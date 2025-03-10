Fabio di Giannantonio EXCLUSIVE Q&A: “A MotoGP bike is a monster!”

A race winner in all three grand prix classes, VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio has been upgraded to factory Ducati status - alongside only Official riders Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia - for his fourth year in MotoGP.

A broken collarbone at Sepang derailed di Giannantonio’s pre-season testing plans but he salvaged tenth on his comeback at last weekend’s Buriram season-opener.

Before that injury, Diggia sat down with Crash.net to discuss life on a 300 horsepower MotoGP ‘monster’…

Fabio di Giannantonio

Crash.net:

Fabio, what words would you use to describe riding a MotoGP bike?

Fabio di Giannantonio:

A monster! A MotoGP bike is a monster! You never get used to it!

There is the speed for sure but also the impact you get from the air when you [sit up and] brake. Because you brake so hard, so late, that the impact with the air is insane.

It's like a punch in your face every time! You never get used to it, honestly. Especially when you jump on a MotoGP bike again after the winter break, that’s always a big shock!

Crash.net:

You’ve ridden a Ducati since joining MotoGP in 2022, what would you say are its strong points?

Fabio di Giannantonio:

The Ducati is so constant. I think they’ve developed the bike in a way that is not the strongest [in one single area] but is the most complete bike for every situation, every condition.

There were periods where the bike was the fastest on the straight. Then there were periods where the bike was the best on hard braking. Also periods where the bike was managing the tyres better than the others.

So there have been different periods [of individual strengths], but usually it’s the 98% best all-round bike on the grid.

“Moto3 was a jungle!”

di Giannantonio, Bezzecchi, Dalla Porta, Foggia, Moto3

Crash.net:

You’ve won races in Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP. What parts of riding technique were you able to bring from the smaller classes and which can you only learn in MotoGP?

Fabio di Giannantonio:

I think from Moto3 to Moto2, you don’t bring so much about riding style for MotoGP.

At least when I was in Moto3, it was a jungle! It was pure ‘heads up’ racing, because you just have to push and be at your 120% for every corner of the race. If not, you get overtaken.

Then you jump on a Moto2, and start to really learn how to ride the bike. To go fast you have to ride well, precise and understand everything that you need to go faster.

And then MotoGP is like Moto2 exaggerated to the maximum level in every possible way, that you couldn’t even imagine before.

When I was in Moto2 and some MotoGP riders were talking to me about MotoGP, I thought I understood what they were saying. Then when I arrived in MotoGP, I realised I didn’t understand anything!

“Braking's a secret!”

Fabio di Giannantonio, braking, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test

Crash.net:

How was riding a MotoGP bike different to the way you thought it would be?

Fabio di Giannantonio:

Like how you brake. You see MotoGP on TV and think you understand how to brake with a MotoGP bike, but the braking in MotoGP is a particular manoeuvre.

If you brake in a normal way, the bike doesn’t stop at all. So it has its way to stop…. I cannot tell you more because it's a secret!

Then there are the lean angles which you do only in MotoGP. So you have to adapt your body to learn how to lean that much. Also, you have to be super precise with the throttle, and with picking up the bike, to find the traction.

In Moto2 you don't have these issues, but in MotoGP everything is maximised to the very limit. So you really have to be precise and your skills have to be at 100%.

Crash.net:

What do you think are your biggest skills as a MotoGP rider?

Fabio di Giannantonio:

Well, I'm a really good with tyre management. I always have been since I joined MotoGP. I'm really good at understanding the point of traction, so I have a really good connection with the throttle.

Then, when I trust the bike, when I feel good with the bike, I can also be one of the best brakers.

When not, I lose a little bit of this. So sometimes this becomes a bit of a weak point because there are other riders like Pecco who, no matter what the conditions, are always braking at the very maximum.

"If you don't understand the data, you are not going fast"

Fabio di Giannantonio

Crash.net:

Do you like to study the data and get involved with the technical side?

Fabio di Giannantonio:

I love it! I was a few minutes late for this interview because I was studying the data!

Crash.net:

How do you use the data?

Fabio di Giannantonio:

Okay, let me think how to respond [without giving too many secrets away]. Let’s say that you have many channels [of data], many ways to understand what is happening on the track.

I think the important thing is that I can understand what I see on the computer and then transfer it onto the racetrack. So I can see what happens on track, on the computer, by myself.

Crash.net:

So when you see the lines of data, in your head you instantly know what is happening on the track?

Fabio di Giannantonio:

I understand exactly which moment it is, and in which part of the track. And this, I think, is a sort of big talent.

Because when there are problems or areas to improve, for example when my engineer says to me, ‘Fabio, you have to do this’, I do it immediately because I understand what I’m seeing [on the data].

Crash.net:

Do you think that being interested in the data is an essential part of being a MotoGP rider?

Fabio di Giannantonio:

I think now, if you don't understand the data, you are not going fast. You need that. So you have to at least be interested in it.

Winning in MotoGP “a short, sweet, intense moment”

di Giannantonio wins Qatar 2023 MotoGP race

Crash.net:

What gives you the biggest buzz on a MotoGP bike? Being the fastest? Overtaking? Winning?

Fabio di Giannantonio:

Winning. Because when you win, you are the best in the world in that race. I think for everybody it’s that winning feeling. I would trade everything I have for it!

Crash.net:

Your team owner Valentino Rossi also said he raced for the feeling of crossing the finish line in first place. But he also said it only lasts for 5-6 hours. Is it the same for you?

Fabio di Giannantonio:

It’s true. You win, enjoy the afternoon and night, but by Monday you already start to say, ‘Okay, let’s work hard again to get that feeling back!’ It’s a really short, sweet, intense moment.

“You are more tired mentally than physically”

Fabio di Giannantonio

Crash.net:

What are some of the most difficult things you have to overcome to win races in MotoGP?

Fabio di Giannantonio:

You have many things to think about. The tyres, the maps, to be precise, to manage your energy.

But I think the most difficult thing is simply that you have so many things to be focused on, all at the same time. So the mental side is so stressful. At the end of each day, you are more tired mentally than physically.

For sure physically it’s difficult, but mentally you have to think about many, many things. So to be always at one hundred percent is the most demanding thing.

Crash.net:

So do you wish MotoGP bikes were a bit simpler, not quite so complicated?

Fabio di Giannantonio:

Actually, I like it. Because this is MotoGP. The bikes are prototypes. It has to be like Formula One. It has to be a machine that you don't see anywhere else. It has to be special. It has to be complicated. It has to be at the forefront of development and engineering. It has to be like this. I fully enjoy this kind of MotoGP.

Valentino Rossi

Crash.net:

Finally Fabio, Uccio said at the team launch that Rossi will be coming to more races this year. Have you been able to learn something from him on the riding side?

Fabio di Giannantonio:

He's a teacher in a natural way, let's say. Because when you spend some time with him, he teaches you in a normal way many, many things. Even about life. It's so cool.

For sure he already taught me some things last year about the bike, about how to ride it, about the strategy.

If he’s coming more [this year] I will have even more opportunities to learn. So I would be pleased and glad to have him always with us. It would be a big, big push and an extra motivation for everybody.