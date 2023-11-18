2023 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 20m 52.634s 2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.391s 3 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +2.875s 4 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +3.370s 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +3.957s 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +4.239s 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +5.761s 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +6.454s 9 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +8.285s 10 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +8.314s 11 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +9.596s 12 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +10.173s 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +10.646s 14 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +11.117s 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +12.163s 16 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +12.745s 17 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +19.285s 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +26.238s 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +28.446s 20 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +35.553s Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) DNF Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) DNF

*Rookie.

Jorge Martin wins the 2023 Qatar Sprint race to cut Francesco Bagnaia’s world championship lead to just seven points as the title fight got physical at Lusail.

Martin held off a sustained attack from Fabio di Giannantonio to claim a valuable victory, while Luca Marini completed the podium and Bagnaia was left shrugging his shoulders with a subdued fifth.

While pole qualifier Marini held the holeshot, Bagnaia and Martin, starting side-by-side on row two, banged shoulders into Turn 1.

More contact followed when Martin dived under Bagnaia on lap 2 of 11, the Spaniard defying his practice woes by carving from fifth to first.

But while Bagnaia couldn’t match Martin’s charge, di Giannantonio stepped up to take the fight to the Pramac Ducati rider.

Diggia, without a 2024 seat, started the final lap in Martin’s wheeltracks but couldn’t find room for a pass.

Aleix Espargaro appeared to be hit from behind, triggering a multi-rider accident which also left Enea Bastianini and Miguel Oliveira on the ground.

The incident is under investigation.

Aleix Espargaro already has a 6-place grid penalty to serve in Sunday’s grand prix for the earlier clash with Morbidelli, while Iker Lecuona will have a 3-place grid drop.

Most riders chose hard tyres front and rear, with a smattering of soft and mediums from the extended range of tyre compounds on offer this weekend.

Bagnaia began the weekend 14 points ahead of Martin and needed to push that advantage up to 37 on Sunday to avoid a final-round showdown.

But Saturday's result means the title fight will now go down to Valencia next weekend whatever happens in Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix.

Both Bagnaia and Martin have now used up their Official Warning for low tyre pressure and - like Luca Marini, Maverick Vinales, Franco Morbidelli, Raul Fernandez, Iker Lecuona, Pol Espargaro, Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez and Aleix Espargaro – will receive a post-race time penalty for any further infringements.

Facilities and infrastructure at the Lusail circuit have been radically revamped ahead of this year’s event, including a full resurfacing. With no prior track data for the new asphalt, Michelin is offering an extra front (4) and rear (3) tyre compound this weekend.

While Bagnaia and Martin can drop no lower than second in the standings, Marco Bezzecchi is now confirmed in third ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder.

Pramac Ducati will be crowned teams’ world champions, an exceptional effort for a non-factory squad if their advantage over Ducati Lenovo stands at 66 or more on Sunday.

Alex Rins is again replaced by Iker Lecuona at LCR Honda.