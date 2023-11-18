KTM team members “wondering” if Jack Miller will lose his bike in 2024

Moto2 champion Acosta will make a high-profile step up into MotoGP in 2024 and has been named alongside Augusto Fernandez, and instead of Pol Espargaro, in the Tech3 GASGAS team.

Miller and Brad Binder have contracts to remain on their factory bikes next year.

But team members within KTM and Tech3 GASGAS still consider it realistic that Acosta may take Miller’s place, Speedweek report.

Acosta, still just 19, is rated as a phenomenal talent who KTM were so desperate to keep within their ranks.

Miller is in his ninth MotoGP season, his first since swapping Ducati for KTM, but has been outperformed by Binder.

Miller is ninth in the MotoGP standings, Binder fourth, heading into this weekend in Qatar.

Pit Beirer, Motorsport Director for KTM, had told Speedweek: “The current plan is that we'll see Pedro and Augusto on the GASGAS and Jack and Brad on the KTM."

But his wording leaves room to possibly change his mind.

He added: “With Brad and Jack, we have two guys with a lot of experience at Red Bull KTM. They are also the first to receive new parts to develop and sort out. Augusto is entering his second season at GASGAS, and Pedro is expected to come into MotoGP for the first year as a rookie without pressure and work there in peace.

“When you're on the grid in orange at Red Bull KTM, maybe that's a certain kind of pressure.

“That's why we think it's the right way to start with Pedro in his first year at Herve Poncharal with his great experience and his team with a lot of calm.

“After that, we will set the course for the future at an early stage."