Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 17 November

2023 Qatar MotoGP: LIVE UPDATES from qualifying and the sprint race at Lusail

Last Updated: 14 Minutes Ago

Raul Fernandez was fastest on day-one for the first time in a MotoGP session, ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Maverick Vinales.

Title contenders Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia made it safely through to Q2.

Stay tuned as Crash.net brings you all the latest from the penultimate round of the 2023 season. 

Reporting By:
13:27
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
13:23

Marini takes pole ahead of Di Giannantonio, A. Marquez, Bagnaia and Martin. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:21

Marini looks to have secured pole after setting a new lap record. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:18

It's the first-ever sub 1m 52s lap as Di Giannantonio consolidates top spot. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:17

Di Giannantonio is about to smash the fastest time. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:15

There's less than five minutes remaining in Q2. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:14

Marquez has again chosen Bagnaia as the rider to follow. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:12

Make that P3 for the Spaniard as Martin slots in behind Di Giannantonio and Luca Marini.

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:12

Martin is on the backfoot after making an error on his first lap.

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:06

The battle for pole is underway.

RobertJones Profile Picture
12:58
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
12:57

Zarco and Alex Marquez advance to Q2.

RobertJones Profile Picture
12:54

Zarco is next to set a new all-time lap record as he pushes Quartararo outside of the top two. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
12:52

Quartararo goes top by is quickly beaten by Alex Marquez who has set a new all-time lap record.

RobertJones Profile Picture
12:51

Quartararo is up by nearly two tenths in the first sector. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
12:50

The final time attack runs of Q1 are underway. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
12:47

Zarco is the current leader ahead of Morbidelli. Quartararo is last at the moment. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
12:46

Takaaki Nakagami has suffered his first crash of the weekend. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
12:42

Q1 is underway with Bastianini, Marc and Alex Marquez, Jack Miller being just some of the big names involved.

RobertJones Profile Picture
12:38
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
12:33

Quartararo finishes fastest ahead of Martin and Espargaro. Up next is qualifying.

RobertJones Profile Picture
12:29

Martin goes third fastest! Great lap from the Pramac Ducati rider.

RobertJones Profile Picture
12:28

Raul Fernandez, who is having another strong start to day-two has gone down at turn 16.

RobertJones Profile Picture
12:25

It's been another tough session for Martin who is only 11th with a few minutes remaining. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
12:23

Di Giannantonio moves up to third and is less than a tenth off top spot as Espargaro continues to lead ahead of Quartararo. 

RobertJones Profile Picture