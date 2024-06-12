Fabio Quartararo: I miss the butterflies of a MotoGP title fight, but we’ll be back - Exclusive

Fabio Quartararo: "We will come back... I miss having those butterflies in your stomach, I perform in that moment."

Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo

June 19, 2021. That was the last time Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha stood on the top step of a MotoGP podium with victory in the German Grand Prix.

It was Quartararo’s second win in the space of a week, after the previous Catalunya race, but he’s now been waiting almost two years for a 12th premier-class triumph.

Quartararo’s results since may not show it but, at only 25, he’s probably riding better than during his 2021 title-winning season and 2022 runner-up campaign.

Exactly how much better won’t be clear until the M1 is fully competitive again, but Quartararo is adamant “we will come back” and " the day will come to fight for victories".

He’ll "be ready” when that happens and can’t wait to feel the butterflies of being in a title fight again, “because I perform in that moment”…

Crash.net:

They say people learn more from difficult times than easy times. What are some of the things you've learned about yourself in the past few years?

Fabio Quartararo:

Yes, I think staying calm was one of the things that I was struggling with much more. To have the patience to believe. 

Because of course, it was a difficult season last year and this year. But we are working in a really good way and we are taking small steps. So hopefully we can make that.

And as a rider, I always push at the maximum. So the day we have a really competitive bike, I will be ready.

Crash.net:

How much better do you think you're riding now than 2021-22 when you were at the front?

Fabio Quartararo:

It's difficult to judge now. Because sometimes when you are in a great position, you also override. Like I did in Le Mans. For me, Le Mans, with what we have, my riding was really great.

In some tracks we have made some steps forwards, sometimes not. But I think the day we are are going to have a really competitive bike, we will see how much my riding has improved.

Fabio Quartararo, French MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, French MotoGP

Crash.net:

Are you worried you and Yamaha might lose that level of intensity that comes from winning races and fighting for the title because it’s been a long time?

Fabio Quartararo:

For me right now, it's true that the mentality has changed in a way. Right now we know we have no capacity to win. It’s the reality.

Of course, we fight, we try to make good results. But the day we will have a competitive bike, I think everybody will change and you’ll see a different mindset.

Now the mindset is to improve our bike. But the day will come to fight for victories. And this will totally change the mentality of the team and myself.

Crash.net:

How much do you miss fighting for victories?

Fabio Quartararo:

Of course, I miss it. And this is why I think the motivation I have right now is really high.

Even if we are really far back in the standings, my priority is to come back. I'm a winner. I'm working super hard to be back and this is why I think we never have to give up.

Crash.net:

Turning the question around, is it sometimes nice not to have the day-in, day-out pressure of fighting for a world championship?

Fabio Quartararo:

I miss it! To have those butterflies in your stomach - you always have them, but when you fight for the position we are in now, it's not the same.

Before the start, you're always a little bit nervous. But now you know basically if you crash it doesn't matter. Because you don't play for anything big.

But when you are on the front row, you are P1, P2 or P3 in the championship. You have the pressure of ‘Don't crash. I have to be fast. I have to fight’. And I like that, because I perform in that moment.

You go up a level. And when I am fighting for those things, I think I'm much stronger.

We will come back. When exactly, I don't know. But I can tell you that Yamaha has never worked like this in the six years I have been here. And also the mentality.

Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
8m ago
‘Four-second’ race difference between Ducati GP23 and GP24?
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez
MotoGP
Feature
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo: I miss the butterflies of a MotoGP title fight, but we’ll be back - Exclusive
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
F1
News
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo “the slight favourite” over Liam Lawson for 2025 RB F1 drive
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) AlphaTauri and Liam Lawson (NZL) AlphaTauri Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) AlphaTauri and Liam Lawson (NZL) AlphaTauri Reserve…
F1
News
2h ago
Zak Brown labels Red Bull “pretty toxic” and predicts more F1 exits after Adrian Newey
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal,
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director on the grid. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
‘Has Pecco Bagnaia congratulated you?’ Marc Marquez answers…
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

MotoGP
News
19h ago
Aleix Espargaro “will put money” on Jorge Martin winning MotoGP title with Aprilia
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP 09 March
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP 09 March
F1
News
19h ago
Martin Brundle weighs in on Daniel Ricciardo debate: ‘Never the same driver again’
Martin Brundle (GBR) Sky Sports F1 Commentator. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Martin Brundle (GBR) Sky Sports F1 Commentator. Formula 1 World…
Le Mans
News
19h ago
Andre Lotterer: “The passion is there” as he goes in search of fourth Le Mans win
Porsche Le Mans
Porsche Le Mans
RR
News
19h ago
Dave Molyneux retires after Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT