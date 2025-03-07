Aspar rekindles premier class past with 2025 MotoE livery

Aspar has revealed its 2025 MotoE livery that sparks memories of the team’s history.

Kevin Zannoni, Jordi Torres, Aspar MotoE team launch, 2025. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Kevin Zannoni, Jordi Torres, Aspar MotoE team launch, 2025. Credit: Gold and Goose.

MotoGP’s CRT era might not be everyone’s favourite in the World Championship’s 75-year history, but Aspar has – intentionally or otherwise – created a throwback to those days with its 2025 MotoE livery.

The design features title sponsorship from Power Electronics, a company specialising in the manufacture of inverters for solar panels and photovoltaic plants based in Valencia, which is also the home of the Aspar team.

The company has come on-board as title sponsor for the first time in the electric World Championship this year, when Aspar will field two-time MotoE Champion Jordi Torres alongside Kevin Zannoni.

But Aspar’s past with the Valencian company goes back to the early-2010s and the aforementioned CRT era in Grand Prix’s premier class.

Aleix Espargaro, 2013 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Aleix Espargaro, 2013 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

CRT was actually a period of Aspar domination, with Aleix Espargaro riding taking the Valencian team’s Aprilia-based ART machine to finish as best CRT in both years of the sub-category, which featured motorcycles powered by production 1,000cc engines but with prototype chassis.

Espargaro beat his Aspar teammate, Randy de Puniet, to the title in 2012 by 12 points, while in 2013 he scored 42 points more than the second-placed CRT that year: Forward’s Colin Edwards on a Kawasaki-powered FTR, whom Espargaro would go on to partner at Forward in 2014, the first year of the Open class.

More title success could await the Power Electronics Aspar team this year, with Jordi Torres having won the title twice before in MotoE – albeit both in the Energica era of the series – and Kevin Zannoni having taken his first two MotoE race wins in 2024.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

