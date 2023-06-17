Johann Zarco was first out so sets the first registered lap, his time is quickly surpassed by Jorge Martin, then Jack Miller
Live Updates: Practice, qualifying and MotoGP sprint race action at Sachsenring
Francesco Bagnaia arrives at the German Grand Prix weekend looking for a trilogy of wins, but with no previous wins at the Sachsenring to his credit.
Those recent honours have almost all gone to ‘King of the Ring’ Marc Marquez, who has a supreme track record in Germany, having won his last eleven visits to the track, with eight of those victories coming in MotoGP and seven from pole position.
2022 saw Fabio Quartararo come away with the win, the last time he won a race. Current form sees him unlikely to repeat that - he holds a best of third in the Sunday feature race back in Austin and has picked up just a single point over all the sprint races this season.
After P2, where the qualifying session attendances were set, Marco Bezzecchi lead the way, setting the best time late in the session.
The last time Ducati picked up a win in Sachsenring in the premier class Casey Stoner was on board.
Crash.net will bring you live updates throughout the German Grand Prix Weekend.
The sun is now out in Saxony and so are the MotoGP bikes. There is still enough standing water for them to be kicking up some spray after they have exited the pits
There was an unscheduled downpour before the Moto3 bikes took to the track this morning, so MotoGP will be greeted by a damp track for their upcoming P3 session
Good morning and welcome to coverage of Saturday's on track action leading up to the MotoGP sprint race at the Sachsenring.