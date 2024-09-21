Emilia Romagna Sprint Race: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

Emilia Romagna Sprint Race, Misano: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 321 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 317 (-4) 3 = Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 265 (-56) 4 = Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 257 (-64) 5 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 165 (-156) 6 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 157 (-164) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 139 (-182) 8 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 119 (-202) 9 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 119 (-202) 10 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 114 (-207) 11 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 95 (-226) 12 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 91 (-230) 13 = Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 65 (-256) 14 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 64 (-257) 15 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 58 (-263) 16 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 46 (-275) 17 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 21 (-300) 18 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 21 (-300) 19 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 20 (-301) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 15 (-306) 21 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 15 (-306) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 (-309) 23 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 (-314) 24 = Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 2 (-319) 25 = Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1 (-320)

Names in bold = Riders still in mathematical title contention.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

