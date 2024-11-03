2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Race Results

Race results from the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 19 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Bagnaia, Martin, Marc Marquez, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)38m 4.563s
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+3.141s
3Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+10.484s
4Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+12.230s
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+13.699s
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+16.245s
7Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+19.447s
8Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+20.611s
9Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+21.994s
10Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+22.174s
11Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+25.625s
12Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+27.276s
13Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+27.604s
14Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+27.949s
15Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+28.838s
16Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+38.847s
17Andrea IannoneITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+47.599s
18Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+48.956s
 Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)DNF
 Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)DNF
 Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia goes ‘bar-to-‘bar with title leader Jorge Martin before winning a restarted 2024 Malaysian MotoGP, held in front of 88,000 fans at a scorching Sepang.

But while Martin saw his first title chance thwarted, the Pramac rider will take a commanding 24-point lead into the rescheduled season finale at Barcelona.

The early laps saw a breathtaking battle between the duo, before Bagnaia established superiority for his tenth win of the year.

Marc Marquez had the best view in the house but later crashed from third, which went to Bagnaia’s team-mate Enea Bastianini.

Alex Marquez completed an all-Ducati top-four, ahead of Pedro Acosta’s KTM.

The initial start was red-flagged after a nasty incident at Turns 1 and 2.

Contact between Brad Binder and Alex Marquez saw bodywork fly off the KTM before Binder veered into Fabio Quartararo. That impact sent Quartararo into Jack Miller.

The Australian was thrown from his bike, then slid down the track and into the rear wheel of Quartararo’s Yamaha.

Miller was taken to the medical centre in an ambulance but was later seen walking down pitlane, while Binder also missed the restart due to a shoulder injury.

The race was reduced to 19 laps, with the original grid order.

The baking 34-degree hot prompted Martin and Bagnaia to change from the soft to medium front tyre - which Martin had tried in warm-up - but Bagnaia then made a last-minute switch back to the soft.

Miller, Luca Marini and – for the restart – Quartararo, were the only others to go for the medium front, with all riders on the same medium rear compound as the Sprint.

Miguel Oliveira continued to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Iannone has been called up to ride Fabio di Giannantonio’s bikes at VR46, with Diggia requiring shoulder surgery.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The punishment for failing to meet the minimum in a Grand Prix is a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

The new MotoGP season finale, after the cancellation of Valencia, is set to be held in Barcelona on November 15-17.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

