Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Valencia MotoGP, 24 November

2023 Valencia MotoGP: Qualifying & Sprint race LIVE UPDATES

Francesco Bagnaia heads into qualifying needing to make significant improvements as he goes through Q1.

Title rival Jorge Martin made it safely through to Q2 and will be looking to convert his strong practice runs into pole and victory in the sprint.

Stay tuned as Crash.net brings you all the latest from qualifying and the sprint race at Valencia. 

10:35
10:33

Vinales takes pole ahead of Bagnaia and Miller. 

10:29

Both Marquez brothers have gone down as Alex has just slid off his Ducati. 

10:28

Marc Marquez has gone whilst following Jorge Martin. 

10:28

Vinales sets the first-ever sub 1m 28s lap at Valencia. What an effort. 

10:25

Bagnaia goes quickest on his first flying lap. 

10:24

Here goes Bagnaia with a new soft rear tyre. 

10:20

Binder goes fastest from Martin but Bagnaia's time from Q1 is still yet to be beaten. 

10:19

The opening laps are coming in as Aleix Espargaro leads the way. 

10:16

Q2 is underway at Valencia. 

10:07

10:04

Bagnaia and Marquez have seemingly done it and will be in Q2. 

10:02

New lap record - Bagnaia goes even quicker and looks to have a place in Q2 secured. 

10:01

Bagnaia gets close to setting a new lap record and regains top spot from Marquez. 

09:54

Bagnaia goes top on his opening effort with a brilliant time of 1:29.690s.

09:50

We're underway with Qualifying 1 at Valencia. 

09:42

Bezzecchi jumps to the top and finishes FP2 fastest from Marquez and Bagnaia. 

09:40

Alex Marquez is now fastest with less than a minute to go. 

09:31

Another crash and it's the other Fabio as Di Giannantonio has crashed at turn ten as well. 

09:28

Big crash for Fabio Quartararo at turn ten but the Yamaha rider is ok.

09:24

Bagnaia moves into top spot ahead of Marc Marquez, but Martin is challenging the best time...

09:20

After struggling on day-one, Bagnaia is also showing good pace and is current fourth fastest. 

09:17

Martin is showing some very strong pace. He leads Alex Marquez by over half a second. 

09:11

MotoGP FP2 is underway in Valencia. 

