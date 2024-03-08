2024 Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix, Lusail - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the 2024 Qatar Moto3 Grand Prix at Lusail.

Jose Antonio Rueda, Ryusei Yamanaka, Ivan Ortola, Moto3, Qatar MotoGP, 7 March
2024 Moto3 Lusail - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)2m 4.205s
2Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)2m 4.373s
3David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)2m 4.445s
4David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Aspar Team(CFMOTO)2m 4.605s
5Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)2m 4.792s
6Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3(GASGAS)2m 4.954s
7Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)2m 4.969s
8Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing(Honda)2m 5.049s
9Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Aspar Team(CFMOTO)2m 5.132s
10Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)2m 5.146s
11Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA(KTM)2m 5.156s
12Vicente PerezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)2m 5.341s
13Matteo BertelleITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)2m 5.361s
14Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power(KTM)2m 5.447s
15Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)2m 5.541s
16David AlmansaSPARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)2m 5.591s
17Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing(Honda)2m 5.608s
18Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)2m 5.613s
19Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)2m 5.634s
20Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3(GASGAS)2m 6.283s
21Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing(Honda)2m 6.380s
22Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power(KTM)2m 6.436s
23Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing(Honda)2m 6.542s
24Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports(KTM)2m 6.882s
25Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia(Honda)2m 7.343s
26Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA(KTM)2m 7.568s

Ivan Ortola leads the first grand prix practice session of the 2024 season, for the Moto3 class in Qatar.

David Alonso, tipped by the likes of Marc Marquez as the title favourite, limped away from a fast accident in the closing minutes.

 

