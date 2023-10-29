Thailand Moto3: Alonso back to winning ways as Sasaki slides out

Alonso picked up a fourth win in his rookie season as he continued his late title charge in round seventeen, the Moto3 Thailand Grand Prix.

The lead came his way after frontrunner Collin Veijer had a huge moment at the front of the race, out of his seat on the final lap.

Once ahead, the incident handed the Gaviota GasGas rider a small gap, which he held to the line, under pressure, to win by 0.266s.

The win confirmed Alonso as the rookie of the year, with an unbeatable 205 points already collected.

The podium was completed by two newcomers.

Taiyo Furusato worked his way into the lead group quickly from sixth on the grid. Riding without any championship worries, the Honda Team Asia rider held his own at the front, swapping paint s hard as all the regular frontrunners.

Well positioned too after Veijer’s moment, the Japanese rider followed Alonso over the line for his first podium in second.

Veijer had been in podium contention several times this season and was leading the way again when his rear let go. Quick reactions from the Liqui Moly IntactGP rider saw him stay upright. Now fourth, he pushed hard over the final corners to pass Jaume Masia and take his first rostrum visit too.

Title leader finishes fourth, Sasaki finishes in the gravel

Like so many in the race, Masia had a spell out front. Riding more cautiously than those around with the title in mind the Leopard rider had already slipped to fourth as the lead three broke on the final lap.

The late overtake made sure that was where he finished - but although both his fellow countryman Furusato, and teammate Veiger helped out by being ahead, Masia was handed a gift for his title hopes when Ayumu Sasaki was taken out early in the race.

Having lead the early laps, Sasaki had demonstrated the danger of sitting first when at the start of lap three, he was slipstreamed back deep into the lead group. After being swamped he found himself in behind Stefano Nepa.

Nepa had enough time to react to David Munoz slowing in front, but that left Sasaki unaware of what was ahead, hitting the back of the bike and sending the duo gravel-bound. Another title rival Daniel Holgado was also lucky to avoid the aftermath, leaving him to drop out of the top twenty.

Deniz Oncu was the next to discover leading was not wise, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider, who started on pole found himself quickly losing contact with the leaders after setting the fastest lap not long earlier after being swamped.

Oncu finished fifth, just ahead of Tech3’s Holgado, who staged an impressive comeback for sixth.

Matteo Bertelle followed him through for seventh for Rivacold Snipers, with Riccardo Rossi close behind in eighth for SIC 58 Squadra Corse.

Ryusei Yamanaka was fourth on the grid for Aspar, but faded to ninth. His compatriot Kaito Toba recovered from his penalty which saw him lose track time after sitting out P1 to complete the top ten on the second SIC58 bike.

He held off Ivan Ortola in the run to the line, the Angeluss MTA team rider making good forward progress from 16th on the grid to take eleventh.

There was a small gap back to Joel Kelso in twelfth for CFMotoRacing Pruestel GP.

The remaining points went to Diogo Moreira, who lead breifly at the start of the race for MT Helmets -MSI in 13th, Xavier Artigas (CFMoto PruestelGP) in 14th and Leopard’s Adrian Fernendez, in 15th.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Both Sasaki and Munoz rejoined briefly to check their bikes before returning to their pit boxes.

Nicola Carraro was back in for Romano Fenatiagain at Rivacold Snipers a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits too often saw him drop to 22nd.

Vincente Perez filled in for Ana Carrasco at BOE Motorsports and enjoyed a better run than his fellow replacement rider, in 18th.

There were two Thai riders with wildcard rides.

Tatchakorn Buasri raced with Honda Team Asia. Krittapat ‘Idea’ Keankum raced for Yamaha Thailand Racing - BOE. Both were handed long lap penalties too for exceeding track limits- and both were asked to redo their trips around the loop. Keankum placed 27th and Busari 28th.

Where does that leave the championship?

Masia remains in charge, now with 270 points after his fourth place finish. Sasaki stays second despite his DNF, now 17 points adrift. Alonso sits third, placed ahead of Holdago, with both on 205 points, Alonso picked up his fourth win. The gap to Masia for them is a race win - 25 points.