Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP sprint race, Italian MotoGP, 10 June

As it happened: Home delight as Francesco Bagnaia leads all-Ducati podium

Francesco Bagnaia starts from pole and is the favourite to make it back-to-back victories after winning Saturday's sprint.

Second was Marco Bezzecchi, who is perhaps best placed to mount a challenge to his title rival.

Stay tuned as Crash.net brings you live updates and news throughout raceday at Mugello.

13:46
13:45
Bagnaia wins!

Bagnaia has done it! He wins his second consecutive Grand Prix race at Mugello, and his third in succession after also taking the sprint spoils. 

13:42
Last lap!

Here we go! Bagnaia begins the final lap. 

13:41

Bagnaia comes across the line to start the penultimate lap 1.4 seconds clear of Martin. 

13:38

Marini is not giving up on this one as he remains close to Zarco with four laps remaining. 

13:33

There's just six laps to go as Zarco makes his way up to P3. 

13:29
The second Marquez is down

Alex Marquez has lost the front-end of his Ducati at turn two. What a disaster for the Gresini rider.

13:25
Lap 13

Marquez is through on Marini at turn one. Zarco is also in the battle for the podium in fifth. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:24
Here's what happened

Marc Marquez crashes out of Italian MotoGP

13:23

Alex Marquez makes his move for P3 but runs slightly wide at turn one which allows Marini to regain the position. 

13:21

The gap between Bagnaia and Martin is hovering at around half a second. 

13:20

It's not been the race Marco Bezzecchi would have been hoping for as he's currently ninth and struggling to make progress. 

13:18

It's was a final corner fall for Marquez as he lost the front-end after running out wide. 

13:15
Marc Marquez is down!

Marc Marquez fails to finish his fourth consecutive Grand Prix after crashing out. 

13:14
Lap 4

Bagnaia leads by four tenths from Martin, while Marini is 1.3 seconds back on the Pramac rider.

13:11

Hectic action as Marquez tried to overtake three riders into turn one - Marini is now third ahead of Marquez and Miller. 

13:10
Lap 2

Miller has a train of riders behind him as Bagnaia and Martin are escaping at the head of the field. 

13:08

It's Bagnaia who leads after managing to get back past Miller. 

13:06
Lap 1

And it's lights out at the Italian MotoGP. 

13:03

The formation lap is underway as Bagnaia leads away the field. 

12:54

We're just over five minutes away from lights out in Mugello. 

12:35
Honda relying heavily on Marc Marquez

A reminder that Honda are down to just two riders after Joan Mir and Alex Rins were ruled out. 

12:25

Joining Francesco Bagnaia on the front row are Marc Marquez and Luca Marini.

12:24
The #1 starts from P1!

Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Italian MotoGP, 10 June
12:23

Good afternoon and welcome to the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. Race gets underway at 13:00pm UK time (14:00pm local time).

