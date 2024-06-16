“Jobless” Jack Miller reveals talks to join rival manufacturer after KTM snub

Jack Miller is in talks with other manufacturers, he has admitted, as KTM bikes fill up.

The popular Australian will no longer be part of KTM’s factory duo in the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

Tech3 KTM have also confirmed Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini as next year's duo, closing the door on Miller.

Miller describes himself as “jobless” after confirmation that Pedro Acosta will replace him, alongside Brad Binder, next year.

“I’m on Jobseekers at the minute,” Miller said before Tech3's confirmation. “It is what it is.

“Logical choice from KTM. I am obviously disappointed that my time in the factory team will be done.

“[Acosta] is a talent. And we haven’t shown what we needed to show.

“Logical choice. We’ll try to get some better results on the board. Not that I haven’t been trying already, but we’ll try in the next couple of grands prix.”

KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti initially said “we would like for him to stay in the project” with a seat in the Tech3 GASGAS team.

However, Pierer Mobility Group’s Hubert Trunkenpolz then said they wanted to pair two riders at Tech3 GASGAS who have achieved a podium this season (which Miller has not).

Vinales and Bastianini fit that criteria.

Honda are rumoured to be an alternative option for Miller.

Miller admitted he may have accepted the Tech3 KTM seat, before the bikes were handed to Vinales and Bastianini instead.

“Obviously we are in chats with a few manufacturers, as well as, obviously, KTM,” Miller said last week.

“Because there is still a seat opening up over the other side of the garage wall.

“This project, I do believe in it. I wouldn’t have come across if I didn’t believe in it.

“We started off strong. We’ve had our struggles. I’m sure those struggles will make us stronger in the long run.

“I still feel like I’ve got a lot more to give here, and a lot more to show.

“We’ll try to regroup. Come up with something. And hopefully stick around for a bit more.”