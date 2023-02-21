MotoGP 2024 rider line-up: The contract situation so far

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team

Fabio Quartararo (end of 2024) #20 (end of 2024) #20

TBC - currently Franco Morbidelli (end of 2023) #21 - currently(end of 2023) #21

Ducati Lenovo Team

Francesco Bagnaia (end of 2024) #63

Enea Bastianini (end of 2024) #23

Aprilia Racing

Aleix Espargaro (end of 2024) #41

Maverick Vinales (end of 2024) #12

Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez (end of 2024) #93

Joan Mir (end of 2024) #36

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Jack Miller (end of 2024) #43

Brad Binder (end of 2024) #33

Gresini Racing MotoGP (Ducati)

TBC - currently Alex Marquez (end of 2023) #73

TBC - currently Fabio di Giannantonio (end of 2023) #49

Prima Pramac Racing (Ducati)

TBC - Johann Zarco (Ducati contract for 2023) #5

TBC - Jorge Martin (Ducati contract for 2023) #89

Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Ducati)

TBC - Luca Marini (end of 2023) #10

TBC - Marco Bezzecchi (end of 2023) #72

RNF MotoGP Team (Aprilia)

Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia contract, end of 2024) #88

Raul Fernandez (Aprilia contract, end of 2024) #25

Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing (KTM)

Pol Espargaro (KTM contract, end of 2024) #44

Augusto Fernandez (KTM contract, end of 2024) #37

LCR Honda Castrol/Idemitsu

Alex Rins (Honda contract, end of 2024) #42

TBC - currently Takaaki Nakagami (Honda contract, end of 2023) #30

A Yamaha factory seat free for 2024

The only factory MotoGP team known to have a seat potentially free for the 2024 season is Monster Yamaha, which signed Franco Morbidelli until the end of 2023 when he took over the M1 ride vacated by Maverick Vinales midway through 2021.

Among the other rumoured candidates are Yamaha's World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, who briefly tested the MotoGP bike in 2022, and Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin, who lost out on a factory Desmosedici seat to Enea Bastianini.

New Yamaha satellite team?

Reduced to just a factory squad for 2023, after RNF switched to Aprilia, Yamaha is plotting a new satellite partnership for 2024 or 2025.

Valentino Rossi's long association with Yamaha means his VR46 team, currently running year-old Ducatis, is high on the list of potential candidates. But while VR46 is contracted to Ducati until the end of 2024, Gresini - which also has access to year-old Desmosedicis at present - would be free to switch at the end of 2023.