2024 Japanese Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto3 2024 Japanese Grand Prix (round 16) at Motegi, where Ivan Ortola came out on top.

Ivan Ortola , Japan, Moto3, Motegi, Practice
Ivan Ortola , Japan, Moto3, Motegi, Practice
© Gold & Goose

The lap record repeatedly tumbled despite the weather with Ivan Ortola claiming the top spot on the opening day as Moto3 finished Friday practice for the second flyaway round as the paddock moves to the Motegi circuit in Japan.

The best lap had already been lowered significantly before the MT Helmets - MSI rider slotted his KTM in behind David Alonso for a new record of 1m 55.550s.

Rookie Angel Piqueras was late onto the track but wasted no time in catching up to the top times. His best was just 0.151s slower and was at the very limit aboard his Leopard Racing Honda, leading to a late spill at turn eleven.

 

2024 Moto3  Japan - Practice 1 (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)1m 55.550s
2Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.157s
3David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.167s
4Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.253s
5Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+0.315s
6Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.386s
7David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.465s
8Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.542s
9Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.592s
10Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+0.631s
11Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.652s
12Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.895s
13Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.943s
14Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.037s
15David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.056s
16Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.124s
17Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.129s
18Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.293s
19Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+1.861s
20Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.943s
21Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.130s
22Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.174s
23Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+2.265s
24Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+2.906s
25Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+3.234s
26Rei WakamatsuJPNFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+4.663s

Indonesia race winner Alonso was third at the first race where he can snatch the title, and still managed a late improvement on what looked to be a slow lap, full of grey sectors in the closing minutes for CFMoto Gaviota Aspar, thanks to an electric third section.

Ryusei Yamanaka was fourth quickest and the top home rider on the second MT Helmets entry, just ahead of fellow countryman Tatsuki Suzuki, who was last in free practice, making huge moves for fifth for Liqui Moly Intact GP on the Husqvarna.

Joel Kelso was a mainly solo sixth for BOE Motorsports, while David Almansa continued his solid practice form in seventh for Rivacold Snipers.

Adrian Fernandez was second in Indonesia, and was the first rider under the old lap record, set by Jaume Masia last season, the quick session saw left the Leopard rider left in eighth.

Collin Veijer was close behind, ninth quickest on the second Husqvarna.

Matteo Bertelle slotted in behind several riders over the duration to secure a top ten on Friday on the second Snipers bike.

Jose Antonio Rueda was eleventh quickest for Red Bull KTM Ajo, clear of the time of Filippo Farioli who set the twelfth best lap for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Daniel Holgado was frustrated by traffic on his Red Bull KTM Tech3 but held onto 13th with the final overnight progression place taken by Luca Lunetta for SIC58 Squadra Corse, as he battled in the spitting rain to bounce back to 14th .

Alonso lead the first session, which saw times slashed as the track dried, before the showers returned in the final minutes. Veijer was the closest of his title rivals in ninth. Kelso was second in Free Practice, with Farioli third. The times were very different at the bottom of the standings, with several riders looking severely off the pace if they did not get a lap in on dry tyres before the weather changed again.

After Eddie O'Shea picked up a right hand fracture on his debut, the MLav Racing team have drafted in a local replacement for the Japanese round, while the Brit recovers. Rei Wakamatsu, a former Asia Talent Cup rider, currently running in the Japanese Moto3 series, the newcomer was 26th and almost five seconds off the lead pace. His regular teammate Scott Ogden placed 19th.
 

2024 Moto3  Japan -Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 59.280s
2Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.229s
3Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.275s
4Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.427s
5David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.499s
6Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.515s
7Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.889s
8Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+1.087s
9Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+1.109s
10Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.371s
11Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.397s
12David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.458s
13Scott OgdenGBRFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+1.866s
14Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+2.386s
15Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+3.040s
16Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+3.981s
17Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+4.374s
18Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+5.079s
19Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+5.824s
20Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+6.704s
21Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+7.094s
22Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+7.233s
23Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+7.291s
24Rei WakamatsuJPNFleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+8.448s
25Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+11.152s
26Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+12.030s

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
12m ago
Aleix Espargaro credits new Honda tech boss with “remarkable” Aprilia evolution
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP
News
30m ago
Brad Binder puts KTM on top at Motegi: "I'd rather ride it, not reinvent it"
Brad Binder, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Brad Binder, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
F1
News
31m ago
Charles Leclerc assesses Lewis Hamilton challenge: ‘I don’t know his weaknesses’
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
MotoGP
News
52m ago
“One of the toughest Fridays” for Marc Marquez but he refuses to divulge details
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Martin “had issues with the bike trying to do everything” in Japan MotoGP practice
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

More News

F1
News
1h ago
Helmut Marko delivers “incomprehensible” verdict if Sauber retain Valtteri Bottas
Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko
RR
News
1h ago
Michael Dunlop to ride TT-winning bike on closed street in hometown celebration
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Alberto Puig: Romano Albesiano “matches Honda philosophy” in MotoGP
Alberto Puig
Alberto Puig
BSB
News
2h ago
Christian Iddon injury update - “substantial damage” and “foot reconstruction”
Christian Iddon
Christian Iddon
MotoGP
News
3h ago
MotoGP tech deals: Romano Albesiano to Honda, Fabiano Sterlacchini to Aprilia!
Romano Albesiano
Romano Albesiano