2024 Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix, Lusail - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2024 Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix at Lusail.
|2024 Moto3 Lusail - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|2m 4.205s
|2
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|2m 4.373s
|3
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|2m 4.445s
|4
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(CFMOTO)
|2m 4.605s
|5
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|2m 4.792s
|6
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|(GASGAS)
|2m 4.954s
|7
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|2m 4.969s
|8
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|2m 5.049s
|9
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(CFMOTO)
|2m 5.132s
|10
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|2m 5.146s
|11
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA
|(KTM)
|2m 5.156s
|12
|Vicente Perez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|2m 5.341s
|13
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|2m 5.361s
|14
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|2m 5.447s
|15
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|2m 5.541s
|16
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|2m 5.591s
|17
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|MLav Racing
|(Honda)
|2m 5.608s
|18
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|2m 5.613s
|19
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|2m 5.634s
|20
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|(GASGAS)
|2m 6.283s
|21
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|MLav Racing
|(Honda)
|2m 6.380s
|22
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|2m 6.436s
|23
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|2m 6.542s
|24
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|2m 6.882s
|25
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|2m 7.343s
|26
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA
|(KTM)
|2m 7.568s
Ivan Ortola leads the first grand prix practice session of the 2024 season, for the Moto3 class in Qatar.
David Alonso, tipped by the likes of Marc Marquez as the title favourite, limped away from a fast accident in the closing minutes.