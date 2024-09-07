2024 San Marino MotoGP at Misano: Sprint LIVE UPDATES

Francesco Bagnaia starts on pole for Saturday's sprint race at the 2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix.

The factory Ducati rider, who is not riding at full fitness following a crash at the Aragon GP, set a new lap record to take pole and head the field for this weekend's racing at Misano.

He will be joined by fellow VR46 Academy members Franco Morbidelli and Marco Bezzecchi on the front row.

Championship leader Jorge Martin, who is looking to extend his advantage of 23 points, endured a scrappy qualifying and will go from fourth on the grid.

Marc Marquez crashed out late on in Q2 and will start from ninth.

The sprint begins at 2pm UK time.