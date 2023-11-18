2023 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Sprint Race Results

Peter McLaren's picture
18 Nov 2023
Jorge Martin, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 18 November

Sprint race results from the Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 19 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

2023 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Sprint Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)20m 52.634s
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.391s
3Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+2.875s
4Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+3.370s
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+3.957s
6Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+4.239s
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+5.761s
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+6.454s
9Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+8.285s
10Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+8.314s
11Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+9.596s
12Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+10.173s
13Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+10.646s
14Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+11.117s
15Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+12.163s
16Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+12.745s
17Iker LecuonaSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+19.285s
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+26.238s
19Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+28.446s
20Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+35.553s
 Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)DNF
 Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)DNF

*Rookie.

Jorge Martin wins the 2023 Qatar Sprint race to cut Francesco Bagnaia’s world championship lead to just seven points as the title fight got physical at Lusail.

Martin held off a sustained attack from Fabio di Giannantonio to claim a valuable victory, while Luca Marini completed the podium and Bagnaia was left shrugging his shoulders with a subdued fifth.

While pole qualifier Marini held the holeshot, Bagnaia and Martin, starting side-by-side on row two, banged shoulders into Turn 1.

More contact followed when Martin dived under Bagnaia on lap 2 of 11, the Spaniard defying his practice woes by carving from fifth to first.

But while Bagnaia couldn’t match Martin’s charge, di Giannantonio stepped up to take the fight to the Pramac Ducati rider.

Diggia, without a 2024 seat, started the final lap in Martin’s wheeltracks but couldn’t find room for a pass.

Aleix Espargaro appeared to be hit from behind, triggering a multi-rider accident which also left Enea Bastianini and Miguel Oliveira on the ground.

The incident is under investigation.

Aleix Espargaro already has a 6-place grid penalty to serve in Sunday’s grand prix for the earlier clash with Morbidelli, while Iker Lecuona will have a 3-place grid drop.

Most riders chose hard tyres front and rear, with a smattering of soft and mediums from the extended range of tyre compounds on offer this weekend.

Bagnaia began the weekend 14 points ahead of Martin and needed to push that advantage up to 37 on Sunday to avoid a final-round showdown.

But Saturday's result means the title fight will now go down to Valencia next weekend whatever happens in Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix.

Both Bagnaia and Martin have now used up their Official Warning for low tyre pressure and - like Luca Marini, Maverick Vinales, Franco Morbidelli, Raul Fernandez, Iker Lecuona, Pol Espargaro, Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez and Aleix Espargaro – will receive a post-race time penalty for any further infringements.

Facilities and infrastructure at the Lusail circuit have been radically revamped ahead of this year’s event, including a full resurfacing. With no prior track data for the new asphalt, Michelin is offering an extra front (4) and rear (3) tyre compound this weekend.

While Bagnaia and Martin can drop no lower than second in the standings, Marco Bezzecchi is now confirmed in third ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder.

Pramac Ducati will be crowned teams’ world champions, an exceptional effort for a non-factory squad if their advantage over Ducati Lenovo stands at 66 or more on Sunday.

Alex Rins is again replaced by Iker Lecuona at LCR Honda.