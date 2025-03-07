Ducati management gives reassurance to Pecco Bagnaia after Thai MotoGP

New footage from the Thai MotoGP weekend shows Ducati’s response to Pecco Bagnaia’s third-place finish.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP has released footage from the Thai Grand Prix weekend which shows Ducati management reassuring Francesco Bagnaia after his two third-place finishes at Buriram.

The footage is taken from the time after the MotoGP race, won by Bagnaia’s teammate Marc Marquez, who Bagnaia said had been “playing” with his rivals during the opening race of the season.

Bagnaia, on the other hand, could do no better than third – behind his Ducati Lenovo teammate Marquez, and Gresini Racing’s Alex Marquez – in both the Grand Prix and Saturday’s Sprint.

They were results which clearly frustrated Bagnaia, who won 11 Grands Prix and seven Sprints in 2024.

But the Italian was reassured by Ducati Lenovo team manager Davide Tardozzi, and by Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna, after the Thai GP.

“We start the season on the podium,” Tardozzi told Bagnaia, as shown in the latest edition of MotoGP Unseen.

“You’re not happy, but it’s okay like this.”

Bagnaia responds: “I’m never happy with third, that’s the problem.”

“I agree,” Tardozzi says, “but when you are on the podium it means that you have done something good.”

Reminding Bagnaia of the mistakes that cost him the 2024 title to Jorge Martin, Dall’Igna adds: “Remember last year. It’s important.”

Bagnaia cuts Dall’Igna short and says “It’s important to finish, but now I want to understand what happened.”

The video goes on to show the celebrations of Marquez and his team, following their victory, contrasted against the comparatively unexcited Bagnaia, already 14 points behind in the championship chase.

