2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 38m 4.563s 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +3.141s 3 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +10.484s 4 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +12.230s 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +13.699s 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +16.245s 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +19.447s 8 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +20.611s 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +21.994s 10 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +22.174s 11 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +25.625s 12 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +27.276s 13 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +27.604s 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +27.949s 15 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +28.838s 16 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +38.847s 17 Andrea Iannone ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +47.599s 18 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +48.956s Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) DNF Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia goes ‘bar-to-‘bar with title leader Jorge Martin before winning a restarted 2024 Malaysian MotoGP, held in front of 88,000 fans at a scorching Sepang.

But while Martin saw his first title chance thwarted, the Pramac rider will take a commanding 24-point lead into the rescheduled season finale at Barcelona.

The early laps saw a breathtaking battle between the duo, before Bagnaia established superiority for his tenth win of the year.

Marc Marquez had the best view in the house but later crashed from third, which went to Bagnaia’s team-mate Enea Bastianini.

Alex Marquez completed an all-Ducati top-four, ahead of Pedro Acosta’s KTM.

The initial start was red-flagged after a nasty incident at Turns 1 and 2.

Contact between Brad Binder and Alex Marquez saw bodywork fly off the KTM before Binder veered into Fabio Quartararo. That impact sent Quartararo into Jack Miller.

The Australian was thrown from his bike, then slid down the track and into the rear wheel of Quartararo’s Yamaha.

Miller was taken to the medical centre in an ambulance but was later seen walking down pitlane, while Binder also missed the restart due to a shoulder injury.

The race was reduced to 19 laps, with the original grid order.



The baking 34-degree hot prompted Martin and Bagnaia to change from the soft to medium front tyre - which Martin had tried in warm-up - but Bagnaia then made a last-minute switch back to the soft.

Miller, Luca Marini and – for the restart – Quartararo, were the only others to go for the medium front, with all riders on the same medium rear compound as the Sprint.

Miguel Oliveira continued to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Iannone has been called up to ride Fabio di Giannantonio’s bikes at VR46, with Diggia requiring shoulder surgery.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The punishment for failing to meet the minimum in a Grand Prix is a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

The new MotoGP season finale, after the cancellation of Valencia, is set to be held in Barcelona on November 15-17.