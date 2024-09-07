Marc Marquez got ahead of Acosta on the last lap to take fifth.
2024 San Marino MotoGP at Misano: Sprint LIVE UPDATES
Live updates of the sprint for the 2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix
Francesco Bagnaia starts on pole for Saturday's sprint race at the 2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix.
The factory Ducati rider, who is not riding at full fitness following a crash at the Aragon GP, set a new lap record to take pole and head the field for this weekend's racing at Misano.
He will be joined by fellow VR46 Academy members Franco Morbidelli and Marco Bezzecchi on the front row.
Championship leader Jorge Martin, who is looking to extend his advantage of 23 points, endured a scrappy qualifying and will go from fourth on the grid.
Marc Marquez crashed out late on in Q2 and will start from ninth.
The sprint begins at 2pm UK time.
San Marino GP Sprint result
- Martin
- Bagnaia
- Morbidelli
- Bastianini
- M.Marquez
- Acosta
- Binder
- Miller
- Quartararo
- A.Marquez
- Vinales
- A.Espargaro
- A.Fernandez
- Zarco
- P.Espargaro
- Oliveira
- R.Fernandez
- Marini
- Rins
- Nakagami
DNF. Di Giannantonio, Bezzecchi, Bradl
chequered flag - Martin wins
Jorge Martin scores his first sprint win since the German GP after leading from the off despite starting fourth on the grid.
He extends his championship lead to 26 points over Bagnaia.
Bastianini goes for a lunge on Morbidelli at Turn 8 but ran too wide and looks to have lost his opportunity.
final lap
Martin has pulled 1.5s clear of Bagnaia at the start of the last lap.
Bastianini is hounding Morbidelli for third.
lap 12/13
Augusto Fernandez has been given a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits too many times.
Marc Marquez is right behind Acosta now for fifth.
lap 11/13
Martin continues to just edge away from Bagnaia in the lead, while Bastianini has closed Morbidelli down further.
Bastianini is 0.9s behind Morbidelli but breaching that podium may prove to be tricky for the factory Ducati rider.
Lap 10/13
Martin has just stretched his legs a bit over Bagnaia as the gap creeps above 0.5s.
Marc Marquez has dived up the inside of Binder at Turn 14 for sixth.
lap 9/13
No change at the front as Martin continues to hold the lead.
Bagnaia has now been given a track limits warning. Only three of the top 10 haven't gotten warnings yet.
Di Giannantonio has pitted to retire on lap eight. Miserable sprint for the VR46 squad in front of the boss, Valentino Rossi, at Misano.
Behind the top three, Bastianini is fourth from Acosta, Binder, Marc Marquez, Miller and Quartararo to complete the points positions in this sprint.
lap 8/13
Martin and Bagnaia are line astern as they start lap eight. Morbidelli still has a second in hand over Bastianini in third.
Miller has made a mistake on the brakes at Turn 8 and has allowed Marc Marquez into seventh.
lap 7/13
Bagnaia continues to mount the pressure on Martin at the front of this race. Meanwhile, Bastianini now has a track limits warning.
That's six of the top 10 who have track limits warnings now.
Bastianini has a one-second gap to close to the podium but he's putting in personal best laps at this stage of the sprint.
lap 6/13
Half distance in this race and Martin continues to lead Bagnaia, with that pair detaching Morbidelli in third.
That gap is a second behind the top two.
KTM stablemates Acosta and Binder are battling hard for fifth, with the rookie getting the better of his factory counterpart.
A move he needed to do as Bastianini has cleared off in fourth.
incident - Lap 5/13
Bezzecchi has crashed at Turn 2. He just lost the front. Race over.
Jorge Martin and Morbidelli have been given track limits warnings. Still a long way to go in this sprint to have that hanging over their head!
Marc Marquez has found a way past Bezzecchi for eighth, while Bastianini has just taken fourth.
lap 4/13
Bagnaia has brought Martin's lead down a few tenths, while Morbidelli has just set his fastest lap and is right on this pair.
Incident - Lap 2
Fabio Di Giannantonio has crashed at Turn 14 but is back on his bike and going again.