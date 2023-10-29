2023 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix, Buriram - Race Results

29 Oct 2023
Race results from the 2023 Thailand Moto3 Grand Prix at Buriram.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1David AlonsoCOLGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)32m 45.307s
2Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)32m 45.573s
3Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)32m 45.666s
4Jaume MasiaSPALeopard Racing(Honda)32m 45.689s
5Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)32m 45.864s
6Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)32m 46.440s
7Matteo BertelleITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)32m 46.595s
8Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)32m 46.614s
9Ryusei YamanakaJPNGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)32m 46.720s
10Kaito TobaJPNSIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)32m 46.752s
11Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)32m 46.775s
12Joel KelsoAUSCFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)32m 47.644s
13Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)32m 47.716s
14Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)32m 51.804s
15Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing(Honda)32m 51.970s
16José Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)32m 52.120s
17Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)32m 52.279s
18Vicente PerezSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)32m 59.791s
19Filippo FarioliITARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)33m 1.229s
20Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)33m 1.748s
21Lorenzo FellonFRACIP Green Power(KTM)33m 3.342s
22Nicola Fabio CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)33m 14.045s
23Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)33m 17.065s
24Syarifuddin AzmanMALMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)33m 19.201s
25David SalvadorSPACIP Green Power(KTM)33m 19.318s
26Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)33m 19.411s
27Krittapat KeankumTHAYamaha Thailand Racing - BOE(KTM)34m 0.335s
28Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia(Honda)+1 lap 
 David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)DNF 
 Ayumu SasakiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)DNF 

David Alonso wins the Thai Moto3 Grand Prix at Buriram to be confirmed as Rookie of the Year and move up to third in the standings, while Jaume Masia extends his title lead despite losing a podium place at the final corner.

A luckless title contender Ayumu Sasaki slammed into the back of David Munoz, who suddenly slowed mid-corner due to a technical issue early in the race.

Another of Masia's championship rivals, Dani Holgado, was caught up in the aftermath and had to charge back from outside the top 20.

Taiyo Furusato and Collin Veijer celebrated their first grand prix rostrums with second and third.

 

 