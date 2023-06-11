Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Race Results
As it happened: Home delight as Francesco Bagnaia leads all-Ducati podium
Francesco Bagnaia starts from pole and is the favourite to make it back-to-back victories after winning Saturday's sprint.
Second was Marco Bezzecchi, who is perhaps best placed to mount a challenge to his title rival.
Stay tuned as Crash.net brings you live updates and news throughout raceday at Mugello.
Bagnaia has done it! He wins his second consecutive Grand Prix race at Mugello, and his third in succession after also taking the sprint spoils.
Here we go! Bagnaia begins the final lap.
Bagnaia comes across the line to start the penultimate lap 1.4 seconds clear of Martin.
Marini is not giving up on this one as he remains close to Zarco with four laps remaining.
There's just six laps to go as Zarco makes his way up to P3.
Alex Marquez has lost the front-end of his Ducati at turn two. What a disaster for the Gresini rider.
Marquez is through on Marini at turn one. Zarco is also in the battle for the podium in fifth.
Marc Marquez crashes out of Italian MotoGP
Alex Marquez makes his move for P3 but runs slightly wide at turn one which allows Marini to regain the position.
The gap between Bagnaia and Martin is hovering at around half a second.
It's not been the race Marco Bezzecchi would have been hoping for as he's currently ninth and struggling to make progress.
It's was a final corner fall for Marquez as he lost the front-end after running out wide.
Marc Marquez fails to finish his fourth consecutive Grand Prix after crashing out.
Bagnaia leads by four tenths from Martin, while Marini is 1.3 seconds back on the Pramac rider.
Hectic action as Marquez tried to overtake three riders into turn one - Marini is now third ahead of Marquez and Miller.
Miller has a train of riders behind him as Bagnaia and Martin are escaping at the head of the field.
It's Bagnaia who leads after managing to get back past Miller.
And it's lights out at the Italian MotoGP.
The formation lap is underway as Bagnaia leads away the field.
We're just over five minutes away from lights out in Mugello.
A reminder that Honda are down to just two riders after Joan Mir and Alex Rins were ruled out.
Joining Francesco Bagnaia on the front row are Marc Marquez and Luca Marini.
Good afternoon and welcome to the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. Race gets underway at 13:00pm UK time (14:00pm local time).