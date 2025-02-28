2025 Thailand Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Out of the regular slot towards the end of the season, the Chang International Circuit greeted the Moto3 class as the first riders out on track in 2025 ahead of the season opener, the Thai Grand Prix.

By the end of day one it was Matteo Bertelle who topped the timesheets, in the crucial second session of the day, where times count towards Q2 progression.

The Level Up - MTA rider was down in twelfth before a solo lap on his KTM propelled him to the top of the standings for the final five minutes. That lap of 1m 40.931s lead at the chequered flag after yellow flags as the session drew to a close.

2025 Moto3 Thailand - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 1m 40.931s 2 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.235s 3 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.260s 4 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.299s 5 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.330s 6 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.439s 7 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.459s 8 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.524s 9 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.618s 10 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.629s 11 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.656s 12 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.713s 13 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.737s 14 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.781s 15 DennisFoggia ITA CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +0.805s 16 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.992s 17 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.126s 18 Joel Esteban SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.182s 19 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.201s 20 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.348s 21 Marcos Uriarte SPA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.406s 22 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.464s 23 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.518s 24 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.748s 25 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (KTM) +2.025s 26 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) No Time

Stefano Nepa, who moved from the Level Up machine to the SIC58 Squadra Corse outfit chased down his fellow Italian to finish Friday second as the top Honda rider, just 0.235s slower.

The top three was completed by Jose Antonio Rueda, who had impressed in the recent Jerez test, finishing with the best time over the three days after displaying pace quick enough to fly under the lap record in Spain.

The first session saw Ryusei Yamanaka ahead of Rueda, with Matteo Bertelle, Luca Lunetta and David Almansa completing a close top five.

By the afternoon Yamanaka was now fourth overall for FRINSA MT Helmets - MSI, with Angel Piqueras, who made the switch to the MT Helmets Team from Leopard Honda having no trouble adapting in a solid fifth.

Adrian Fernandez was a double faller in the second track visit on his way to sixth for Leopard, just ahead of teammate Almansa, also a crasher in the same session.

David Munoz set a personal best at the chequered flag to hold eighth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, with Honda Team Asia’s Taiyo Furusato and Rivacold Snipers rider Riccardo Rossi both inside the top ten.



The remaining Q2 progression slot are held overnight by Nicola Carraro on the second Snipers bike, Joel Kelso (Level UP - MTA) who picked up pole last time in Buriram, Scott Ogden, now at CIP Green Power and Luca Lunetta (SIC 58 Squadra Corse - who scored a podium in Thailand in 2024 back in October.



The returning Dennis Foggia just missed out for Aspar in 15th.

Of the rookies out on track it was Guido Pini who performed the best, placing 17th at the end of day one for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP. The former Junior GP rider, who was runner up to Alvaro Carpe, finished two places ahead of the Spaniard who is riding for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team. Carpe started the day with a fall but was 12th,ahead of Pini in FP1.

Taiyo Furusato also fell in the first session, while Pini, Rucha Moodley and his teammate at BOE Cormac Buchanan all registered crashes in the return to track.

Later, Lunetta shot straight across the track at turn ten. Home rider Tatchakorn Buasri was another late faller for Honda Team Asia, dropping him out of the top 15, with Almansa also in the gravel as the clock ticked down.

Eddie O’Shea suffered an engine issue, which saw many flying laps in the hope the problem was fixed, but lead to no time being set for the MLav rider.

Maximo Quiles is not yet available to the CFMoto Aspar Team, the Spaniard does not meet the Moto3 age requirements until March, so for the first two rounds Austrian Jakob Rosenthaler (25th) fills in

There is also a long term replacement for Jacob Roulstone , who sustained a fractured vertebrae out on track in Jerez in January. Joel Esteban (18th) returns to fill in at Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Newcomer Adrian Cruces (20th) is a further addition, in for Noah Dettwiler at CIP Green Power, another Jerez victim, with the Swiss rider needing an operation on his wrist, keeping him away from Thailand.