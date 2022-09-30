Crash Home
Marc Marquez , Thailand MotoGP. 30 September

Thailand MotoGP - LIVE UPDATES from Free Practice 2 at Buriram

Despite an early tumble in FP1, Marc Marquez bounced back with the fastest time at the end of the session. 

A two-time winner of the Thai MotoGP, Marquez got the better of Fabio Quartararo by just 0.032s, while Jack Miller and Luca Marini were also within a tenth of the Repsol Honda rider. 

Aleix Espargaro was only 16th for Aprilia, one spot ahead of team-mate Maverick Vinales

09:34
Crutchlow crashes!

Cal Curtchlow has gone down at turn three, the same corner as Bezzecchi. 

09:32

Johann Zarco has now gone quickest by nearly two tenths. 

09:29

Only two riders have found time compared to FP1- Darryn Binder and Tetsuta Nagashima - who have both moved ahead of Danilo Petrucci. 

09:25

Aprilia's difficult start to the weekend is conitnuing as Aleix Espargaro is 15th and Maverick Vinales 19th. 

09:23

Most of the big hitters have now returned to pit lane, including Quartararo and Marini who were on-track together for the first 15 minutes. 

09:18

Bagnaia goes top from Marquez by just 0.025s.

09:16
Bezzecchi is the first faller of FP2

Bezzecchi has had a crash at turn three.

09:13

Marc Marquez currently leads the way in FP2 from Marco Bezzecchi.

09:09

Quartararo was seen waving Marini past (or attempting to) but the Ducati rider remains behind the Frenchman. 

09:08

Quartararo is very angry with Luca Marini who has decided to follow him at the start of FP2. 

09:07

And we're underway with MotoGP FP2 at Buriram.

09:02
Winner last time out, Jack Miller!
Jack Miller Thailand MotoGP. 30 September
09:01
Marc Marquez in action!
Marc
08:51

Despite an early tumble in FP1, Marc Marquez finished the opening session fastest from Fabio Quartararo. 

08:50

Good morning and welcome to day-one of the Thai MotoGP. FP2 is coming up in 15 minutes time. 

