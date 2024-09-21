Emilia Romagna Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Misano Sprint race at Misano, round 14 of 20.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|321
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|317
|(-4)
|3
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|265
|(-56)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|257
|(-64)
|5
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|165
|(-156)
|6
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|157
|(-164)
|7
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|139
|(-182)
|8
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|119
|(-202)
|9
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|119
|(-202)
|10
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|114
|(-207)
|11
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|95
|(-226)
|12
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|91
|(-230)
|13
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|65
|(-256)
|14
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|64
|(-257)
|15
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|58
|(-263)
|16
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|46
|(-275)
|17
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|21
|(-300)
|18
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|21
|(-300)
|19
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|20
|(-301)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-306)
|21
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|15
|(-306)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|(-309)
|23
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-314)
|24
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|2
|(-319)
|25
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1
|(-320)
Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie