Despite his Gresini Ducati debut being just days away, Marquez insisted he is 100 per cent focused on getting the maximum from this weekend and signing off his eleven-year HRC career on a high.

The Spaniard featured on top of the timesheets in both Friday sessions, without needing a tow, on his way to seventh place and just 0.317s from leader Maverick Vinales (Aprilia).

“Today I felt good on the bike, and I decided to take some extra risks,” Marquez said.

“Even in the morning I was quite convinced of my possibilities, and I changed my mentality a bit to take a lot more risks, but I feel it’s the way to do it this weekend.

“My concentration is 100% on riding to the best of my abilities on the Repsol Honda Team RC213V.

“I was able to do the time attack alone, which is something that has been quite complicated this season.

“Tomorrow, we aim to follow the same plan, we will see what possibilities we have [for the races] after Qualifying because it’s always very tricky to overtake here.”

While Marquez was optimistic, team-mate Joan Mir completed just 5 Friday laps before a heavy fall, after which he was sent to hospital for further checks.

Fortunately, scans revealed no major damage, but Mir will require a medical check before being allowed to return on Saturday morning.