2024 Japanese Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

The lap record repeatedly tumbled despite the weather with Ivan Ortola claiming the top spot on the opening day as Moto3 finished Friday practice for the second flyaway round as the paddock moves to the Motegi circuit in Japan.

The best lap had already been lowered significantly before the MT Helmets - MSI rider slotted his KTM in behind David Alonso for a new record of 1m 55.550s.

Rookie Angel Piqueras was late onto the track but wasted no time in catching up to the top times. His best was just 0.151s slower and was at the very limit aboard his Leopard Racing Honda, leading to a late spill at turn eleven.

2024 Moto3 Japan - Practice 1 (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 55.550s 2 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.157s 3 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.167s 4 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.253s 5 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +0.315s 6 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.386s 7 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.465s 8 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.542s 9 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.592s 10 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +0.631s 11 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.652s 12 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.895s 13 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.943s 14 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.037s 15 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.056s 16 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.124s 17 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.129s 18 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.293s 19 Scott Ogden GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +1.861s 20 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +1.943s 21 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +2.130s 22 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.174s 23 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +2.265s 24 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.906s 25 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +3.234s 26 Rei Wakamatsu JPN FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +4.663s

Indonesia race winner Alonso was third at the first race where he can snatch the title, and still managed a late improvement on what looked to be a slow lap, full of grey sectors in the closing minutes for CFMoto Gaviota Aspar, thanks to an electric third section.

Ryusei Yamanaka was fourth quickest and the top home rider on the second MT Helmets entry, just ahead of fellow countryman Tatsuki Suzuki, who was last in free practice, making huge moves for fifth for Liqui Moly Intact GP on the Husqvarna.

Joel Kelso was a mainly solo sixth for BOE Motorsports, while David Almansa continued his solid practice form in seventh for Rivacold Snipers.

Adrian Fernandez was second in Indonesia, and was the first rider under the old lap record, set by Jaume Masia last season, the quick session saw left the Leopard rider left in eighth.

Collin Veijer was close behind, ninth quickest on the second Husqvarna.

Matteo Bertelle slotted in behind several riders over the duration to secure a top ten on Friday on the second Snipers bike.

Jose Antonio Rueda was eleventh quickest for Red Bull KTM Ajo, clear of the time of Filippo Farioli who set the twelfth best lap for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Daniel Holgado was frustrated by traffic on his Red Bull KTM Tech3 but held onto 13th with the final overnight progression place taken by Luca Lunetta for SIC58 Squadra Corse, as he battled in the spitting rain to bounce back to 14th .

Alonso lead the first session, which saw times slashed as the track dried, before the showers returned in the final minutes. Veijer was the closest of his title rivals in ninth. Kelso was second in Free Practice, with Farioli third. The times were very different at the bottom of the standings, with several riders looking severely off the pace if they did not get a lap in on dry tyres before the weather changed again.

After Eddie O'Shea picked up a right hand fracture on his debut, the MLav Racing team have drafted in a local replacement for the Japanese round, while the Brit recovers. Rei Wakamatsu, a former Asia Talent Cup rider, currently running in the Japanese Moto3 series, the newcomer was 26th and almost five seconds off the lead pace. His regular teammate Scott Ogden placed 19th.

