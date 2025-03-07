Fermin Aldeguer reveals internal mental battle during first MotoGP race

The first MotoGP race of the 2025 season in Buriram provided intense conditions for this year’s three rookies to make their debut.

For Gresini Racing’s Fermin Aldeguer, the 13th-place finish he came away with was below his expectations, but he was happy to have finished the race – one which he knew would be one of the most physically demanding of his maiden premier class campaign.

“We can stay calm because we finished the race, we have more kilometres, we have more experience,” Aldeguer said after the Buriram race.

“I think this is one of the harder tracks for temperature, for going in a group with other riders.

“I think we did good work during all the weekend because our line was [going] up and we didn’t do up-and-downs, this is important and I think we can stay happy.”

He added that he had to fight against his own thoughts to get through the 26 laps.

“My mind says all the time ‘You can’t finish the race with this heat, with the management of the tyres,’” he said.

“All the riders overtook me, fighting for the top-10, but at the end I said ‘Okay, if I’m bad, I think the other riders are like me’.

“At the end, we pushed at our maximum, we finished in 13th position, we have three points for the championship.

“My target was the top-10, but we fight for this and we can stay calm.”

Aldeguer explained, though, that the race itself was not necessarily the hardest part of adapting to MotoGP; instead, it was the format of the weekend.

“I think the most difficult was the pace of the whole weekend,” he said.

“You have to do a time in first practice, after the time attack is so hard, then the Sprint, and then a long race.

“I think we do a lot of laps and it’s heavy, and I think this is the big difference compared to Moto2.”