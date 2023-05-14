Marco Bezzecchi - 9.5

(Qualified 7th, finished 1st)

(Sprint race result - P7)

While his dominant win in the wet was impressive in Argentina, Bezzecchi was just as classy at Le Mans as he gave his rivals no opportunity. Despite dropping one position due to pushing Marc Marquez off the track, Bezzecchi managed to re-focus straight away and take a commanding victory.

Jorge Martin - 9.5

(Qualified 5th, finished 2nd)

(Sprint race result - P1)

Without a win since the Styrian Grand Prix in 2021, Martin found his winning touch once again after dominating the Sprint. Wasting no time in setting out his intentions, Martin swooped round the outside of Jack Miller and Marc Marquez at turn two before overtaking Bagnaia a few laps later, which was the last any rider saw of the Spaniard. Superb on Saturday, Martin was excellent again for the 27-lap race as he battled past Marquez late on for second.

Johann Zarco -8

(Qualified 9th, finished 3rd)

(Sprint race result - P6)

While his fellow countryman was unable to provide the spark wanted by the French fans, Zarco delivered with P3 at Le Mans. The Pramac rider showed great pace at times but had nothing for Bezzecchi or Martin.

Augusto Fernandez - 9.5

(Qualified 12th, finished 4th)

(Sprint race result - DNF)

Fernandez reached Qualifying 2 for the first time in his career thanks to a sensational performance in the cool temperature at Le Mans. And after claiming 12th in said Q2 session, Fernandez made a poor start as he lost several positions before a mistake led to him crashing out of the Sprint. With that said, Fernandez more than made up for his error in the sprint as he claimed a well deserved P4 in the race. Fernandez was also the top KTM and showed pace good enough to merit such a statement.

Aleix Espargaro - 7

(Qualified 11th, finished 5th)

(Sprint race result - P8)

After a poor qualifying session, Espargaro bounced back with two points finishes. Eighth in the sprint was backed up by fifth in the Grand Prix, although it’s a result that would have been challenging had others not fallen.

Brad Binder - 9

(Qualified 10th, finished 6th)

(Sprint race result - P2)

Following his double podium in Jerez which included victory in the Sprint, Binder was again the best non-Ducati rider during the Le Mans Sprint. Quickly becoming the main title threat to Bagnaia, Binder showed just why many think he’s one of the most naturally gifted riders on the grid. Binder was unable to replicate his podium in the main race, however, much of that was down to Alex Marquez pushing him wide on lap one, resulting in the South African having to fight back from 18th.

Fabio Quartararo - 5

(Qualified 13th, finished 7th)

(Sprint race result - DNF)

After another disastrous qualifying, and one that would have hurt more than his P16 in Jerez given it’s his home race, Quartararo made brilliant progress in the Sprint to reach eighth place, one position ahead of Aleix Espargaro before crashing out at turn nine with just a handful of laps remaining. While Sunday wasn’t quite as good as he would have hoped for in front of his home crowd, Quartararo secured an important P7.

Fabio Di Giannantonio - 5.5

(Qualified 15th, finished 8th)

(Sprint race result - P12)

After failing to make it through Q1, Di Giannantonio showed better race pace as he moved forward on both occasions. However, Di Giannantonio was once again the slowest Ducati rider when it came to pure pace.

Takaaki Nakagami - 5.5

(Qualified 14th, finished 9th)

(Sprint race result - P10)

One of just 13 riders to finish the 1000th MotoGP race, Nakagami scored vital points for Honda in what was another miserable day for the Japanese manufacturer.

Franco Morbidelli - 5

(Qualified 17th, finished 10th)

(Sprint race result - P13)

Lacking pace to make a real impression, both races were fairly quiet for Morbidelli as he came away with tenth in the Grand Prix.

Francesco Bagnaia - 8

(Qualified 1st, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P3)

The world champion and current series leader had a minor blip during the Sprint after being overtaken by four riders in quick succession, but once he regrouped, Bagnaia was one of the fastest riders on circuit as he claimed yet another podium. In the Grand Prix, Bagnaia looked set to challenge for victory before a dramatic collision with Maverick Vinales saw both riders crash out. A clear racing incident, Bagnaia was unfortunate to meet the Aprilia rider back at the racing line when trying to swoop around the outside of the former Yamaha rider.

Jack Miller - 2

(Qualified 4th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - DNF)

Arguably the pre-race favourite given his stunning form in practice, Miller’s Sprint ended in disaster on lap two as he crashed out at turn seven. While Miller lasted much longer in the Grand Prix, his disappointing race came to an end with a fall in sector one. After leading the way early on, Miller surprisingly dropped down the order to seventh before his mistake. Both crashes were individual errors on a weekend where so much promise was shown prior to the sprint.

Luca Marini - 7.5

(Qualified 3rd, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P4)

Forced wide early on in the Sprint by Binder, Marini showed solid pace to move back up to fourth and finish ahead of teammate Marco Bezzecchi once again. However, that was not the case on Sunday as Marini was struggling to show the same pace as Bezzecchi, although the Italian could have been set for a top result had he not been collected by Alex Marquez, moments after losing the front-end. Marini was hit by Marquez, who was unsighted when attempting to follow Bezzecchi through.

Alex Marquez - 3.5

(Qualified 8th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P15)

Following a solid qualifying session, Marquez suffered another disappointing race result after dropping to 15th in the Sprint. In the main race, Marquez was at the heart of two incidents, one of which was his fault as he almost knocked Binder off the circuit. His race ended with another crash.

Alex Rins - 3

(Qualified 18th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P11)

A dismal weekend for the LCR Honda rider, Rins was nowhere in qualifying and the main race before crashing out.

Maverick Vinales - 4.5

(Qualified 6th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P9)

Unlike previous races, Vinales made a good start in the Sprint from sixth on the grid, however, the Aprilia rider was soon pushed outside of the points as lap one developed. Eighth was his final position which is a lot worse than he and Aprilia would have hoped for given his speed in Practice 3. As mentioned above, Vinales was involved in an unlucky racing incident and could have been on for a very big result had it not taken place.

Joan Mir - 2

(Qualified 16th, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P14)

What is quickly becoming a season to forget with Honda, Mir crashed out of yet another race which is something he very rarely did at Suzuki.

Marc Marquez - 7.5

(Qualified 2nd, DNF)

(Sprint race result - P5)

Back in MotoGP action and back in the points - Marc Marquez showed brilliant aggression to remain in the podium battle with Francesco Bagnaia for nearly the entire Sprint race. The Repsol Honda rider, sadly for him and the team, also lost out on fourth to Luca Marini as his late race pace faded. While Marquez failed to finish the Grand Prix, the Spaniard was fantastic in his defence against bikes that should have been well clear of him.