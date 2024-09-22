Martin was furious as he crossed the line. Let's see what the stewards make of that.
Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Race as it happened
Recap the 2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Francesco Bagnaia starts on pole for his 100th MotoGP start on Sunday at Misano for the Emilia Romagna GP.
The reigning world champion won the sprint race on Saturday after a late mistake from Jorge Martin gave the factory Ducati rider the lead.
The win has seen Martin's championship advantage shrink to just four points ahead of Sunday's 27-lap grand prix.
Ducati could celebrate its 100th MotoGP victory on Sunday and could win the constructors' championship.
Enea Bastianini will go from third as he looks to boost his title hopes with a second grand prix win of the season, while Marc Marquez goes from fourth on the grid.
The 2024 Emilia Romagna GP starts at 12pm BST.
chequered flag
Bastianini take the chequered flag in first, but will that stand after that overtake on Martin?
Whatever happens, Ducati is the constructors' world champion for 2024.
The stewards will take a look at that move. That was very aggressive!
Bastianini take the lead but runs Martin off track!
lap 27/27
Final lap and it's Martin from Bastianini!
Bastianini had a look on the inside of Turn 5 but no way through still.
lap 25/27
Martin still leads with two laps to go. Bastianini is trying his best to find a way through but the door hasn't opened yet.
Bastianini has his nose chopped by Martin through Turn 7 to defend the line into Turn 8.
lap 25/27
Bastianini is hounding Martin but he can't find a way through yet.
penalty
Di Giannantonio has been given a long lap for exceeding track limits.
lap 24/27
Four laps to go at Misano and Bastianini continues to pile the pressure on Martin.
lap 23/27
Martin runs wide at Turn 8 but just holds the lead.
lap 22/27
Marc Marquez is now into the podium places in third after Bagnaia's seventh DNF of the year.
I'm sure he doesn't need reminding, but Bagnaia did crash out of the last Emilia Romagna GP. Last time it happened, it saw his remote 2021 title hopes end. If this race ends as it is, Martin will be 29 clear.
Bagnaia went down at Turn 8. Looked like the front locked under braking. That is huge in the championship!
Incident
Bagnaia has crashed!
lap 21/27
Martin's lead was under three tenths across the line to start lap 21. Bastianini is looking menacing.
lap 20/27
The top two are definitely closer on this lap 20.
Martin has been told by his team about Bagnaia closing the gap, so he needs to get a move on now. Bagnaia posted a 1m30.9s last time around.
lap 19/27
Gap at the front stays stable. Bagnaia 1.6s behind Bastianini.
Bagnaia really needs Bastianini to start roughing Martin up and slowing the pace right down in order to get himself involved in the battle for victory.
lap 18/27
Martin is 0.4s ahead of Bastianini at the start of lap 18. Bagnaia is 1.8s behind second. This race is wide open with 10 laps to go.
What an odd race this has been for Bagnaia. Surely this wasn't all just a tactical thing because he was so slow and so far away?