2024 Japanese Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto3 2024 Japanese Grand Prix (round 16) at Motegi, where Ivan Ortola came out on top.
The lap record repeatedly tumbled despite the weather with Ivan Ortola claiming the top spot on the opening day as Moto3 finished Friday practice for the second flyaway round as the paddock moves to the Motegi circuit in Japan.
The best lap had already been lowered significantly before the MT Helmets - MSI rider slotted his KTM in behind David Alonso for a new record of 1m 55.550s.
Rookie Angel Piqueras was late onto the track but wasted no time in catching up to the top times. His best was just 0.151s slower and was at the very limit aboard his Leopard Racing Honda, leading to a late spill at turn eleven.
|2024 Moto3 Japan - Practice 1 (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|1m 55.550s
|2
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.157s
|3
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+0.167s
|4
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.253s
|5
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+0.315s
|6
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.386s
|7
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.465s
|8
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.542s
|9
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+0.592s
|10
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+0.631s
|11
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.652s
|12
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.895s
|13
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.943s
|14
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.037s
|15
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.056s
|16
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.124s
|17
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.129s
|18
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.293s
|19
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.861s
|20
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+1.943s
|21
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+2.130s
|22
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.174s
|23
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+2.265s
|24
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.906s
|25
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+3.234s
|26
|Rei Wakamatsu
|JPN
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+4.663s
Indonesia race winner Alonso was third at the first race where he can snatch the title, and still managed a late improvement on what looked to be a slow lap, full of grey sectors in the closing minutes for CFMoto Gaviota Aspar, thanks to an electric third section.
Ryusei Yamanaka was fourth quickest and the top home rider on the second MT Helmets entry, just ahead of fellow countryman Tatsuki Suzuki, who was last in free practice, making huge moves for fifth for Liqui Moly Intact GP on the Husqvarna.
Joel Kelso was a mainly solo sixth for BOE Motorsports, while David Almansa continued his solid practice form in seventh for Rivacold Snipers.
Adrian Fernandez was second in Indonesia, and was the first rider under the old lap record, set by Jaume Masia last season, the quick session saw left the Leopard rider left in eighth.
Collin Veijer was close behind, ninth quickest on the second Husqvarna.
Matteo Bertelle slotted in behind several riders over the duration to secure a top ten on Friday on the second Snipers bike.
Jose Antonio Rueda was eleventh quickest for Red Bull KTM Ajo, clear of the time of Filippo Farioli who set the twelfth best lap for SIC58 Squadra Corse.
Daniel Holgado was frustrated by traffic on his Red Bull KTM Tech3 but held onto 13th with the final overnight progression place taken by Luca Lunetta for SIC58 Squadra Corse, as he battled in the spitting rain to bounce back to 14th .
Alonso lead the first session, which saw times slashed as the track dried, before the showers returned in the final minutes. Veijer was the closest of his title rivals in ninth. Kelso was second in Free Practice, with Farioli third. The times were very different at the bottom of the standings, with several riders looking severely off the pace if they did not get a lap in on dry tyres before the weather changed again.
After Eddie O'Shea picked up a right hand fracture on his debut, the MLav Racing team have drafted in a local replacement for the Japanese round, while the Brit recovers. Rei Wakamatsu, a former Asia Talent Cup rider, currently running in the Japanese Moto3 series, the newcomer was 26th and almost five seconds off the lead pace. His regular teammate Scott Ogden placed 19th.
|2024 Moto3 Japan -Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)
|1m 59.280s
|2
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.229s
|3
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.275s
|4
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.427s
|5
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.499s
|6
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.515s
|7
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.889s
|8
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+1.087s
|9
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+1.109s
|10
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.371s
|11
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+1.397s
|12
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.458s
|13
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.866s
|14
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+2.386s
|15
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+3.040s
|16
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+3.981s
|17
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+4.374s
|18
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+5.079s
|19
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+5.824s
|20
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+6.704s
|21
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+7.094s
|22
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+7.233s
|23
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+7.291s
|24
|Rei Wakamatsu
|JPN
|FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+8.448s
|25
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+11.152s
|26
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+12.030s