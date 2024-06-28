2024 Dutch Moto3, Assen - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Dutch Grand Prix (round 8) in Assen with Collin Veijer topping the opening day of action.

Collin Veijer, Assen, Dutch Moto3, 28 June 2024
Collin Veijer, Assen, Dutch Moto3, 28 June 2024
© Gold & Goose

The opening day at Assen belonged to home rider Collin Veijer as finished Friday on top with a new lap record ahead of the Dutch Moto3 Grand Prix.

The 19 year old from the Netherlands challenged himself on repeat for the best time lowering his own best, with a final super clean lap bringing a new record of 1m 40.259s on his Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP bike.

The lap came thanks to a mix of the #95’s ability to lap solo, coupled with his track knowledge as the local rider for the round and showed great improvement after finishing the first practice in eighth.

The MT Helmets - MSI riders worked in tandem to pull themselves up the order with Ryusei Yamanaka leading around Ivan Ortola, with the favour then returned. That took the Japanese rider to within 0.091s of the record session best, with Ortola third.

2024 Moto3 Assen - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)1m 40.259s
2Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.234s
3Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.310s
4Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.344s
5Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+0.367s
6Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.429s
7Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.530s
8Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.606s
9David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.645s
10Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.648s
11Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+0.662s
12Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+0.856s
13Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.860s
14Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.867s
15Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.869s
16David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.166s
17Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.277s
18Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.428s
19Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+1.447s
20Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.448s
21Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.464s
22David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.530s
23Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+1.726s
24Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.118s
25Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.251s
26Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.275s

Adrian Fernandez was one of the early pacesetters in P1 for Leopard on his way to setting the fourth best time, as comfortable in a crowd as he was solo. The Spaniard placed just ahead of fellow countryman Jose Antonio Rueda, in fifth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Angel Piqueras was the best of the rookies in sixth on the second Leopard entry, completing a strong opening day at ‘The Cathedral’ for the team after making a big step, having been down in 17th after the first session.

Joel Kelso was only just over half a second off the pace in seventh in a tight session for BOE Motorsports, with rookie Luca Lunetta eight fastest for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was the championship leaders both struggling to get inside the top ten.

David Alonso was on a high before the three week spring break, with it almost impossible to take any session from the Colombian sensation.

Fourth in the earlier practice, which did not count towards the Q2 times, the CFMoto Gaviota GasGas Aspar rider was pushing hard to resume his spell at the top.

That left him looking stiff and running wide, with two falls in the second session. That left the #80 needing a solid late run to move him up from eleventh to ninth.

Daniel Holgado had been finding the practice sessions hard going but showed recent improvements. The Red Bull GasGas Tech3 rider had his best effort thwarted by traffic on track and was spun off his bike just before Alonso’s fall, leaving him to also need a strong final run to move into a late tenth.

The remaining progression places overnight are held by Tatsuki Suzuki, Scott Ogden, Jacob Roulstone and Stefano Nepa.

The day began with the first free practice session for the class which saw Ivan Ortola on top in a MT Helmets -MSI 1-2 with Ryusei Yamanaka, with the Spaniard setting what was then a new lap record.

Alonso was fourth, behind Leopard’s Adrian Fernandez.

Scott Ogden was much improved on his track return in sixth which gave the MLav rider something to build on in the afternoon.

There was a fall in FP for Taiyo Furusato at the turn five hairpin, he went on to finish 15th overall.

2024 Moto3 Assen  - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)1m 40.610s
2Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.091s
3Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.203s
4David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.239s
5Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+0.348s
6Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+0.400s
7Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.465s
8Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.478s
9Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.789s
10Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.033s
11Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.067s
12Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.159s
13Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.170s
14David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.328s
15Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.413s
16David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.501s
17Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.568s
18Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.584s
19Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.781s
20Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+1.851s
21Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.307s
22Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+2.167s
23Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.222s
24Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.570s
25Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+2.740s
26Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+3.017s

 

