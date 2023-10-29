Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix, Buriram - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 David Alonso COL Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 32m 45.307s 2 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 32m 45.573s 3 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 32m 45.666s 4 Jaume Masia SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 32m 45.689s 5 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 32m 45.864s 6 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 32m 46.440s 7 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 32m 46.595s 8 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 32m 46.614s 9 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 32m 46.720s 10 Kaito Toba JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 32m 46.752s 11 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 32m 46.775s 12 Joel Kelso AUS CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 32m 47.644s 13 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 32m 47.716s 14 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 32m 51.804s 15 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 32m 51.970s 16 José Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 32m 52.120s 17 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 32m 52.279s 18 Vicente Perez SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 32m 59.791s 19 Filippo Farioli ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 33m 1.229s 20 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 33m 1.748s 21 Lorenzo Fellon FRA CIP Green Power (KTM) 33m 3.342s 22 Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 33m 14.045s 23 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 33m 17.065s 24 Syarifuddin Azman MAL MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 33m 19.201s 25 David Salvador SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) 33m 19.318s 26 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 33m 19.411s 27 Krittapat Keankum THA Yamaha Thailand Racing - BOE (KTM) 34m 0.335s 28 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1 lap David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) DNF Ayumu Sasaki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) DNF

David Alonso wins the Thai Moto3 Grand Prix at Buriram to be confirmed as Rookie of the Year and move up to third in the standings, while Jaume Masia extends his title lead despite losing a podium place at the final corner.

A luckless title contender Ayumu Sasaki slammed into the back of David Munoz, who suddenly slowed mid-corner due to a technical issue early in the race.

Another of Masia's championship rivals, Dani Holgado, was caught up in the aftermath and had to charge back from outside the top 20.

Taiyo Furusato and Collin Veijer celebrated their first grand prix rostrums with second and third.