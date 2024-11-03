2024 Malaysian MotoGP: Race - LIVE!

The penultimate round of the 2024 MotoGP season is the 20-lap Malaysian Grand Prix.

After winning the sprint race on Saturday, Jorge Martin has his first chance to win the championship if he outscores Francesco Bagnaia by nine points.

Bagnaia, who starts from pole, crashed out of the sprint and is now 29 points adrift of his Pramac rival coming into this grand prix.

The reigning world champion says he will go "full send" in the grand prix as he looks to force a final round showdown, which is yet to be confirmed as MotoGP hastily tries to organise a replacement event for the cancelled Valencia GP.

Bagnaia will be looking for help from the likes of Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez, who came through to the podium in the sprint from row two on the grid.

The 20-lap race starts at 7am GMT.