac Buchanan all registered crashes in the return to track.

Later, Lunetta shot straight across the track at turn ten. Home rider Tatchakorn Buasri was another late faller for Honda Team Asia, dropping him out of the top 15, with Almansa also in the gravel as the clock ticked down.

Eddie O’Shea suffered an engine issue, which saw many flying laps in the hope the problem was fixed, but lead to no time being set for the MLav rider.

Maximo Quiles is not yet available to the CFMoto Aspar Team, the Spaniard does not meet the Moto3 age requirements until March, so for the first two rounds Austrian Jakob Rosenthaler (25th) fills in

There is also a long term replacement for Jacob Roulstone , who sustained a fractured vertebrae out on track in Jerez in January. Joel Esteban (18th) returns to fill in at Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Newcomer Adrian Cruces (20th) is a further addition, in for Noah Dettwiler at CIP Green Power, another Jerez victim, with the Swiss rider needing an operation on his wrist, keeping him away from Thailand.

2025 Moto3 Thailand - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)1m 40.851s
2Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.050s
3Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.166s
4Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.247s
5David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.303s
6Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.385s
7Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.438s
8DennisFoggiaITACFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)+0.439s
9Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.523s
10Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.553s
11Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.668s
12Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.769s
13Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.802s
14David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.836s
15Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.904s
16Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.943s
17Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.978s
18Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.118s
19Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.386s
20Joel EstebanSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.439s
21Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.658s
22Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.754s
23Marcos UriarteSPAGRYD -  MLav Racing (Honda)+2.033s
24Jakob RosenthalerAUTCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM)+2.424s
25Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+2.688s
26Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+2.833s

