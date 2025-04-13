Vinales faces tyre pressure investigation at 2025 Qatar MotoGP - LIVE!

"I didn't know," Vinales admits.
"Pray for us," Tech3 boss Herve Poncharal says.
Still no decision...
Marc Marquez will start on pole for Sunday's 22-lap 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix.
The factory Ducati rider came into the fourth round of the 2025 MotoGP season trailing Alex Marquez by a single point in the standings, after crashing out of the lead of the Americas GP two weeks ago.
Marc Marquez also expected to struggle relative to his nearest rivals Alex Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia, but snatched pole with a new lap record on Saturday in Qatar and went on to win the sprint.
He now leads the championship again by two points and will be looking to extend that advantage on Sunday evening. Marc Marquez hasn't won a Qatar GP since 2014, and hasn't been on the podium on a Sunday at Lusail since 2019.
Alex Marquez will go from second on the grid and is looking to at least maintain his 100% runner-up spot record following his run to second in the sprint on Saturday.
Joining them on the front row is Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, who was a fine fifth in the sprint.
Pecco Bagnaia has been left in 11th on the grid following a crash in qualifying, with the factory Ducati rider unable to get any higher than eighth in a sprint where he struggle with the feeling of his bike on the smaller fuel load.
He is now 21 points back in the championship.
Reigning world champion Jorge Martin made his first race start of the year in the sprint after qualifying a solid 14th on his return from injury. He eventually faded to 16th in Saturday's race and is hoping to simply make it to the chequered flag in the grand prix.
The 2025 Qatar GP begins at 6pm BST.
Aprilia has confirmed that Jorge Martin hasn't been seriously injured in a crash at the Qatar GP but is being taken to hospital for checks.
Maverick Vinales is being investigated for a tyre pressure infringement. He could lose this podium!
It's a third perfect weekend out of four for Marc Marquez as he wins the Qatar Grand Prix.
Maverick Vinales gets a sensational first podium as a KTM rider in second, while Pecco Bagnaia comes from 11th to get third.
Morbidelli is fourth ahead of Zarco, Aldeguer, Alex Marquez, Quartararo, Acosta, Bezzecchi, Marini, Bastianini, Rins, Binder and Ogura.
Marquez begins the final lap. Vinales is safe in second, Bagnaia safe in third.
Further down, Bezzecchi is 10th for Aprilia ahead of Marini, Binder, Bastianini, Rins, Ogura for the final points.
Onto the penultimate lap. Marquez's lead is up to 1.2s over Vinales, who is 1.8s ahead of Bagnaia.
Bagnaia is 1.5s behind Vinales now. Looks like that first KTM podium of the season is safe.
Marquez has just put in another fastest lap. Game over.
Morbidelli gets fourth back from Zarco into Turn 1.
Bagnaia is now a second behind Vinales. So, unless he is just cooling off his front tyre, that fight looks over. And that will sting - even with Alex Marquez out the way, Bagnaia is getting as high as third while his team-mate wins.
Four to go. Marc Marquez sets the fastest lap of the race, so he was in fact playing the long game. He's pulling away from Vinales, who in turn is now 0.9s down on Bagnaia.
Martin has been taken to the medical centre.
After his penalty, Alex Marquez's progress has stalled at seventh.
Five laps to go. Marquez leads Vinales, with Bagnaia creeping closer. Zarco is holding fourth from Morbidelli currently.
Looks like Vinales has cooked his rear tyre - lots of smoke from it going through Turn 11.
Six laps to go, Marquez leads Vinales. Bagnaia is now 0.6s down on third, so second may be a struggle for the KTM now.
Yellow flags have been withdrawn where Martin crashed.
Vinales is wide at Turn 6 and Marquez leads!
Seven laps to go, Vinales still leads Marquez. Bagnaia third.
Martin is still trackside with marshals. This could be a red flag situation.
Marquez is keeping the pressure on Vinales. Bagnaia is 0.8s adrift in third.
Jorge Martin has gone down. He looks hurt. That was a fast crash at Turn 12.
Pramac stand-in Augusto Fernandez has crashed.
No change at the front on lap 14 so far.