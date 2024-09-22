Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Race as it happened

Francesco Bagnaia starts on pole for his 100th MotoGP start on Sunday at Misano for the Emilia Romagna GP.

The reigning world champion won the sprint race on Saturday after a late mistake from Jorge Martin gave the factory Ducati rider the lead.

The win has seen Martin's championship advantage shrink to just four points ahead of Sunday's 27-lap grand prix.

Ducati could celebrate its 100th MotoGP victory on Sunday and could win the constructors' championship.

Enea Bastianini will go from third as he looks to boost his title hopes with a second grand prix win of the season, while Marc Marquez goes from fourth on the grid.

The 2024 Emilia Romagna GP starts at 12pm BST.