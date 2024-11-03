Marc Marquez has passed Marini for 13th. That puts him back into third in the standings.
2024 Malaysian MotoGP: Race - LIVE!
Lap-by-lap coverage of the 2024 MotoGP Malaysian GP
The penultimate round of the 2024 MotoGP season is the 20-lap Malaysian Grand Prix.
After winning the sprint race on Saturday, Jorge Martin has his first chance to win the championship if he outscores Francesco Bagnaia by nine points.
Bagnaia, who starts from pole, crashed out of the sprint and is now 29 points adrift of his Pramac rival coming into this grand prix.
The reigning world champion says he will go "full send" in the grand prix as he looks to force a final round showdown, which is yet to be confirmed as MotoGP hastily tries to organise a replacement event for the cancelled Valencia GP.
Bagnaia will be looking for help from the likes of Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez, who came through to the podium in the sprint from row two on the grid.
The 20-lap race starts at 7am GMT.
chequered flag - Bagnaia wins
Bagnaia wins the 2024 Malaysian GP to force a final round showdown for the championship.
Jorge Martin is second. Enea Bastianini completes the podium.
Championship gap is now 24 points between Martin and Bagnaia.
lap 19/19
Bagnaia starts the final lap. He is 2.9s clear of Martin. Big 10th win of the season coming up for Bagnaia.
lap 18/19
Two laps to go. Bagnaia's lead is 2.6s.
Martin runs wide at Turn 4. Just getting a little scrappy.
lap 17/19
Bagnaia leads across the line. Martin is being told to "focus" by his Pramac team - which is code for 'second is more than enough'.
Martin was wide at Turn 9. I think that's probably ended that charge. Gap has gone back up to two seconds.
Bagnaia is on that soft front, compared to Martin on the medium front. Perhaps that is just coming into play now.
lap 16/19
Four laps to go and Bagnaia's lead is down to 1.5s. This race may not be over!
The gap between the leaders has come down a bit. Bagnaia is now 1.8s clear of Martin into sector three.
lap 15/19
Five laps to go. Bagnaia s 2.1s clear of Martin, who is 6.8s clear of Bastianini.
lap 14/19
Bagnaia one lap closer to a 10th grand prix win of 2024, which will keep the championship fight alive to the final round.
Andrea Iannone is 18th currently in his first grand prix since Valencia 2019.
Quick check on our remounted crashers. Morbidelli is in the final points spot in 15th, Marc Marquez is 16th.
lap 13/19
Just seven laps to go. Bagnaia in no trouble at the front, with Martin safely second. Only changes at the outer reaches of the top 10, with Bezzecchi and A.Fernandez pushing Zarco to 11th.
lap 12/19
No change at the front. Bagnaia over two seconds clear of Martin now.
Good battle further back for 10th between Zarco, Bezzecchi and Augusto Fernandez.
lap 11/19
Bagnaia is now 1.9s clear of Martin.
Martin almost certainly in safety mode now.
If Bastianini stays third in this race, he'll move into third in the standings.
Bastianini ran well wide at the last corner on the previous lap.
lap 10/19
10 laps to go in this grand prix. Bagnaia leads by 1.4s from Martin. Bagnaia's pace is still incredible.
lap 9/19
Bagnaia leads across the line by 1.3s from Martin. Bastianini is a distant third.
Alex Marquez is running in fourth ahead of Acosta, Quartararo, Vinales, Rins, Zarco and Bezzecchi.
lap 8/19
Bagnaia continues to lead, Martin now safely second. I reckon that will be race run as far as the lead battle is concerned.