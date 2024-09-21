Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Sprint as it happened

Jorge Martin looks to extend a seven-point lead in the MotoGP standings with back-to-back Misano sprint victories on Saturday at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Pramac rider led every lap of the San Marino GP sprint despite starting from fourth on the grid, but will have his work cut out for him this time around after Francesco Bagnaia dominated to take pole earlier on Saturday at the Emilia Romagna GP.

The factory Ducati team rider the strongest on long run pace on Friday - though Martin was very closely matched as a duel between the pair this weekend is brewing.

Marc Marquez has the momentum of back-to-back grand prix wins coming into the Emilia Romagna GP and is looking to slash a 53-point championship deficit, but a crash in qualifying has left him with work to do from seventh.

The sprint begins at 2pm BST.