Fabio Quartararo: I miss the butterflies of a MotoGP title fight, but we’ll be back - Exclusive

June 19, 2021. That was the last time Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha stood on the top step of a MotoGP podium with victory in the German Grand Prix.

It was Quartararo’s second win in the space of a week, after the previous Catalunya race, but he’s now been waiting almost two years for a 12th premier-class triumph.

Quartararo’s results since may not show it but, at only 25, he’s probably riding better than during his 2021 title-winning season and 2022 runner-up campaign.

Exactly how much better won’t be clear until the M1 is fully competitive again, but Quartararo is adamant “we will come back” and " the day will come to fight for victories".

He’ll "be ready” when that happens and can’t wait to feel the butterflies of being in a title fight again, “because I perform in that moment”…

Crash.net:

They say people learn more from difficult times than easy times. What are some of the things you've learned about yourself in the past few years?

Fabio Quartararo:

Yes, I think staying calm was one of the things that I was struggling with much more. To have the patience to believe.

Because of course, it was a difficult season last year and this year. But we are working in a really good way and we are taking small steps. So hopefully we can make that.

And as a rider, I always push at the maximum. So the day we have a really competitive bike, I will be ready.

Crash.net:

How much better do you think you're riding now than 2021-22 when you were at the front?

Fabio Quartararo:

It's difficult to judge now. Because sometimes when you are in a great position, you also override. Like I did in Le Mans. For me, Le Mans, with what we have, my riding was really great.

In some tracks we have made some steps forwards, sometimes not. But I think the day we are are going to have a really competitive bike, we will see how much my riding has improved.

Fabio Quartararo, French MotoGP

Crash.net:

Are you worried you and Yamaha might lose that level of intensity that comes from winning races and fighting for the title because it’s been a long time?

Fabio Quartararo:

For me right now, it's true that the mentality has changed in a way. Right now we know we have no capacity to win. It’s the reality.

Of course, we fight, we try to make good results. But the day we will have a competitive bike, I think everybody will change and you’ll see a different mindset.

Now the mindset is to improve our bike. But the day will come to fight for victories. And this will totally change the mentality of the team and myself.

Crash.net:

How much do you miss fighting for victories?

Fabio Quartararo:

Of course, I miss it. And this is why I think the motivation I have right now is really high.

Even if we are really far back in the standings, my priority is to come back. I'm a winner. I'm working super hard to be back and this is why I think we never have to give up.

Crash.net:

Turning the question around, is it sometimes nice not to have the day-in, day-out pressure of fighting for a world championship?

Fabio Quartararo:

I miss it! To have those butterflies in your stomach - you always have them, but when you fight for the position we are in now, it's not the same.

Before the start, you're always a little bit nervous. But now you know basically if you crash it doesn't matter. Because you don't play for anything big.

But when you are on the front row, you are P1, P2 or P3 in the championship. You have the pressure of ‘Don't crash. I have to be fast. I have to fight’. And I like that, because I perform in that moment.

You go up a level. And when I am fighting for those things, I think I'm much stronger.

We will come back. When exactly, I don't know. But I can tell you that Yamaha has never worked like this in the six years I have been here. And also the mentality.