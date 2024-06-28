2024 Dutch Moto3, Assen - Friday Practice Results

The opening day at Assen belonged to home rider Collin Veijer as finished Friday on top with a new lap record ahead of the Dutch Moto3 Grand Prix.

The 19 year old from the Netherlands challenged himself on repeat for the best time lowering his own best, with a final super clean lap bringing a new record of 1m 40.259s on his Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP bike.

The lap came thanks to a mix of the #95’s ability to lap solo, coupled with his track knowledge as the local rider for the round and showed great improvement after finishing the first practice in eighth.

The MT Helmets - MSI riders worked in tandem to pull themselves up the order with Ryusei Yamanaka leading around Ivan Ortola, with the favour then returned. That took the Japanese rider to within 0.091s of the record session best, with Ortola third.

2024 Moto3 Assen - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) 1m 40.259s 2 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.234s 3 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.310s 4 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.344s 5 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM) +0.367s 6 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.429s 7 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.530s 8 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.606s 9 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.645s 10 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.648s 11 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +0.662s 12 Scott Ogden GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +0.856s 13 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.860s 14 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.867s 15 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.869s 16 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.166s 17 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.277s 18 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.428s 19 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +1.447s 20 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.448s 21 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +1.464s 22 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.530s 23 Joshua Whatley GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +1.726s 24 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.118s 25 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.251s 26 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +2.275s

Adrian Fernandez was one of the early pacesetters in P1 for Leopard on his way to setting the fourth best time, as comfortable in a crowd as he was solo. The Spaniard placed just ahead of fellow countryman Jose Antonio Rueda, in fifth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Angel Piqueras was the best of the rookies in sixth on the second Leopard entry, completing a strong opening day at ‘The Cathedral’ for the team after making a big step, having been down in 17th after the first session.

Joel Kelso was only just over half a second off the pace in seventh in a tight session for BOE Motorsports, with rookie Luca Lunetta eight fastest for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was the championship leaders both struggling to get inside the top ten.

David Alonso was on a high before the three week spring break, with it almost impossible to take any session from the Colombian sensation.

Fourth in the earlier practice, which did not count towards the Q2 times, the CFMoto Gaviota GasGas Aspar rider was pushing hard to resume his spell at the top.

That left him looking stiff and running wide, with two falls in the second session. That left the #80 needing a solid late run to move him up from eleventh to ninth.

Daniel Holgado had been finding the practice sessions hard going but showed recent improvements. The Red Bull GasGas Tech3 rider had his best effort thwarted by traffic on track and was spun off his bike just before Alonso’s fall, leaving him to also need a strong final run to move into a late tenth.

The remaining progression places overnight are held by Tatsuki Suzuki, Scott Ogden, Jacob Roulstone and Stefano Nepa.

The day began with the first free practice session for the class which saw Ivan Ortola on top in a MT Helmets -MSI 1-2 with Ryusei Yamanaka, with the Spaniard setting what was then a new lap record.

Alonso was fourth, behind Leopard’s Adrian Fernandez.

Scott Ogden was much improved on his track return in sixth which gave the MLav rider something to build on in the afternoon.

There was a fall in FP for Taiyo Furusato at the turn five hairpin, he went on to finish 15th overall.