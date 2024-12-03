Jorge Martin: “If they didn't pick me, I would have left motorbikes”

Of all the key moments in new MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin’s career, perhaps the most pivotal came long before he even reached the grand prix paddock.

After winning races in numerous Spanish championships, Martin applied to join the Red Bull Rookies Cup - but was initially turned down.

“Without the Red Bull Rookies Cup, I wouldn't be here,” Martin said after winning the MotoGP title at the Barcelona finale.

“This, I can assure you.

"Because we were a normal family. It’s not that we were poor, but normal, so we didn't have the money [to keep racing].

“But when I went to the Rookies Cup for the first time, I was quite young. I had never even tried a 125. I was fast but they told me, ‘Come back one year after'.

“I came back and I was the fastest. So thanks to their advice I was improving.

"When they accepted me it was so emotional, because if they didn't pick me at that time, I think I would have left motorbikes.”

Martin finished 12th in the 2012 Red Bull Rookies Cup, finished runner-up in 2013 and won the title in 2014.

“I was three years in the Rookies Cup and finally I won it. It was a really important moment in my career,” he said.



That success propelled Martin into grand prix the following season, with the Aspar Mahindra team, where his team-mate was future MotoGP title rival Francesco Bagnaia.

Aleix Espargaro also stepped in to help Martin's career, supplying him with training bikes and treating him like a 'son'.

Jorge Martin, MotoGP champion, Barcelona 2024

In his Red Bull Rookies profile, compiled ahead of the 2013 season, Martin stated his ambitions:

"Everything began at the age of six, my father was a motorcycling enthusiast and amateur rider, and when the ‘Three Magic Kings’ brought me a pocket bike I followed his steps.

“I want to become world champion and beat my idol Valentino Rossi's records.”

Martin won his first world title in Moto3 with Gresini, in 2018, adding the second in MotoGP with Pramac Ducati this year.

The Spaniard, 26, is among 23 ex-Rookies to have won an FIM world title and one of eleven to reach the MotoGP class.

The others are Johann Zarco, Joan Mir, Miguel Oliveira, Brad Binder, Lorenzo Savadori, Enea Bastianini, Darryn Binder, Fabio di Giannantonio, Raul Fernandez and Pedro Acosta.

“I'm so proud of [the Red Bull Rookies Cup],” Martin said. “They gave me the opportunity.”

Reflecting on becoming the first satellite rider to win the ‘MotoGP’ title, the 2025 Aprilia signing said:

“I could leave motorbikes and still be the happiest guy on the planet, but I'm really motivated for my future.

“Pecco and I are still so young, we have maybe 8-10 years [of racing] in front of us.

“And now that I’ve won a MotoGP title, if I have another opportunity, I will be much more prepared.

“But winning the title won't change my life a lot. It's more for my family and for the team.”