2024 Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix, Lusail - Friday Practice Results

2024 Moto3 Lusail - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 2m 4.205s 2 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 2m 4.373s 3 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 2m 4.445s 4 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 2m 4.605s 5 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 2m 4.792s 6 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GASGAS) 2m 4.954s 7 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 2m 4.969s 8 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 2m 5.049s 9 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 2m 5.132s 10 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 2m 5.146s 11 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 2m 5.156s 12 Vicente Perez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 2m 5.341s 13 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2m 5.361s 14 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) 2m 5.447s 15 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 2m 5.541s 16 David Almansa SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2m 5.591s 17 Scott Ogden GBR MLav Racing (Honda) 2m 5.608s 18 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 2m 5.613s 19 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 2m 5.634s 20 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GASGAS) 2m 6.283s 21 Joshua Whatley GBR MLav Racing (Honda) 2m 6.380s 22 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 2m 6.436s 23 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 2m 6.542s 24 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) 2m 6.882s 25 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 2m 7.343s 26 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 2m 7.568s

Ivan Ortola leads the first grand prix practice session of the 2024 season, for the Moto3 class in Qatar.

David Alonso, tipped by the likes of Marc Marquez as the title favourite, limped away from a fast accident in the closing minutes.