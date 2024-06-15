Pecco Bagnaia admits a race win from Ducati GP23 “will come soon”

Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini agree that a year-old Ducati will soon win a MotoGP race.

Marc Marquez is the notable leader of the GP23 riders, and has come closest to victory so far.

Gresini teammate Alex Marquez and VR46 duo Fabio di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi also ride the year-old versions of the bike.

“I think the win from a '23 bike will come soon,” Bagnaia told Motorsport.

“But right now the level is very high, with the new tyres it's very high again and [GP24 riders] are doing a very special job.

“We are not just here, we are not three slow riders, just we are doing a very excellent job.”

His factory Ducati teammate Bastianini added: “I agree with Pecco.

“I remember last year it was important to bring some time, to do some modification on the bike was different compared to [his bike with Gresini in 2022].

“But the '23 bike for me compared to '24 is so similar and well, for me this did not change a lot.

“Like you say, Pecco, probably the '23 bike can win in the future.

“But the problem is the level [of riders on the factory-spec bike].

“We are really close and Marc for the moment is much faster with the '23 bike.

“But for the difference, for me, it’s not really a big one.”

Jorge Martin, riding a factory-spec machine with Pramac, added: “I thought [at Mugello] the '23 will have been more competitive.

“Because last year, in the changes of direction, I was stronger than this season.

“So this year I struggled quite a lot more with the '24 than last year with the '23.

“Now it's difficult to say but they are so similar.”

Last year, the old version of the Ducati was a regular grand prix winner.

VR46’s Bezzecchi fought for the title on a 2023-spec machine, while then-Gresini rider Di Giannantonio also won a race.

Alex Marquez won two sprints last season on the GP23, too.