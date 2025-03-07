Jorge Martin gives injury update: “I’m trying to be back as soon as possible”

Reigning MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin has spoken at the Milan Motoplex during an Aprilia event on his recovery from injury.

Martin is in Milan for the launch of the Aprilia Tuono 457, a new naked bike from the Noale brand for which pre-orders have opened today (7 March 2025).

The Aprilia Racing rider was able to give a small, if quite vague, update on his recovery process from injury.

“I’m here in Motoplex for the first time, also wearing the t-shirt of Aprilia racing for the first time,” he said in a video posted to Aprilia’s Instagram story.

“I’m working hard, it’s been a difficult time, but I’m trying to be back as soon as possible.

“We don’t know exactly when I will be back but I will try to do it soon. I hope to see you all really soon.”

Martin was initially injured this winter during the opening preseason test at Sepang, where he suffered fractures in his right hand and left foot.

However, it was a supermoto crash the week before the Thai MotoGP that forced him out of the season opener, as he suffered multiple fractures in his left wrist, including to his scaphoid – a notoriously slow-healing bone.

As of yet, no date has been announced for Martin’s expected return to racing. He will certainly miss the next round of the World Championship in Argentina, and speculation is growing about his ability to participate at the third round in Texas.

In Martin’s absence, Ducati’s Marc Marquez has taken hold of the series, winning both races from pole position in Thailand to lead the championship by eight points over Alex Marquez, and by 14 over Francesco Bagnaia.