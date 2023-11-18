Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Full Qualifying Results
2023 Qatar MotoGP: LIVE UPDATES from qualifying and the sprint race at Lusail
Raul Fernandez was fastest on day-one for the first time in a MotoGP session, ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Maverick Vinales.
Title contenders Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia made it safely through to Q2.
Marini takes pole ahead of Di Giannantonio, A. Marquez, Bagnaia and Martin.
Marini looks to have secured pole after setting a new lap record.
It's the first-ever sub 1m 52s lap as Di Giannantonio consolidates top spot.
Di Giannantonio is about to smash the fastest time.
There's less than five minutes remaining in Q2.
Marquez has again chosen Bagnaia as the rider to follow.
Make that P3 for the Spaniard as Martin slots in behind Di Giannantonio and Luca Marini.
Martin is on the backfoot after making an error on his first lap.
The battle for pole is underway.
Zarco and Alex Marquez advance to Q2.
Zarco is next to set a new all-time lap record as he pushes Quartararo outside of the top two.
Quartararo goes top by is quickly beaten by Alex Marquez who has set a new all-time lap record.
Quartararo is up by nearly two tenths in the first sector.
The final time attack runs of Q1 are underway.
Zarco is the current leader ahead of Morbidelli. Quartararo is last at the moment.
Takaaki Nakagami has suffered his first crash of the weekend.
Q1 is underway with Bastianini, Marc and Alex Marquez, Jack Miller being just some of the big names involved.
Quartararo finishes fastest ahead of Martin and Espargaro. Up next is qualifying.
Martin goes third fastest! Great lap from the Pramac Ducati rider.
Raul Fernandez, who is having another strong start to day-two has gone down at turn 16.
It's been another tough session for Martin who is only 11th with a few minutes remaining.
Di Giannantonio moves up to third and is less than a tenth off top spot as Espargaro continues to lead ahead of Quartararo.