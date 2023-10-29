2023 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix, Buriram - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix at Buriram.
|Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix, Buriram - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|32m 45.307s
|2
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|32m 45.573s
|3
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|32m 45.666s
|4
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|32m 45.689s
|5
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|32m 45.864s
|6
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|32m 46.440s
|7
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|32m 46.595s
|8
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|32m 46.614s
|9
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|32m 46.720s
|10
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|32m 46.752s
|11
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|32m 46.775s
|12
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|32m 47.644s
|13
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|32m 47.716s
|14
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|32m 51.804s
|15
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|32m 51.970s
|16
|José Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|32m 52.120s
|17
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|32m 52.279s
|18
|Vicente Perez
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|32m 59.791s
|19
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|33m 1.229s
|20
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|33m 1.748s
|21
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|33m 3.342s
|22
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|33m 14.045s
|23
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|33m 17.065s
|24
|Syarifuddin Azman
|MAL
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|33m 19.201s
|25
|David Salvador
|SPA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|33m 19.318s
|26
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|33m 19.411s
|27
|Krittapat Keankum
|THA
|Yamaha Thailand Racing - BOE
|(KTM)
|34m 0.335s
|28
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|+1 lap
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|DNF
David Alonso wins the Thai Moto3 Grand Prix at Buriram to be confirmed as Rookie of the Year and move up to third in the standings, while Jaume Masia extends his title lead despite losing a podium place at the final corner.
A luckless title contender Ayumu Sasaki slammed into the back of David Munoz, who suddenly slowed mid-corner due to a technical issue early in the race.
Another of Masia's championship rivals, Dani Holgado, was caught up in the aftermath and had to charge back from outside the top 20.
Taiyo Furusato and Collin Veijer celebrated their first grand prix rostrums with second and third.