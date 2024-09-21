Emilia Romagna Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Misano Sprint race at Misano, round 14 of 20.

Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)321 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)317(-4)
3=Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)265(-56)
4=Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)257(-64)
5=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)165(-156)
6=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*157(-164)
7=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)139(-182)
8=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)119(-202)
9=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)119(-202)
10=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)114(-207)
11=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)95(-226)
12=Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)91(-230)
13=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)65(-256)
14=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)64(-257)
15=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)58(-263)
16=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)46(-275)
17=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)21(-300)
18=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)21(-300)
19=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)20(-301)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)15(-306)
21=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)15(-306)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)12(-309)
23=Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-314)
24=Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)2(-319)
25=Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1(-320)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

