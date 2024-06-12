‘Has Pecco Bagnaia congratulated you?’ Marc Marquez answers…

Marc Marquez questioned about reaction from 2025 teammate

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez claims he was not contacted by Francesco Bagnaia after signing his new Ducati deal.

Marquez and Bagnaia will be factory Ducati teammates in the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

Managing a potentially tense atmosphere between two title contenders will be near the top of their bosses’ to-do list.

Marquez was asked by AS if Bagnaia had congratulated him, after penning his contract last week.

Marquez smiled in response and said: “No, no, but the CEO of Ducati called me and conveyed his congratulations.”

Marquez was told the factory Ducati box will be interesting next year, when he shares it with Bagnaia.

“The box has to be calm,” Marquez insisted.

“The war, on the track, the box calm.”

Gresini’s Marquez edged Pramac’s Jorge Martin, the current championship leader, to the coveted red bike.

“This is life, it is sport,” was his reaction.

“I'm not happy when a rider is left without a motorcycle.

“In professions, one has to be selfish in many cases, because everyone wants the best.

“And the best was the red motorcycle, the Ducati, the one we were able to get.

“You have to play all your cards.

“The card that weighs the most is the track and the Ducati engineers, as they have told me, are watching my progression with the 2023 bike.

“That has weighed much more than the rest. Then, there are other factors too.”

