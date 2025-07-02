A MotoGP factory with a huge problem told to sign more than one new rider

A MotoGP factory has been told they must make several new rider signings to solve a longstanding problem.

Despite Yamaha possessing Fabio Quartararo, the highest-paid rider on the grid, and bringing in Toprak Razgatlioglu next season, an issue has been spotted.

This difficulty is Quartararo, who has claimed four pole positions this season, not having a fellow Yamaha rider alongside him in the battle at the front.

“I fundamentally believe that the biggest problem that Yamaha have, right now, is the depth issue,” Lewis Duncan told the Crash MotoGP podcast.

“The rest of the Yamaha stable isn’t good enough now. Alex Rins hasn’t been quick enough, Jack Miller hasn’t been quick enough since the start of the season. Miguel Oliveira has had injuries but his speed hasn’t been there for a long time.

“There are four Ducatis in the top five in the championship. To go up against Ducati, you need to have a proper armada!

“KTM has that with Vinales and Pedro Acosta. Aprilia, in theory, were supposed to have Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

“Yamaha, if they give Fabio a good bike, fine. One of the things that helped Fabio build a massive lead at Silverstone was Miller was able to put himself up in the fight, holding off Ducatis, allowing Fabio to bolt away.

“You need a strong second rider to run interference, essentially, so your top guy can go.

“If they make a mistake, the second-place rider can pick up the pieces.

“Yamaha don’t have that. That has to be one thing they do look at, certainly in the short-term.

“They need to find a couple of other riders. They need to find a replacement for Alex Rins who is faster. And they need to find someone for Pramac, whether it’s a young rider to develop like Ducati do.

“They need more depth. Fabio can’t go on trying to fight wars by himself.”

But solving depth will create a new Yamaha issue

Fabio Quartararo

The sizable investment that Yamaha have made into keeping Quartararo will expire at the end of 2026, when the new rule cycle starts.

The Japanese brand has also invested into adding Pramac as a satellite team, and signing Razgatlioglu to that squad for next year.

“The problem they will have is that, if Fabio stays, it will be on a bigger contract than he’s on now,” Lewis Duncan continued.

“That will leave less wiggle room for Yamaha to then sign back-up.

“It’s a Catch 22 but the depth issue is something that will need to be sorted. It will start causing more problems.

“This isn’t new for Yamaha. When Fabio won in 2022 he was the top Yamaha. Even in the Valentino Rossi era, before Jorge Lorenzo came, he was the only one winning races. Depth was a problem then.

“It’s a longstanding problem which Yamaha needs to sort.

“How long since we saw a good stable of riders at Yamaha? 2019 with Rossi, Fabio and Franco Morbidelli at his peak.”

Factory rider Rins is currently contracted for next season but there is doubt about the second Pramac rider, alongside newcomer Razgatlioglu.

Miller is out of contract this year, and although Oliveira has a deal for 2026 there are reportedly ways that Yamaha can get out of it.