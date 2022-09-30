Cal Curtchlow has gone down at turn three, the same corner as Bezzecchi.
Thailand MotoGP - LIVE UPDATES from Free Practice 2 at Buriram
Despite an early tumble in FP1, Marc Marquez bounced back with the fastest time at the end of the session.
A two-time winner of the Thai MotoGP, Marquez got the better of Fabio Quartararo by just 0.032s, while Jack Miller and Luca Marini were also within a tenth of the Repsol Honda rider.
Aleix Espargaro was only 16th for Aprilia, one spot ahead of team-mate Maverick Vinales.
Johann Zarco has now gone quickest by nearly two tenths.
Only two riders have found time compared to FP1- Darryn Binder and Tetsuta Nagashima - who have both moved ahead of Danilo Petrucci.
Aprilia's difficult start to the weekend is conitnuing as Aleix Espargaro is 15th and Maverick Vinales 19th.
Most of the big hitters have now returned to pit lane, including Quartararo and Marini who were on-track together for the first 15 minutes.
Bagnaia goes top from Marquez by just 0.025s.
Bezzecchi has had a crash at turn three.
Marc Marquez currently leads the way in FP2 from Marco Bezzecchi.
Quartararo was seen waving Marini past (or attempting to) but the Ducati rider remains behind the Frenchman.
Quartararo is very angry with Luca Marini who has decided to follow him at the start of FP2.
And we're underway with MotoGP FP2 at Buriram.
Despite an early tumble in FP1, Marc Marquez finished the opening session fastest from Fabio Quartararo.
Good morning and welcome to day-one of the Thai MotoGP. FP2 is coming up in 15 minutes time.